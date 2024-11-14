Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Investment in die Zukunft: Absoluter Geheimtipp - diese Aktie beschleunigt deine Renditechancen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.11.2024 13:12 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AEKE Reimagines Home Fitness Experience with Launch of AI-Powered Smart Home Gym K1 on Kickstarter

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AEKE is redefining home fitness with the launch of the Smart Home Gym K1, set to debut on Kickstarter this December 3rd. The all-in-one, AI-powered gym with an auto-foldable and movable design brings a new level of accessibility and efficiency to fitness by transforming any space into a hyper-personalized training hub.

AEKE K1 Smart Home Gym

Taking up just 0.3 square meters, the new AEKE K1 features an AI coaching system that empowers users to train smarter other than harder.

Key Features of the AEKE K1:

  • AI-Driven Personalization: Leveraging advanced AI, the K1 builds custom workout plans and courses, adapting them based on individual progress and goals through a six-dimensional body assessment.
  • Precision Motion Tracking: Powered by high-sensitivity AI cameras and powerful 5T chips, our self-developed vertical AI Model ensures precise tracking, offering real-time feedback on form, speed, and balance and rep count.
  • Compact-Smart Design: With its sleek, compact design, the K1 easily integrates into any room, blending in without dominating home space.
  • No Ongoing Fees: Access all the features and updates with no subscriptions, making it a cost-effective solution.
  • Complete Training Solution: Catering to a range of fitness goals from weight loss to muscle gain, the K1 includes a variety of workout programs from strength training to yoga to keep exercise routines diverse and effective.
  • Targeted Strength-Building Strategy: With advanced algorithms built by AEKE, K1 adapts intensity as users grow stronger, backed by professional strength training plans and data-driven performance insights to help users stay on track.
  • Personalized and immersive experience: Motion gaming and exercise competition, a 2.1-channel Bluetooth speaker and customer can customized their own music playlist during course make it more immersive and fun.

"We are hugely grateful to our crowdfunding supporters for enabling us to create an innovative fitness experience. I've seen firsthand how financial, time, and space constraints hold many people back from accessing quality fitness instruction. Inconsistent training levels can also make it tough for people to find reliable trainers and see results, even after investing time and money. The K1 removes common barriers to fitness and makes professional fitness training accessible to everyone, helping them more efficiently achieve their goals, no matter their schedule or space," said Loong, COO of AEKE.

With the Kickstarter campaign launching this month, early backers can be among the first to embark on a unique fitness journey offered by the award-winning AEKE K1, which has clinched the German Red Dot Award, the American IDA Design Award, and the International CMF Design Award since it was unveiled.

Currently, AEKE is gearing up for crowdfunding and is offering many benefits for customers who place a deposit. For more details and to get updates, visit aeke.com

About AEKE

Founded in 2022, With a team of over 200 industrial sports scientists, hardware engineers, and AI experts, AEKE combines AI technology with a human-centric approach to deliver the most intelligent and effective fitness experience.

AEKE Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2558001/1____1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2558002/AEKE_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aeke-reimagines-home-fitness-experience-with-launch-of-ai-powered-smart-home-gym-k1-on-kickstarter-302305626.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.