Solar stocks have fallen since Donald Trump's election, but Sunnova CEO John Berger says the market is misjudging the strength of the industry under the new administration. From pv magazine USA Solar stocks plunged in the trading day following Donald Trump's re-election as US president. The Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) fell 11%, while major US manufacturer First Solar dropped 12%. Inverter makers Enphase and SolarEdge each declined about 19%, residential solar installer Sunrun was down 26%, and competitor Sunnova fell more than 50%. Utility-scale solar tracker manufacturer Nextracker fell about 6. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...