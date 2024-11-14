TrustCloud has emerged as the 'Rising Star Partner FY24 Europe' in the SaaS category at the Infosys Finacle Partner Excellence Awards! Known for elevating security standards in digital transactions, TrustCloud is quickly making its mark with solutions that transform digital verification, encryption, and document management-offering clients a fortified shield around their sensitive data.

At the heart of TrustCloud's offerings is the Quantum Vault, a post-quantum encryption solution engineered for the highest level of data protection and compliance. This award nods to TrustCloud's relentless drive to shape a secure and compliant digital future within the Finacle ecosystem and across the banking industry.

The Infosys Finacle Partner Excellence Awards spotlight top-tier partners excelling in Application Modernization, Systems Integration, and Digital Transformation. TrustCloud's accolade as a 'Rising Star Partner' underscores its rapid growth and the impactful role it plays in empowering the Finacle community.

"Receiving the 'Rising Star Partner' award is a testament to our team's commitment to innovation and exceptional client service," said Saioa Echebarria, CEO of TrustCloud. "We're excited to deepen our partnership with Finacle and continue pioneering secure solutions for the industry."

Echoing this sentiment, Frank Reboiras, TrustCloud's Channel Partner Director, added, "This award showcases our readiness to shape the future of banking with cutting-edge solutions."

As TrustCloud looks ahead, its commitment remains clear: to advance secure, compliant digital solutions that redefine the potential of tomorrow's digital transactions. This recognition celebrates the collaborative effort of TrustCloud's team, clients, and partners and inspires its continued journey in transforming the digital landscape.

About TrustCloud

TrustCloud is one of the most certified (ISO 27001, 17068, 22301, 27017, 27018, 27701, NIST 800-63 800-171, SOC2, HIPAA, eIDAS, among others), Qualified Trust Service Providers (QTSP), ensuring additional security and compliance at every level of transactional orchestration and choreography. TrustCloud has been securing the digital transactions and identity verification of leading banks, financial institutions, government entities, healthcare providers and fast-growing Fintech companies worldwide. The unique choreographing ability of TrustCloud allows for a seamless management of high transaction volumes across various geographies, while keeping the client in the driver's seat through a singular interface, API and SLA with guaranteed worldwide compliance. For more information, please see https://trustcloud.tech/ or follow on LinkedIn or X (formerly Twitter).

