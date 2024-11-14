Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.11.2024
WKN: 896360 | ISIN: US7960508882 | Ticker-Symbol: SSU
Tradegate
14.11.24
14:09 Uhr
854,00 Euro
+2,00
+0,23 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
ACCESSWIRE
14.11.2024 13:26 Uhr
91 Leser
Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc.: CBMJ's "Supporting Patriots" Launches Shopping Channel to 30 Million Samsung TVs Showcasing Made in USA Products Seen on Patriot.TV

ACCESSWIRE

VENICE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism (OTC PINK:CBMJ) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Patriot.TV is launching a shopping channel that will be viewable on all Samsung smart TVs in the US based on its new hit show "Supporting Patriots" that is currently seen on Patriot.tv.

The shopping channel will air 24 hours showcasing American-made products and provide opportunities for consumers to purchase these products directly from their Samsung TV or from the Patriot.TV store at https://patriottv.store/.

Whether the products are big or small, luxury or affordable, American Made Products are the key to rebuilding self-reliance. Supporting Patriots connects consumers, who understand the value of "Made in the USA". Supporting Patriots, a weekly Patriot TV show is looking for American-made products to showcase nationally. Anyone who knows of any products that deserve to be showcased please help by nominating them at supportingpatriots.com.

The company's CEO Mark Schaftlein stated that "Creating and launching Supporting Patriots to all Samsung TVs in the US will not only help US made products to gain exposure to consumers who understand how critical it is to purchase domestic products but also expands the reach of the Patriot.TV platform."

There are 30 million Samsung Smart TVs registered in the US, and 73 million globally. In the US, more than half a million Smart TVs are newly activated on average per month, with more than 2 million globally. Newer Smart TV models are the new majority.

About Patriot.TV: Patriot.TV is a leading media broadcast platform wholly owned by CBMJ dedicated to providing cutting-edge, informative content across television, radio, and online platforms. With a focus on truth, freedom, and empowering narratives, Patriot.TV is at the forefront of shaping the future of media consumption. Visit www.patriot.tv for more information.

About CBMJ: (OTC PINK:CBMJ) Conservative Broadcast Media and Journalism is a media and web-based Patriot Company.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters disclosed at www.otcmarkets.com. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially.

Mark Schaftlein
877-704-6773

SOURCE: Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
