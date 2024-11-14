Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.: Aduro Clean Technologies to Present Hydrochemolytic Technology as an Innovative Solution for Chemical Recycling at the Advanced Recycling Conference 2024

Conference to be held in Cologne, Germany and on-line, November 20th and 21st, 2024

Eric Appelman, the Company's Chief Revenue Officer will present on November 21st, 2024, at 2:30 pm CET. His presentation, "An Effective Alternative to Pyrolysis in Chemical Recycling," will explore how Aduro's proprietary Hydrochemolytic technology addresses some longstanding challenges in the chemical recycling of complex and contaminated plastic waste streams. Appelman will present the technology's unique approach that enables the selective breakdown of mixed plastics into valuable, saturated hydrocarbons while removing contaminants in a single, streamlined process. The HCT process operates at a lower energy mode, has higher tolerance to contaminations and produces a higher yield of higher value products.

A Solution for the Challenges of Mixed Plastic Waste Recycling

Recycling mixed plastics often involves a combination of mechanical and chemical methods, with the remaining non-mechanically recyclable portions posing economic and technical challenges. Conventional pyrolysis can be energy-intensive and costly, especially when extensive aftertreatment is needed to remove contaminants and stabilize the end product.

Aduro's Hydrochemolytic technology offers a promising alternative. Unlike conventional methods, it operates without the need for molecular hydrogen which in return reduces the negative environmental footprint while also reducing capital and operating cost and enabling the ability to build right-sized modular systems. By efficiently breaking down complex plastic mixtures and selectively removing impurities, this technology reduces post-treatment costs and enables higher-value product streams. This approach not only enhances the economic feasibility of recycling operations but also aligns with the ambitious recycling goals currently set by governments and organizations around the world.

Engage with Aduro at ARC24

Join the Aduro team, including Eric Appelman and Stefanie Steenhuis, Head of Brand and Marketing, in the Exhibition Hall at Booth 22 throughout the conference. Attendees are invited to learn more about Aduro's advanced recycling solutions, including the latest developments in reactor and process design that further support the technology's scalability and commercial readiness.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century. www.adurocleantech.com

