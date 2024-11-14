Hydrograph Clean Power Inc.: HydroGraph Confirms Appointment of Kjirstin Breure as Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (FRA: M98) (the "Company" or "HydroGraph"), a sustainable commercial manufacturer of pristine graphene, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kjirstin Breure as chief executive officer (CEO) of the company. Breure has been an integral part of the company's leadership, serving as board director and president of the company since January 2022, and as interim CEO since March 2024.

Breure will continue to be responsible for overseeing HydroGraph's long-term strategy and operational initiatives, collaborating closely with the executive team and board of directors to align HydroGraph's goals with evolving market needs. Breure is focused on driving value to shareholders and is committed to continuing to foster a company culture of innovation and creativity.

Commenting on her appointment, David Williams, chairman of HydroGraph's board of directors said, "On behalf of the board I would like to thank Kjirstin for the work she has done for Hydrograph to date. Since stepping into the interim CEO role in March, the board has been impressed with her strategic vision, leadership and commercial focus. In the short time since taking over the interim CEO role, Kjirstin has made a strong impact on driving forward our application development, scientific programs, and building a deep commercial pipeline that will lead to significant graphene sales."

"Building this company has been my singular focus for the past five years. With a brilliant team at my side, I look forward to breaking new ground within advanced materials and to creating billions of dollars in value for our shareholders," Breure said.

"I want to express gratitude to the board and to my team for supporting the formalization of this role as well as the trust they have placed in me and my strategy. The vision I have for HydroGraph has never been clearer."

The announcement comes during a period of significant innovation and growth at HydroGraph, including the appointment of Tom Eldridge as director of business development last month, and HydroGraph's recent announcement of its breakthrough in PET research.

"The board congratulates Kjirstin on this appointment and looks forward to supporting her as she leads the company through the next phase of its corporate and strategic development and making Hydrograph a world leading graphene producer that will deliver long term growth and value for shareholders," Williams said.

For more information about HydroGraph, please visit www.hydrograph.com.

ABOUT HYDROGRAPH CLEAN POWER INC.

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc is a leading producer of pristine graphene using an "explosion synthesis" process, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use and identical batches. The quality, performance and consistency of HydroGraph's graphene follows the Graphene Council's Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: https://hydrograph.com/.



For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "upon" "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to: statements in respect of the Private Placement, the use of the net proceeds from the Private Placement, the timing and ability of the Company to close the Private Placement, if at all, the gross proceeds of the Private Placement, the timing and ability of the Company to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals, if at all, and the terms and jurisdictions of the Private Placement; the statements in regards to existing and future products of the Company; the Company's future personnel appointments; the Company's plans and strategies.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of HydroGraph to control or predict, that may cause HydroGraph's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: HydroGraph's ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. HydroGraph does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

