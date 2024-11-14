Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2024) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce that further to its October 15th, 2024 news release regarding a signed Via Cibo franchisee for the suburb of Barrhaven in the city of Ottawa, Ontario, it has now secured a real estate location in Chapman Mills Marketplace. Establishing Via Cibo's first multi-unit franchisee. Via Cibo serves fast casual Italian street food made with the best traditional ingredients for those looking for fast, fresh food that respects tradition and comes from a chef driven culinary experience.

"It is truly exciting when an existing franchisee commits to opening a second location. Following their success with Via Cibo in Kanata, our existing franchisee will now open his second location at Chapman Mills Marketplace located at the intersection of Strandherd Drive and Greenbank Road, joining anchor tenants Loblaws, Walmart, and Cineplex Odeon," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly.

"We would like to thank Choice Reit for welcoming us to this property, establishing the second Via Cibo location within the city of Ottawa. When we acquired Via Cibo earlier this year, we saw its tremendous potential in the Italian fast-casual segment. Today's announcement is a significant step towards realizing that vision. We anticipate the opening of this location to take place in spring 2025."

"Barrhaven, a rapidly growing suburb of Ottawa is an excellent location to open a Via Cibo due to its expanding population and diverse, family-oriented community. Known for its strong residential growth, Barrhaven is home to a mix of young families, professionals, and retirees, all seeking vibrant dining experiences. The area has a flourishing dining scene but still offers untapped potential for authentic, high-quality Italian cuisine. With its close-knit community feel and increasing demand for diverse culinary options, a Via Cibo Italian restaurant in Barrhaven could quickly become a go-to spot for families, date nights, and special occasions. The abundance of nearby amenities and easy accessibility from Ottawa's city center make it a prime location for an Italian dining experience. The combination of these factors makes Barrhaven a promising market for Via Cibo."

"Our strategy has always centered on developing and growing emerging brands in the food industry, and Via Cibo perfectly aligns with that vision. We are excited to continue its expansion, not only throughout Ontario but also into Western Canada. We anticipate that our franchising program will play a key role in driving both top-line revenue and bottom-line profitability for the company."

"We currently have 421contractually committed retail locations from area developers across all emerging brands in the Happy Belly Portfolio-whether in development, under construction, or already open. As we open new stores, the Happy Belly footprint continues to grow. Our team is committed to sourcing and evaluating real estate, reviewing franchisee applications, and collaborating closely with area developers to support our asset-light franchising model. At present, five of our restaurant brands are simultaneously under construction, and we are excited to announce multiple brand openings throughout 2024-2025. By focusing on securing high-quality franchisees and prime real estate locations across Canada, we will further strengthen our expansion efforts."

We are just getting started.

About Via Cibo

Via Cibo, an all-franchised system, is an asset-light entity with established street-front real estate locations in both Ontario and Alberta. Authentic Italian Street food, made with the best traditional ingredients for those looking for fast, fresh food that respects tradition via a chef driven full-service restaurant without the full service. At Via Cibo you can enjoy an authentic Italian meal that does not require hours of your time or a great amount of money. Via Cibo is a fast casual restaurant which offers an experience tailored to your needs. Order from one of our greeters and our servers deliver your fresh authentic dishes to your table in under 10min. Via Cibo is the Italian food Italians talk about. Our kitchen is open, smell the food, watch the cooks, have a bite with friends and share in our love for food!

Franchising Information

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands, led by Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer and Shawn Moniz, Chief Operating Officer.

