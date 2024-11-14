On 5 November, Pan African Resources (PAF) announced that it is to acquire privately owned Tennant Consolidated Mining Group (TCMG) in Australia's Northern Territory for a total consideration of US$54.2m in an all-share deal that involves it issuing an additional 125.4m shares (or 6.5% of its existing share capital). The acquisition price equates to an undemanding US$42.15 per resource ounce of gold or US$139.21 per reserve ounce. While we expect the acquisition to have little effect on PAF's earnings in FY25 (apart from the increase in share capital), we estimate that it will increase FY26 earnings by US$24.6m (or 19.1%) and FY27 earnings by US$42.6m (or 29.6%) and, on this basis, will undoubtedly be accretive.

