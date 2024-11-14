HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

GAAP Non-GAAP Total revenue was $690.0 million and increased 15% Total revenue was $690.0 million and increased 15% Cloud revenue was $500.1 million and increased 24% Cloud revenue was $500.1 million and increased 24% Operating income was $141.4 million and increased 24% Operating income was $220.8 million and increased 20% Operating margin was 20.5% compared to 18.9% last year Operating margin was 32.0% compared to 30.6% last year Diluted EPS was $1.86 and increased 34% Diluted EPS was $2.88 and increased 27% Operating cash flow was $159.0 million and increased 32%

"We are pleased to report another stellar quarter in which our financial performance and continued innovation are redefining our competitive edge, propelling us far ahead of the industry and solidifying NICE as the go-to partner for enterprises across the globe," said Barak Eilam, CEO of NICE. "Total revenue of $690 million increased 15% compared to the same period last year, and robust profitability, marked by a 140-basis point increase in non-GAAP operating margin to a record 32%, an impressive 27% leap in non-GAAP EPS to $2.88, and another exceptional quarter of operating cash flow of $159 million, are setting new industry benchmarks."

Mr. Eilam continued, "We owe these great results to the power of our cutting-edge AI innovation, where we delivered an outstanding quarter and an acceleration in deal signings and bookings for our CXone AI offerings, including Copilot, Autopilot and Autosummary. Our strength in AI-powered automated customer service and our market leading CXone platform, are reshaping the industry landscape as we continue to displace multiple on-premises and cloud customer service solution providers."

GAAP Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended September 30:

Revenues: Third quarter 2024 total revenues increased 15% to $690.0 million compared to $601.3 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Gross Profit: Third quarter 2024 gross profit was $460.3 million compared to $410.4 million for the third quarter of 2023. Third quarter 2024 gross margin was 66.7% compared to 68.2% for the third quarter of 2023.

Operating Income: Third quarter 2024 operating income increased 24% to $141.4 million compared to $113.6 million for the third quarter of 2023. Third quarter 2024 operating margin was 20.5% compared to 18.9% for the third quarter of 2023.

Net Income: Third quarter 2024 net income increased 31% to $120.9 million compared to $92.4 million for the third quarter of 2023. Third quarter 2024 net income margin was 17.5% compared to 15.4% for the third quarter of 2023.

Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: Fully diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2024 increased 34% to $1.86 compared to $1.39 in the third quarter of 2023.

Cash Flow and Cash Balance: Third quarter 2024 operating cash flow was $159.0 million. In the third quarter 2024, $86.4 million was used for share repurchases. As of September 30, 2024, total cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $1,526.7 million. Our debt was $458.4 million, resulting in net cash and investments of $1,068.3 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended September 30:

Revenues: Third quarter 2024 total revenues increased 15% to $690.0 million compared to $601.3 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Gross Profit: Third quarter 2024 gross profit was $490.3 million compared to $434.4 million for the third quarter of 2023. Third quarter 2024 gross margin was 71.1% compared to 72.2% for the third quarter of 2023.

Operating Income: Third quarter 2024 operating income increased 20% to $220.8 million compared to $183.9 million for the third quarter of 2023. Third quarter 2024 operating margin was 32.0% compared to 30.6% for the third quarter of 2023.

Net Income: Third quarter 2024 net income increased 24% to $186.9 million compared to $150.6 million for the third quarter of 2023. Third quarter 2024 net income margin was 27.1% compared to 25.0% for the third quarter of 2023.

Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: Fully diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2024 increased 27% to $2.88 compared to $2.27 in the third quarter of 2023.

Full-Year 2024 Guidance:

The Company is reiterating its full-year 2024 non-GAAP total revenues to be in an expected range of $2,715 million to $2,735 million, representing 15% growth at the midpoint compared to full-year 2023.

The Company increased full-year 2024 non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share which are expected to be in a range of $10.95 to $11.15, representing 26% growth at the midpoint compared to full-year 2023.

Quarterly Results Conference Call

NICE management will host its earnings conference call today, November 14, 2024, at 8:30 AM ET, 13:30 GMT, 15:30 Israel, to discuss the results and the company's outlook. A live webcast and replay will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website. To access, please register by clicking here: https://www.nice.com/investor-relations/upcoming-event.

Explanation of Non-GAAP measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related and other expenses, amortization of discount on debt and loss from extinguishment of debt and the tax effect of the Non-GAAP adjustments.

The Company believes that these Non-GAAP financial measures, used in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business. We believe Non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as a measure of the ongoing performance of our business. Our management regularly uses our supplemental Non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make financial, strategic and operating decisions. These Non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Our Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These Non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and Non-GAAP basis is provided in a table immediately following the Consolidated Statements of Income. The Company provides guidance only on a Non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of guidance from a GAAP to Non-GAAP basis is not available due to the unpredictability and uncertainty associated with future events that would be reported in GAAP results and would require adjustments between GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures, including the impact of future possible business acquisitions. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the guidance based on Non-GAAP financial measures to corresponding GAAP financial measures for future periods is not available without unreasonable effort.

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it's never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world's #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center - and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE' marks, please see: http://www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "seek", "may", "will", "intend", "should", "project", "anticipate", "plan", and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company's management regarding the future of the Company's business, performance, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economic environment, and other future conditions. Examples of forward-looking statements include guidance regarding the Company's revenue and earnings and the growth of our cloud, analytics and artificial intelligence business.

Forward looking statements are inherently subject to significant uncertainties, contingencies, and risks, including, economic, competitive and other factors, which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of management. The Company cautions that these statements are not guarantees of future performance, and investors should not place undue reliance on them. There are or will be important known and unknown factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors, include, but are not limited to, risks associated with changes in economic and business conditions, competition, successful execution of the Company's growth strategy, success and growth of the Company's cloud Software-as-a-Service business, difficulties in making additional acquisitions or effectively integrating acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel, the Company's dependency on third-party cloud computing platform providers, hosting facilities and service partners, rapidly changing technology, cyber security attacks or other security breaches against the Company, privacy concerns and legislation impacting the Company's business, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the effects of additional tax liabilities resulting from our global operations, the effect of unexpected events or geo-political conditions, such as the impact of conflicts in the Middle East, that may disrupt our business and the global economy and various other factors and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

You are encouraged to carefully review the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 20-F and our other filings with the SEC for additional information regarding these and other factors and uncertainties that could affect our future performance. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 666,734 $ 511,795 Short-term investments 859,955 896,044 Trade receivables 629,850 585,154 Debt hedge option - 121,922 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 213,560 197,967 Total current assets 2,370,099 2,312,882 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 187,447 174,414 Deferred tax assets 222,268 178,971 Other intangible assets, net 246,037 305,501 Operating lease right-of-use assets 96,743 104,565 Goodwill 1,853,115 1,821,969 Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets 212,904 219,332 Total long-term assets 2,818,514 2,804,752 TOTAL ASSETS $ 5,188,613 $ 5,117,634 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 71,349 $ 66,036 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 333,968 302,649 Current maturities of operating leases 13,065 13,747 Debt 458,360 209,229 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 548,048 528,660 Total current liabilities 1,424,790 1,120,321 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred revenues and advances from customers 55,223 52,458 Operating leases 95,206 102,909 Deferred tax liabilities 9,887 8,596 Debt - 457,081 Other long-term liabilities 23,261 21,769 Total long-term liabilities 183,577 642,813 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Nice Ltd's equity 3,567,727 3,341,132 Non-controlling interests 12,519 13,368 Total shareholders' equity 3,580,246 3,354,500 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 5,188,613 $ 5,117,634

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Quarter ended Year to date September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenue: Cloud $ 500,114 $ 403,324 $ 1,450,213 $ 1,152,839 Services 149,857 160,220 446,381 479,022 Product 39,992 37,800 117,078 122,455 Total revenue 689,963 601,344 2,013,672 1,754,316 Cost of revenue: Cloud 178,923 140,564 519,603 407,144 Services 44,652 45,292 137,401 140,216 Product 6,111 5,130 20,134 19,935 Total cost of revenue 229,686 190,986 677,138 567,295 Gross profit 460,277 410,358 1,336,534 1,187,021 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 91,500 84,848 265,854 241,589 Selling and marketing 152,778 144,171 465,438 444,614 General and administrative 74,620 67,713 213,600 188,256 Total operating expenses 318,898 296,732 944,892 874,459 Operating income 141,379 113,626 391,642 312,562 Financial and other income, net (12,280) (7,037) (41,934) (25,108) Income before tax 153,659 120,663 433,576 337,670 Taxes on income 32,738 28,310 90,497 81,021 Net income $ 120,921 $ 92,353 $ 343,079 $ 256,649 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.91 $ 1.46 $ 5.41 $ 4.03 Diluted $ 1.86 $ 1.39 $ 5.22 $ 3.86 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 63,397 63,422 63,403 63,693 Diluted 64,838 66,223 65,741 66,438

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS U.S. dollars in thousands Quarter ended Year to date September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Operating Activities Net income $ 120,921 $ 92,353 $ 343,079 $ 256,649 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 52,964 42,269 156,244 126,148 Share-based compensation 47,252 46,213 133,882 130,488 Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities (3,398) 998 (6,726) 2,044 Deferred taxes, net (27,542) (13,915) (38,949) (30,787) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade Receivables, net (41,462) (25,807) (40,032) (17,720) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,164 (315) 27,665 (22,361) Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,273 3,182 9,926 8,685 Trade payables (2,293) 11,632 4,646 784 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 22,149 20,835 (21,555) (28,691) Deferred revenue (28,094) (54,485) 22,187 (39,662) Operating lease liabilities (2,748) (4,140) (10,524) (11,541) Amortization of discount on long-term debt 430 1,166 1,404 3,449 Loss from extinguishment of debt - - - 37 Other 345 624 1,872 3,412 Net cash provided by operating activities 158,961 120,610 583,119 380,934 Investing Activities Purchase of property and equipment (10,419) (5,507) (27,395) (23,126) Purchase of Investments (138,219) (9,284) (575,332) (200,643) Proceeds from sales of marketable investments 60,125 134,486 628,246 307,038 Capitalization of internal use software costs (16,812) (12,479) (47,986) (41,106) Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (44,507) (18,405) (44,507) (18,405) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (149,832) 88,811 (66,974) 23,758 Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of options 28 43 2,340 1,767 Purchase of treasury shares (86,437) (89,506) (274,040) (219,417) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest - - (2,681) (1,480) Repayment of debt - (23) (87,435) (1,557) Net cash used in financing activities (86,409) (89,486) (361,816) (220,687) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 4,508 (2,824) 1,260 (1,111) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (72,772) 117,111 155,589 182,894 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period $ 741,675 $ 598,879 $ 513,314 $ 533,096 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 668,903 $ 715,990 $ 668,903 $ 715,990 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported in the consolidated balance sheet: Cash and cash equivalents $ 666,734 $ 713,090 $ 666,734 $ 713,090 Restricted cash included in other current assets $ 2,169 $ 2,900 $ 2,169 $ 2,900 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash flows $ 668,903 $ 715,990 $ 668,903 $ 715,990

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Quarter ended Year to date September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP revenues $ 689,963 $ 601,344 $ 2,013,672 $ 1,754,316 Non-GAAP revenues $ 689,963 $ 601,344 $ 2,013,672 $ 1,754,316 GAAP cost of revenue $ 229,686 $ 190,986 $ 677,138 $ 567,295 Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of cloud (24,278) (18,967) (73,778) (57,732) Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of product - (260) (410) (766) Cost of cloud revenue adjustment (1,2) (3,175) (2,160) (9,029) (6,360) Cost of services revenue adjustment (1) (2,511) (3,016) (7,506) (8,764) Cost of product revenue adjustment (1) (30) 384 (90) 106 Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 199,692 $ 166,967 $ 586,325 $ 493,779 GAAP gross profit $ 460,277 $ 410,358 $ 1,336,534 $ 1,187,021 Gross profit adjustments 29,994 24,019 90,813 73,516 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 490,271 $ 434,377 $ 1,427,347 $ 1,260,537 GAAP operating expenses $ 318,898 $ 296,732 $ 944,892 $ 874,459 Research and development (1,2) (6,734) (8,224) (22,361) (24,405) Sales and marketing (1,2) (14,944) (12,376) (42,326) (36,533) General and administrative (1,2) (22,154) (22,348) (59,414) (57,703) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (5,613) (3,308) (15,824) (12,251) Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission 1 30 24 106 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 269,454 $ 250,506 $ 804,991 $ 743,673 GAAP financial and other income, net $ (12,280) $ (7,037) $ (41,934) $ (25,108) Amortization of discount and loss of extinguishment on debt (430) (1,166) (1,404) (3,486) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (36) (239) (115) (817) Non-GAAP financial and other income, net $ (12,746) $ (8,442) $ (43,453) $ (29,411) GAAP taxes on income $ 32,738 $ 28,310 $ 90,497 $ 81,021 Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments 13,886 13,372 42,665 37,473 Non-GAAP taxes on income $ 46,624 $ 41,682 $ 133,162 $ 118,494 GAAP net income $ 120,921 $ 92,353 $ 343,079 $ 256,649 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 29,891 22,535 90,012 70,749 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission (1) (30) (24) (106) Share-based compensation (1) 48,731 47,287 137,997 133,206 Acquisition related and other expenses (2) 817 453 2,729 453 Amortization of discount and loss of extinguishment on debt 430 1,166 1,404 3,486 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 36 239 115 817 Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments (13,886) (13,372) (42,665) (37,473) Non-GAAP net income $ 186,939 $ 150,631 $ 532,647 $ 427,781 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.86 $ 1.39 $ 5.22 $ 3.86 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 2.88 $ 2.27 $ 8.10 $ 6.44 Shares used in computing GAAP diluted earnings per share 64,838 66,223 65,741 66,438 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 64,838 66,223 65,741 66,438

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (continued) U.S. dollars in thousands (1) Share-based compensation Quarter ended Year to date September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of cloud revenue $ 3,175 $ 2,160 $ 8,967 $ 6,360 Cost of services revenue 2,511 3,016 7,506 8,764 Cost of product revenue 30 (384) 90 (106) Research and development 6,734 8,224 22,031 24,405 Sales and marketing 14,937 12,351 41,676 36,508 General and administrative 21,344 21,920 57,727 57,275 $ 48,731 $ 47,287 $ 137,997 $ 133,206 (2) Acquisition related and other expenses Quarter ended Year to date September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of cloud revenue $ - $ - $ 62 $ - Research and development - - 330 - Sales and marketing 7 25 650 25 General and administrative 810 428 1,687 428 $ 817 $ 453 $ 2,729 $ 453

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP EBITDA U.S. dollars in thousands Quarter ended Year to date September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net income $ 120,921 $ 92,353 $ 343,079 $ 256,649 Non-GAAP adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 52,964 42,269 156,244 126,148 Share-based compensation 47,252 46,213 133,882 130,488 Financial and other income, net (12,280) (7,037) (41,934) (25,108) Acquisition related and other expenses 817 453 2,729 453 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission (1) (30) (24) (106) Taxes on income 32,738 28,310 90,497 81,021 Non-GAAP EBITDA $ 242,411 $ 202,531 $ 684,473 $ 569,545

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - FREE CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands Quarter ended Year to date September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Net cash provided by operating activities $ 158,961 $ 120,610 $ 583,119 $ 380,934 Purchase of property and equipment (10,419) (5,507) (27,395) (23,126) Capitalization of internal use software costs (16,812) (12,479) (47,986) (41,106) Free Cash Flow (a) $ 131,730 $ 102,624 $ 507,738 $ 316,702 (a) Free cash flow from continuing operations is defined as operating cash flows from continuing operations less capital expenditures of the continuing operations and less capitalization of internal use software costs.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact

Marty Cohen, +1 551 256 5354, ir@nice.com, ET

Omri Arens, +972 3 763-0127, ir@nice.com, CET

Corporate Media Contact

Christopher Irwin-Dudek, +1 201 561 4442, media@nice.com, ET