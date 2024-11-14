The solution enables fintechs to enhance operational efficiency without compromising innovation or agility.

Sutherland, a leading global business and digital transformation company, today announced the launch of Sutherland FinXelerate, a comprehensive solution designed to help fintech companies scale while maintaining innovation and business growth.

Fintechs are often hampered by inefficient back-end processes that do not match the digital-first services they offer to their customers. Further, as they contend with rising regulatory pressures and an increasingly competitive landscape, their need for effective and flexible scaling solutions is greater than ever. Sutherland FinXelerate is designed for fintech companies to accelerate their own digital transformation with a robust operating model so they can scale efficiently without compromising their customer-first ethos.

FinXelerate allows fintechs to maximize operational efficiency at every stage of their journey, from incubation to stabilization and growth, allowing them to focus on what matters most- their customers. Built on a modular model, the solution is highly scalable and seamlessly integrates any fintech processes with the best of today's technology.

Delivered through a Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) model, FinXelerate enables fintech companies to harness the combined strength of Sutherland's industry-leading domain expertise, business process excellence, and a portfolio of digital engineering capabilities. Its digital transformation impact is further bolstered by Sutherland's Digital Engineering Services, which spans customer experience, hyperautomation, data and analytics, generative AI, cloud transformation, product engineering, and digital assurance.

With Sutherland FinXelerate, fintechs can achieve:

Scalable Operations: An agile operating model featuring incubation-to-scale playbooks, standardized processes, and a global delivery model that supports seamless growth across regions.

An agile operating model featuring incubation-to-scale playbooks, standardized processes, and a global delivery model that supports seamless growth across regions. Customer-Centric Experiences: A modular omnichannel CX platform equipped with high-touch support, advanced customer journey analytics, and data tools, enabling fintechs to provide personalized experiences that align with customer needs.

A modular omnichannel CX platform equipped with high-touch support, advanced customer journey analytics, and data tools, enabling fintechs to provide personalized experiences that align with customer needs. Enhanced Compliance and Risk Management: Comprehensive compliance support through advisory services and risk and fraud management systems helps fintechs meet regulatory requirements effectively.

Comprehensive compliance support through advisory services and risk and fraud management systems helps fintechs meet regulatory requirements effectively. Digital Acceleration Transformation: Tools for hyperautomation, data analytics, and digital engineering that allow fintechs to streamline processes, drive data-driven decisions, and adapt to evolving market demands.

"Fintech companies continue to drive innovation in the banking and financial services industry, but they face mounting challenges in achieving both profitability and operational efficiency," said Banwari Agarwal, CEO of Banking Financial Services at Sutherland. "These problems are exacerbated by the mounting regulatory scrutiny and traditional financial companies launching their own digital offerings. Sutherland clients leveraging FinXelerate are seeing incredible results, such as a 90% improvement in compliance, a 50% increase in scalability and flexibility, and upwards of a 40% reduction in operating costs. The launch of Sutherland FinXelerate perfectly exemplifies our commitment to unlocking digital performance and delivering measurable results for our clients in the fintech industry."

