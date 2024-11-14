Debuting at electronica 2024 (Nov 12-15, Munich, Germany), the new PXIe embedded controller offers 2x the performance of the previous generation

electronica 2024, Messe München, Munich, Germany, November 12-15, Booth A3.240 Pickering Interfaces, the leading supplier of modular signal switching simulation solutions for use in electronic test verification, has today announced its next-generation single-slot PXIe embedded controller (model 43-920-002) the most compact and powerful 3U one-slot embedded controller available for the PXI Express platform. Debuting at electronica, the world's leading trade fair for the electronics industry, the new module builds on Pickering's existing controller offering.

Pickering's model 43-920-001, its first PXI embedded controller, was the first single-slot Gen 4 controller available for the PXI Express platform. As well as giving customers a unique and powerful new option for their controller choice, it enabled Pickering to provide 'one-stop shop' turnkey PXIe systems consisting of chassis, embedded controller (optionally loaded with Windows OS and Pickering drivers), switching/simulation/instrumentation modules, and cabling all under one PO, making purchasing and test system integration much more straightforward. It also allowed Pickering to offer an embedded controller for its 21-slot PXIe hybrid chassis, which only has a single controller slot.

Building on this first controller, Pickering's next generation 43-920-002 PXIe embedded controller is the most compact and powerful 3U one-slot embedded controller available for the PXIe platform with up to 2x the performance of the 43-920-001. The PXI-5 PXI Express hardware specification, rev. 2.0 compliant controller is powered by an 11th generation Intel Xeon processor, combined with 64 GB DDR4 memory and a 2 TB m.2 Type B SSD. With up to 28 GB/s system throughput, using either 4-link or 2-link configuration, the controller easily supports demanding high bandwidth test and measurement applications with future-ready PCIe Gen4 and 10GBASE-T interconnectivity.

"Our new controller is the most compact and powerful 3U embedded controller available in a single-slot form factor for the PXI Express and CompactPCI Express platforms, combining capability and cost-effectiveness," said Lee Huckle, Chassis Product Manager at Pickering Interfaces. "With up to twice the performance of the previous generation controller, its high-performance spec and future-proof interface capabilities are designed to handle even the most demanding high bandwidth T&M applications.

This single-slot controller is ideal for Pickering's family of PXIe chassis, including the latest 42-927-101 21-slot fully hybrid PXIe chassis. Pickering also offers a turnkey factory configuration service to streamline set-up, including Windows OS and driver installations, licensing, and optional installation of Pickering's PXI or PXIe switch, simulation and instrumentation modules.

Pickering Interfaces stands behind its manufactured products with a standard three-year warranty and guaranteed long-term product support. Pricing, availability and contact information are supplied on its website at: www.pickeringtest.com.

About Pickering Interfaces

Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching and simulation technologies for electronic test and verification. We offer the industry's largest range of switching and simulation products for PXI, LXI, and PCI applications. We also provide cable and connector solutions, diagnostic test tools, application software and software drivers created by our in-house software team to support these products.

Pickering's products are specified in test systems installed worldwide and have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering Interfaces operates globally, with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, France, Czech Republic, and China, together with additional representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. We serve all electronics sectors, including automotive, aerospace defense, energy, industrial, communications, medical, and semiconductor. For more information on signal switching simulation products or sales contacts, please visit: www.pickeringtest.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241114396201/en/

Contacts:

Press contacts:

Kimberly Otte

Pickering Interfaces

kim.otte@pickeringtest.com

+1 978-455-0376

www.pickeringtest.com



Or agency:

Mark Gradwell, Senior Account Director

BWW Communications

mark.gradwell@bwwcomms.com

+44 7575 318 681