Entergy Corporation: Entergy Arkansas' the Power To Care Golf Classic Secures More Than $250,000 for Vulnerable Customers

Funds will help keep the power on for hundreds of Arkansans this winter

LITTLE ROCK, AR / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / The 20th annual The Power to Care Charity Golf Classic sponsored by Entergy Arkansas held recently raised more than $126,000 to help older and disabled customers pay their electric bills. Organizers said the event at The Country Club of Arkansas set records in more ways than one.

"Our hard-working committee of Entergy Arkansas employees set out to double last year's $60,000 in sponsorship pledges for the 2024 golf tournament," said Brandi Hinkle, with Entergy Arkansas corporate social responsibility. "In the end, we met that goal and then some. We also had a full field of 38 teams play, representing vendors and partners - and many new players - from across several states."

The Power to Care program provides utility payment assistance to qualifying elderly and disabled Arkansans experiencing an immediate financial hardship. Many of those most vulnerable customers are faced with unthinkable choices, such as trying to choose between paying for much-needed medications or paying for utility expenses.

Diamond Sponsor Doggett Freightliner of North Little Rock donated $10,000 to the cause, and Platinum Sponsors Midwest Transformers of Kansas and A-Line TDS of Oklahoma gave $7,500. In total, more than 40 vendors pledged $124,000 and an additional $2,866 was raised from cash donations during the day-long tournament for a sum of $126,826.

Those funds will be matched one-to-one by Entergy shareholders to total more than a quarter million dollars in assistance available to customers in Arkansas through The Power to Care. With the match, the funds raised by the tournament alone this year will help keep the power on for more than 400 of Entergy Arkansas' most vulnerable customers. The Power to Care is funded not by any of our customers, rather through donations made by employees, customers, vendors and Entergy shareholders.

"The financial assistance provided by The Power to Care is invaluable to our customers," said Hinkle. "We are grateful to all our sponsors and the numerous Entergy Arkansas employee volunteers who worked together to make this possible. No one should have to choose between paying their electric bill or putting food on their table, and the generosity of those who give to The Power to Care helps alleviate that burden."

To learn more about The Power to Care or to donate to the program, please visit www.entergy.com/care.

About Entergy Arkansas

Entergy Arkansas, LLC provides electricity to approximately 730,000 customers in 63 counties. Entergy Arkansas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, a Fortune 500 electric company. Entergy powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. For the latest news from Entergy Arkansas, visit the Newsroom and connect with @EntergyArk on social media.

