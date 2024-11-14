Rival Downhole Tools, a leading provider of downhole drilling technologies to the energy industry, has announced its continued international expansion with the establishment of new legal entities, personnel, and facilities in Canada and Mexico, as well as strategic partnerships in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Europe. These endeavors align with Rival's strategic vision to broaden its global footprint and reinforce its commitment to providing customers with industry leading downhole drilling technologies and service delivery.

Building upon its established U.S. operations, Rival is focused on delivering its STORM Tool, AXE Tool, JOLT Tool, and new line of TORX Drilling Motors to a wider client base in North America. By adding local personnel and infrastructure, Rival will better meet the unique needs of its clients from its new service locations in Nisku, AB, Canada and Villahermosa, TAB, Mexico, enhancing customer support and expanding its market reach. "Our expansion into Canada and Mexico represents an exciting milestone," said Neil Fletcher, Rival Chief Executive Officer. "By establishing these local entities and operational capabilities, we can more effectively support our customers across every basin in North America."

In addition to its North American growth, Rival has partnered with local agencies in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Europe, positioning itself to pursue new business opportunities and strengthen relationships within these key markets. Rival has signed multi-year agreements with Gas Oil Technologies (GOtech) in Saudi Arabia, Almansoori Specialized Engineering in the UAE, and Titan Tools in Europe. These partnerships underscore Rival's commitment to these markets and drive to deliver value for clients worldwide. "Our international expansion reflects our commitment to providing our premium technologies directly within the markets we serve," said Noah Daoust, Chief Operating Officer of Rival. "By establishing facilities and local partnerships in key regions, we're positioning Rival to deliver incremental value by directly addressing our clients' local needs."

Founded in 2002, Rival is a trusted name in downhole drilling technologies. Rival specializes in engineering, manufacturing, and service delivery of its patented, proprietary technology offering and is headquartered in Houston, TX, USA. The company is known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service. With this expansion, Rival continues to uphold its dedication to supporting the global energy sector with advanced solutions that meet the highest industry standards.

