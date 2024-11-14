374Water Inc.: 374Water's AirSCWO Technology Demonstrates Success in Destroying PFAS-Containing AFFF at Commercial Scale

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO), a global leader in organic waste destruction technology for the municipal, federal, and industrial markets, released a white paper showcasing its AirSCWO technology's successful lab and commercial-scale tests in the destruction of Aqueous Film-Forming Foam (AFFF). AFFF, widely used throughout the firefighting industry, contains per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a group of persistent and potentially hazardous chemicals that pose risks to human health and ecosystems. Over 99.99% of PFAS compounds were destroyed within seconds in the Company's tests, positioning 374Water's AirSCWO technology as a potential leading, environmentally safe solution to complete commercial-scale destruction of AFFF and related PFAS compounds.

White Paper Highlights:

AFFF, a synthetic firefighting agent, is widely employed by government, municipal, and industrial fire safety teams for rapid suppression of liquid fuel fires. Since the 1960s, its extensive use in high-risk settings like military bases, airports, and chemical plants has led to significant PFAS contamination of soil and water.

Increasingly stringent environmental and health regulations are driving the phase-out of PFAS-containing AFFF, with requirements for safe disposal to prevent further contamination. For instance, the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for 2020 mandates a DoD transition to fluorine-free AFFF alternatives by October 2024. Additionally, U.S. states are implementing AFFF buy-back programs, and the EU's 2024 regulation enforces phased restrictions on PFAS in firefighting foams for public and aviation sectors.

374Water's AirSCWO technology leverages supercritical water oxidation to destroy organic waste, producing only clean water, mineral effluent, and recoverable heat. In multiple lab and commercial-scale tests, AirSCWO consistently achieved >99.99% destruction of AFFF, transforming complex waste into inert by-products. AirSCWO offers a timely, scalable solution for government and industrial partners seeking reliable, high-throughput PFAS disposal.

"Our successful processing of AFFF at a commercial scale demonstrates the unique capacity of AirSCWO to handle high volumes of PFAS-contaminated waste safely and sustainably," said Chris Gannon, CEO of 374Water. "This achievement demonstrates our capability to develop and provide a solution that we believe will allow state and federal agencies, as well as industries and municipalities to manage AFFF disposal with confidence. Our goal is to provide the market with a reliable solution to address these persistent contaminants. Toward this end, we have begun to offer AirSCWO AFFF Destruction-as-a-Service (DaaS) to customers."

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (Nasdaq:SCWO) is a global cleantech company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the municipal, federal and industrial markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of organic non-hazardous and hazardous organic wastes producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting www.374water.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Language on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance, including statements relating to our ability to execute on our strategic plan, our ability to destroy AFFF at scale, the rate of adoption of our technology by potential customers, and our progress toward commercialization, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or our achievements or those of our industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "project," "consider," "predict," "potential," "feel," or other comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates, beliefs, and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. These and other important factors, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as well as the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC, may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date they were first issued, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

