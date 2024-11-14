Boralex Inc.: Boralex reports operating income of $7 million and actively pursues its development and diversification activities in the third quarter

MONTREAL, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boralex Inc. ("Boralex" or the "Company") (TSX: BLX) is pleased to report its results for the third quarter and nine-month period ended September 30, 2024.

Highlights

Third quarter financial results

EBITDA(A) 1 , operating income and net earnings under pressure in Q3-2024 owing to adverse weather conditions Production down 3% (1% on a combined 1 basis) 2 from Q3-2023; total production 14% (11%) below anticipated production 1 due primarily to adverse wind conditions in Canada and France as well as increased curtailments at certain wind farms. EBITDA(A) of $87 million ($109 million on a combined basis) in Q3-2024, down $3 million ($4 million) from Q3-2023, with the decrease in production partially offset by the contribution of newly commissioned sites in France and the positive impact of the electricity selling price optimization strategy. Operating income of $7 million ($22 million) in Q3-2024, down $6 million ($6 million) from Q3-2023. Net earnings down $7 million from Q3-2023.

Lower net cash flow related to operating activities for the quarter, balance sheet remains strong Net cash outflows related to operating activities of $184 million in Q3-2024 compared to inflows of $1 million in Q3-2023, a decrease attributable to the change in non-cash working capital items following the payment from accounts payable of the inframarginal revenue cap tax and the feed-in premium in France. Discretionary cash flows 1 of $16 million in Q3-2024, down $7 million from Q3-2023. $288 million of cash and cash equivalents included in the $608 million of available cash resources and authorized financing 1 as at September 30, 2024.



Update on development and construction activities

Under-construction and ready-to-build projects progressing according to plan Ongoing turbine assembly at the Apuiat wind farm in Québec (total 200 MW, Boralex's share 100 MW) and the Limekiln wind farm in Scotland (106 MW), both scheduled for commissioning later this year. Start of construction at the Hagersville (300 MW) and Tilbury (80 MW) storage projects in Ontario, scheduled for commissioning in the fourth quarter of 2025. Ongoing development of the Des Neiges Sud wind project in Québec (total 400 MW, Boralex's share 133 MW) and the Oxford storage project in Ontario (125 MW), both scheduled for commissioning in 2026.

Acquisition of Sallachy, a 50 MW advanced-stage wind project in the United Kingdom

391 MW added to the early-stage project pipeline 510 MW in wind, solar, and storage capacity added and modified in North America and Europe. 119 MW of non-strategic solar projects removed in Scotland.

Electricity selling price optimization strategy Signing of a 15-year corporate PPA with Nestlé France for a facility commissioned in 2024 and two projects included in the Corporation's project pipeline. Signing of a 20-year corporate PPA with Saint-Gobain for two solar power projects and one wind power project included in the Corporation's project pipeline.



1 EBITDA(A) is a total of segment measures. Anticipated production is an additional financial measure. "Combined," "discretionary cash flows" and "available cash resources and authorized financing" are non-GAAP financial measures and do not have a standardized definition under IFRS. Consequently, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. For more details, see the Non-IFRS financial measures and other financial measures section of this press release. 2 Figures in brackets indicate results on a combined basis as opposed to a consolidated basis.



"We are pleased to report on the substantial developments within our secured project pipeline. Construction is proceeding apace at our Apuiat and Limekiln wind projects in Québec and Scotland, with commissioning of both projects planned for later this year. We have also commenced construction on our Hagersville and Tilbury storage projects in Ontario, which are scheduled for commissioning at the end of 2025. These developments confirm our teams' ability to successfully execute projects on time in a variety of geographical settings, which bodes well for future projects. Demand in our target markets remains strong and we are well positioned to meet it. In particular, Hydro-Québec's plan to rapidly develop 10 GW of projects, the Ontario government's announcement of a 5 GW competitive energy procurement and the announcement of major initiatives linked to an accelerated energy transition in the United Kingdom represent strong growth potential for the Company," said Patrick Decostre, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boralex.

"This quarter, Boralex recorded a low level of production owing to adverse weather conditions in both Canada and France. In the past few years we have seen the volatility of the resource in our segment grow from quarter to quarter, which makes it more difficult to plan and manage production without however affecting mid to long term annual production forecasts. The fluctuating weather conditions underscore the need to diversify both geographically, notably in the UK and technologically in order to strengthen the resilience of our business and ensure more stable production. We are also working to optimize our revenues by diversifying our electricity selling price optimization strategy, and on that front we are very proud to announce the signature of two corporate power purchase agreements in France with leading industrial players Nestlé and Saint-Gobain," Mr. Decostre added.

Finally, Boralex continues to excel on the corporate social responsibility front. In the third quarter, the Company announced that it was one of the few companies in the industry to have had its greenhouse gas emission reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). This recognition shows Boralex's commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

3rd quarter highlights

Three-month periods ended September 30

(in millions of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise specified) (unaudited) Consolidated Combined 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change $ % $ % Power production (GWh)1 1,081 1,110 (29 ) (3 ) 1,508 1,522 (14 ) (1 ) Revenues from energy sales and feed-in premium 150 171 (21 ) (12 ) 175 194 (19 ) (10 ) Operating income 7 13 (6 ) (44 ) 22 28 (6 ) (20 ) EBITDA(A) 87 90 (3 ) (4 ) 109 113 (4 ) (4 ) Net loss (14 ) (7 ) (7 ) >(100 ) (14 ) (7 ) (7 ) >(100 ) Net loss attributable to shareholders of Boralex (14 ) (8 ) (6 ) (92 ) (14 ) (8 ) (6 ) (92 ) Per share - basic and diluted ($0.13 ) ($0.07 ) ($0.06 ) (90 ) ($0.13 ) ($0.07 ) ($0.06 ) (88 ) Net cash flows related to operating activities (184 ) 1 (185 ) >(100 ) - - - - Cash flows from operations2 64 67 (3 ) (5 ) - - - - Discretionary cash flows 16 23 (7 ) (30 ) - - - -



In the third quarter of 2024, Boralex produced 1,081 GWh (1,508 GWh) of electricity, 3% (1%) less than the 1,110 GWh (1,522 GWh) produced in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was mainly attributable to the weather conditions and power curtailments. As a result, Boralex ended the quarter with total production that was 14% (11%) below anticipated production.

Revenues from energy sales and feed-in premiums for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024, amounted to $150 million ($175 million), 12% (10% on a combined basis) lower than in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was mainly attributable to the lower production. EBITDA(A)1 amounted to $87 million ($109 million), down 4% (4%) from the third quarter of 2023. The decline in production was partially offset by the contribution of new assets commissioned in France and to a lesser degree by the positive impact of the electricity selling price optimization strategy. Operating income totalled $7 million ($22 million), compared to $13 million ($28 million) for the same quarter of 2023. The Company posted a net loss of $14 million, a decrease of $7 million compared to the $7 million loss recorded for the same quarter of 2023.

1 Power production includes the production for which Boralex received financial compensation following power generation limitations as management uses this measure to evaluate the Corporation's performance. This adjustment facilitates the correlation between power production and revenues from energy sales and feed- in premium. 2 The cash flows from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure and does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS. Accordingly, it may not be comparable to similarly named measures used by other companies. For more details, see the Non-IFRS and other financial measures section of this press release.

Nine-month periods ended September 30

(in millions of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise specified) (unaudited) Consolidated Combined 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change $ % $ % Power production (GWh)1 4,171 4,159 12 - 5,745 5,670 75 1 Revenues from energy sales and feed-in premium 589 679 (90 ) (13 ) 675 759 (84 ) (11 ) Operating income 148 128 20 16 214 187 27 15 EBITDA(A) 412 376 36 10 479 446 33 7 Net earnings 76 57 19 32 76 57 19 32 Net earnings attributable to shareholders of Boralex 52 41 11 26 52 41 11 26 Per share - basic and diluted $0.50 $0.40 $0.10 26 $0.50 $0.40 $0.10 26 Net cash flows related to operating activities 184 389 (205 ) (53 ) - - - - Cash flows from operations1 310 284 26 9 - - - - As at

Sep. 30

As at

Dec. 31

Change

As at

Sep. 30

As at

Dec. 31

Change

$ % $ % Total assets 6,588 6,574 14 - 7,461 7,304 157 2 Debt - principal balance 3,464 3,327 137 4 4,030 3,764 266 7 Total project debt 3,117 2,844 273 10 3,561 3,281 280 9 Total corporate debt 347 483 (136 ) (28 ) 347 483 (136 ) (28 )



In the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, Boralex produced 4,171 GWh (5,745 GWh) of power, slightly more than the 4,159 GWh (5,670 GWh) produced in the same period in 2023. Revenues from energy sales and feed-in premiums for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, amounted to $589 million ($675 million), down $90 million ($84 million) or 13% (11%) from the same period in 2023.

EBITDA(A) amounted to $412 million ($479 million), up $36 million ($33 million) or 10% (7%) from the same period last year. Operating income totalled $148 million ($214 million), up $20 million ($27 million) from the same period in 2023. Overall, for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, Boralex posted net earnings of $76 million ($76 million) compared to net earnings of $57 million ($57 million) for the same period in 2023.

1 Power production includes the production for which Boralex received financial compensation following power generation limitations imposed by its customers since management uses this measure to evaluate the Corporation's performance. This adjustment facilitates the correlation between power production and revenues from energy sales and feed-in premiums.



Outlook

Boralex's 2025 Strategic Plan is built around the same four strategic directions as the plan launched in 2019 - growth, diversification, customers and optimization - and six corporate targets. The details of the plan, which also sets out Boralex's corporate social responsibility strategy, are found in the Company's annual report. Highlights of the main achievements for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, in relation to the 2025 Strategic Plan can be found in the 2024 Interim Report 3, in the Investors section of the Boralex website.

In the coming quarters, Boralex will continue to work on its various initiatives under the strategic plan, including project development, analysis of acquisition targets and optimization of power sales and operating costs.

Finally, to fuel its organic growth, the Company has a pipeline of projects at various stages of development and construction defined on the basis of clearly identified criteria, totaling 7.2 GW of wind, solar and energy storage projects.

Dividend declaration

The Company's Board of Directors has authorized and announced a quarterly dividend of $0.1650 per common share. This dividend will be paid on December 16, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2024. Boralex designates this dividend as an "eligible dividend" pursuant to paragraph 89 (14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and all provincial legislation applicable to eligible dividends.

About Boralex

At Boralex, we have been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 30 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power, we also have facilities in the United States and development projects in the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, our installed capacity has more than doubled to over 3.1 GW. We are developing a portfolio of projects in development and construction of more than 7.2 GW in wind, solar and storage projects, guided by our values and our corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Through profitable and sustainable growth, Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. Thanks to our fearlessness, our discipline, our expertise and our diversity, we continue to be an industry leader. Boralex's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.

