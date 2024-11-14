HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.
Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Total revenue was $690.0 million and increased 15%
Total revenue was $690.0 million and increased 15%
Cloud revenue was $500.1 million and increased 24%
Cloud revenue was $500.1 million and increased 24%
Operating income was $141.4 million and increased 24%
Operating income was $220.8 million and increased 20%
Operating margin was 20.5% compared to 18.9% last year
Operating margin was 32.0% compared to 30.6% last year
Diluted EPS was $1.86 and increased 34%
Diluted EPS was $2.88 and increased 27%
Operating cash flow was $159.0 million and increased 32%
"We are pleased to report another stellar quarter in which our financial performance and continued innovation are redefining our competitive edge, propelling us far ahead of the industry and solidifying NICE as the go-to partner for enterprises across the globe," said Barak Eilam, CEO of NICE. "Total revenue of $690 million increased 15% compared to the same period last year, and robust profitability, marked by a 140-basis point increase in non-GAAP operating margin to a record 32%, an impressive 27% leap in non-GAAP EPS to $2.88, and another exceptional quarter of operating cash flow of $159 million, are setting new industry benchmarks."
Mr. Eilam continued, "We owe these great results to the power of our cutting-edge AI innovation, where we delivered an outstanding quarter and an acceleration in deal signings and bookings for our CXone AI offerings, including Copilot, Autopilot and Autosummary. Our strength in AI-powered automated customer service and our market leading CXone platform, are reshaping the industry landscape as we continue to displace multiple on-premises and cloud customer service solution providers."
GAAP Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended September 30:
Revenues: Third quarter 2024 total revenues increased 15% to $690.0 million compared to $601.3 million for the third quarter of 2023.
Gross Profit: Third quarter 2024 gross profit was $460.3 million compared to $410.4 million for the third quarter of 2023. Third quarter 2024 gross margin was 66.7% compared to 68.2% for the third quarter of 2023.
Operating Income: Third quarter 2024 operating income increased 24% to $141.4 million compared to $113.6 million for the third quarter of 2023. Third quarter 2024 operating margin was 20.5% compared to 18.9% for the third quarter of 2023.
Net Income: Third quarter 2024 net income increased 31% to $120.9 million compared to $92.4 million for the third quarter of 2023. Third quarter 2024 net income margin was 17.5% compared to 15.4% for the third quarter of 2023.
Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: Fully diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2024 increased 34% to $1.86 compared to $1.39 in the third quarter of 2023.
Cash Flow and Cash Balance: Third quarter 2024 operating cash flow was $159.0 million. In the third quarter 2024, $86.4 million was used for share repurchases. As of September 30, 2024, total cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $1,526.7 million. Our debt was $458.4 million, resulting in net cash and investments of $1,068.3 million.
Non-GAAP Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended September 30:
Revenues: Third quarter 2024 total revenues increased 15% to $690.0 million compared to $601.3 million for the third quarter of 2023.
Gross Profit: Third quarter 2024 gross profit was $490.3 million compared to $434.4 million for the third quarter of 2023. Third quarter 2024 gross margin was 71.1% compared to 72.2% for the third quarter of 2023.
Operating Income: Third quarter 2024 operating income increased 20% to $220.8 million compared to $183.9 million for the third quarter of 2023. Third quarter 2024 operating margin was 32.0% compared to 30.6% for the third quarter of 2023.
Net Income: Third quarter 2024 net income increased 24% to $186.9 million compared to $150.6 million for the third quarter of 2023. Third quarter 2024 net income margin was 27.1% compared to 25.0% for the third quarter of 2023.
Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: Fully diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2024 increased 27% to $2.88 compared to $2.27 in the third quarter of 2023.
Full-Year 2024 Guidance:
The Company is reiterating its full-year 2024 non-GAAP total revenues to be in an expected range of $2,715 million to $2,735 million, representing 15% growth at the midpoint compared to full-year 2023.
The Company increased full-year 2024 non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share which are expected to be in a range of $10.95 to $11.15, representing 26% growth at the midpoint compared to full-year 2023.
Quarterly Results Conference Call
NICE management will host its earnings conference call today, November 14, 2024, at 8:30 AM ET, 13:30 GMT, 15:30 Israel, to discuss the results and the company's outlook. A live webcast and replay will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website. To access, please register by clicking here: https://www.nice.com/investor-relations/upcoming-event.
Explanation of Non-GAAP measures
Non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related and other expenses, amortization of discount on debt and loss from extinguishment of debt and the tax effect of the Non-GAAP adjustments.
The Company believes that these Non-GAAP financial measures, used in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business. We believe Non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as a measure of the ongoing performance of our business. Our management regularly uses our supplemental Non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make financial, strategic and operating decisions. These Non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Our Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These Non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and Non-GAAP basis is provided in a table immediately following the Consolidated Statements of Income. The Company provides guidance only on a Non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of guidance from a GAAP to Non-GAAP basis is not available due to the unpredictability and uncertainty associated with future events that would be reported in GAAP results and would require adjustments between GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures, including the impact of future possible business acquisitions. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the guidance based on Non-GAAP financial measures to corresponding GAAP financial measures for future periods is not available without unreasonable effort.
About NICE
With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it's never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world's #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center - and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "seek", "may", "will", "intend", "should", "project", "anticipate", "plan", and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company's management regarding the future of the Company's business, performance, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economic environment, and other future conditions. Examples of forward-looking statements include guidance regarding the Company's revenue and earnings and the growth of our cloud, analytics and artificial intelligence business.
Forward looking statements are inherently subject to significant uncertainties, contingencies, and risks, including, economic, competitive and other factors, which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of management. The Company cautions that these statements are not guarantees of future performance, and investors should not place undue reliance on them. There are or will be important known and unknown factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors, include, but are not limited to, risks associated with changes in economic and business conditions, competition, successful execution of the Company's growth strategy, success and growth of the Company's cloud Software-as-a-Service business, difficulties in making additional acquisitions or effectively integrating acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel, the Company's dependency on third-party cloud computing platform providers, hosting facilities and service partners, rapidly changing technology, cyber security attacks or other security breaches against the Company, privacy concerns and legislation impacting the Company's business, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the effects of additional tax liabilities resulting from our global operations, the effect of unexpected events or geo-political conditions, such as the impact of conflicts in the Middle East, that may disrupt our business and the global economy and various other factors and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").
You are encouraged to carefully review the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 20-F and our other filings with the SEC for additional information regarding these and other factors and uncertainties that could affect our future performance. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.
NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. dollars in thousands
September 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
Unaudited
Audited
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
666,734
$
511,795
Short-term investments
859,955
896,044
Trade receivables
629,850
585,154
Debt hedge option
-
121,922
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
213,560
197,967
Total current assets
2,370,099
2,312,882
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
Property and equipment, net
187,447
174,414
Deferred tax assets
222,268
178,971
Other intangible assets, net
246,037
305,501
Operating lease right-of-use assets
96,743
104,565
Goodwill
1,853,115
1,821,969
Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets
212,904
219,332
Total long-term assets
2,818,514
2,804,752
TOTAL ASSETS
$
5,188,613
$
5,117,634
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Trade payables
$
71,349
$
66,036
Deferred revenues and advances from customers
333,968
302,649
Current maturities of operating leases
13,065
13,747
Debt
458,360
209,229
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
548,048
528,660
Total current liabilities
1,424,790
1,120,321
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Deferred revenues and advances from customers
55,223
52,458
Operating leases
95,206
102,909
Deferred tax liabilities
9,887
8,596
Debt
-
457,081
Other long-term liabilities
23,261
21,769
Total long-term liabilities
183,577
642,813
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Nice Ltd's equity
3,567,727
3,341,132
Non-controlling interests
12,519
13,368
Total shareholders' equity
3,580,246
3,354,500
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
5,188,613
$
5,117,634
NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
Quarter ended
Year to date
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Revenue:
Cloud
$
500,114
$
403,324
$
1,450,213
$
1,152,839
Services
149,857
160,220
446,381
479,022
Product
39,992
37,800
117,078
122,455
Total revenue
689,963
601,344
2,013,672
1,754,316
Cost of revenue:
Cloud
178,923
140,564
519,603
407,144
Services
44,652
45,292
137,401
140,216
Product
6,111
5,130
20,134
19,935
Total cost of revenue
229,686
190,986
677,138
567,295
Gross profit
460,277
410,358
1,336,534
1,187,021
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
91,500
84,848
265,854
241,589
Selling and marketing
152,778
144,171
465,438
444,614
General and administrative
74,620
67,713
213,600
188,256
Total operating expenses
318,898
296,732
944,892
874,459
Operating income
141,379
113,626
391,642
312,562
Financial and other income, net
(12,280)
(7,037)
(41,934)
(25,108)
Income before tax
153,659
120,663
433,576
337,670
Taxes on income
32,738
28,310
90,497
81,021
Net income
$
120,921
$
92,353
$
343,079
$
256,649
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.91
$
1.46
$
5.41
$
4.03
Diluted
$
1.86
$
1.39
$
5.22
$
3.86
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
63,397
63,422
63,403
63,693
Diluted
64,838
66,223
65,741
66,438
NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS
U.S. dollars in thousands
Quarter ended
Year to date
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Operating Activities
Net income
$
120,921
$
92,353
$
343,079
$
256,649
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
52,964
42,269
156,244
126,148
Share-based compensation
47,252
46,213
133,882
130,488
Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities
(3,398)
998
(6,726)
2,044
Deferred taxes, net
(27,542)
(13,915)
(38,949)
(30,787)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade Receivables, net
(41,462)
(25,807)
(40,032)
(17,720)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
17,164
(315)
27,665
(22,361)
Operating lease right-of-use assets
3,273
3,182
9,926
8,685
Trade payables
(2,293)
11,632
4,646
784
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
22,149
20,835
(21,555)
(28,691)
Deferred revenue
(28,094)
(54,485)
22,187
(39,662)
Operating lease liabilities
(2,748)
(4,140)
(10,524)
(11,541)
Amortization of discount on long-term debt
430
1,166
1,404
3,449
Loss from extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
37
Other
345
624
1,872
3,412
Net cash provided by operating activities
158,961
120,610
583,119
380,934
Investing Activities
Purchase of property and equipment
(10,419)
(5,507)
(27,395)
(23,126)
Purchase of Investments
(138,219)
(9,284)
(575,332)
(200,643)
Proceeds from sales of marketable investments
60,125
134,486
628,246
307,038
Capitalization of internal use software costs
(16,812)
(12,479)
(47,986)
(41,106)
Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(44,507)
(18,405)
(44,507)
(18,405)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(149,832)
88,811
(66,974)
23,758
Financing Activities
Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of options
28
43
2,340
1,767
Purchase of treasury shares
(86,437)
(89,506)
(274,040)
(219,417)
Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest
-
-
(2,681)
(1,480)
Repayment of debt
-
(23)
(87,435)
(1,557)
Net cash used in financing activities
(86,409)
(89,486)
(361,816)
(220,687)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
4,508
(2,824)
1,260
(1,111)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(72,772)
117,111
155,589
182,894
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
$
741,675
$
598,879
$
513,314
$
533,096
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
668,903
$
715,990
$
668,903
$
715,990
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported in the consolidated balance sheet:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
666,734
$
713,090
$
666,734
$
713,090
Restricted cash included in other current assets
$
2,169
$
2,900
$
2,169
$
2,900
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash flows
$
668,903
$
715,990
$
668,903
$
715,990
NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
Quarter ended
Year to date
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
GAAP revenues
$
689,963
$
601,344
$
2,013,672
$
1,754,316
Non-GAAP revenues
$
689,963
$
601,344
$
2,013,672
$
1,754,316
GAAP cost of revenue
$
229,686
$
190,986
$
677,138
$
567,295
Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of cloud
(24,278)
(18,967)
(73,778)
(57,732)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of product
-
(260)
(410)
(766)
Cost of cloud revenue adjustment (1,2)
(3,175)
(2,160)
(9,029)
(6,360)
Cost of services revenue adjustment (1)
(2,511)
(3,016)
(7,506)
(8,764)
Cost of product revenue adjustment (1)
(30)
384
(90)
106
Non-GAAP cost of revenue
$
199,692
$
166,967
$
586,325
$
493,779
GAAP gross profit
$
460,277
$
410,358
$
1,336,534
$
1,187,021
Gross profit adjustments
29,994
24,019
90,813
73,516
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
490,271
$
434,377
$
1,427,347
$
1,260,537
GAAP operating expenses
$
318,898
$
296,732
$
944,892
$
874,459
Research and development (1,2)
(6,734)
(8,224)
(22,361)
(24,405)
Sales and marketing (1,2)
(14,944)
(12,376)
(42,326)
(36,533)
General and administrative (1,2)
(22,154)
(22,348)
(59,414)
(57,703)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(5,613)
(3,308)
(15,824)
(12,251)
Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission
1
30
24
106
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$
269,454
$
250,506
$
804,991
$
743,673
GAAP financial and other income, net
$
(12,280)
$
(7,037)
$
(41,934)
$
(25,108)
Amortization of discount and loss of extinguishment on debt
(430)
(1,166)
(1,404)
(3,486)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(36)
(239)
(115)
(817)
Non-GAAP financial and other income, net
$
(12,746)
$
(8,442)
$
(43,453)
$
(29,411)
GAAP taxes on income
$
32,738
$
28,310
$
90,497
$
81,021
Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments
13,886
13,372
42,665
37,473
Non-GAAP taxes on income
$
46,624
$
41,682
$
133,162
$
118,494
GAAP net income
$
120,921
$
92,353
$
343,079
$
256,649
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
29,891
22,535
90,012
70,749
Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission
(1)
(30)
(24)
(106)
Share-based compensation (1)
48,731
47,287
137,997
133,206
Acquisition related and other expenses (2)
817
453
2,729
453
Amortization of discount and loss of extinguishment on debt
430
1,166
1,404
3,486
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
36
239
115
817
Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments
(13,886)
(13,372)
(42,665)
(37,473)
Non-GAAP net income
$
186,939
$
150,631
$
532,647
$
427,781
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
1.86
$
1.39
$
5.22
$
3.86
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
2.88
$
2.27
$
8.10
$
6.44
Shares used in computing GAAP diluted earnings per share
64,838
66,223
65,741
66,438
Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
64,838
66,223
65,741
66,438
NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (continued)
U.S. dollars in thousands
(1)
Share-based compensation
Quarter ended
Year to date
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cost of cloud revenue
$
3,175
$
2,160
$
8,967
$
6,360
Cost of services revenue
2,511
3,016
7,506
8,764
Cost of product revenue
30
(384)
90
(106)
Research and development
6,734
8,224
22,031
24,405
Sales and marketing
14,937
12,351
41,676
36,508
General and administrative
21,344
21,920
57,727
57,275
$
48,731
$
47,287
$
137,997
$
133,206
(2)
Acquisition related and other expenses
Quarter ended
Year to date
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cost of cloud revenue
$
-
$
-
$
62
$
-
Research and development
-
-
330
-
Sales and marketing
7
25
650
25
General and administrative
810
428
1,687
428
$
817
$
453
$
2,729
$
453
NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP EBITDA
U.S. dollars in thousands
Quarter ended
Year to date
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
GAAP net income
$
120,921
$
92,353
$
343,079
$
256,649
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Depreciation and amortization
52,964
42,269
156,244
126,148
Share-based compensation
47,252
46,213
133,882
130,488
Financial and other income, net
(12,280)
(7,037)
(41,934)
(25,108)
Acquisition related and other expenses
817
453
2,729
453
Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission
(1)
(30)
(24)
(106)
Taxes on income
32,738
28,310
90,497
81,021
Non-GAAP EBITDA
$
242,411
$
202,531
$
684,473
$
569,545
NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - FREE CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
U.S. dollars in thousands
Quarter ended
Year to date
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
158,961
$
120,610
$
583,119
$
380,934
|Purchase of property and equipment
(10,419)
(5,507)
(27,395)
(23,126)
|Capitalization of internal use software costs
(16,812)
(12,479)
(47,986)
(41,106)
Free Cash Flow (a)
$
131,730
$
102,624
$
507,738
$
316,702
|(a) Free cash flow from continuing operations is defined as operating cash flows from continuing operations less capital expenditures of the continuing operations and less capitalization of internal use software costs.
