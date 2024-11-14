VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Canadian dollars in millions except percentages, employees, and per share data) Q1FY25 Q4FY24 Q1FY24 Revenue $81.9 $87.5 $61.5 Gross Margin6 41.7% 47.9% 48.8% Net Income $2.1 $8.3 $1.7 Earnings Per Share1,4,5 $0.09 $0.34 $0.07 Adjusted Earnings Per Share1,2,3,4,5 $0.10 $0.34 $0.09 Adjusted EBITDA2 $11.6 $16.0 $8.1 Employees 612 608 591 1 Based on weighted average number of shares outstanding. 2 Adjusted Earnings Per Share and Adjusted EBITDA do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other issuers. See "Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings Per Share" below. 3 For a reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share, investors should refer to Vecima's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. 4 Earnings Per Share and Adjusted Earnings Per Share includes non-cash share-based compensation of $0.5 million or $0.02 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and $0.3 million or $0.01 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The non-cash share-based compensation primarily reflects certain performance-based vesting thresholds achieved under the Company's Performance Share Unit Plan. 5 Earnings Per Share and Adjusted Earnings Per Share includes foreign exchange gain (loss) of $0.5 million or $0.02 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and a gain (loss) of $(0.6) million or $(0.02) per share for the three months ended September 30, 2023. 6 The Company has restated the comparative period for a change in commissions expense presentation. Refer to Note 21 of the Interim Condensed Financial Statements for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024.

"The first months of fiscal 2025 brought significant strategic developments, particularly within our Video and Broadband Solutions (VBS) and Content Delivery and Storage (CDS) segments," said Sumit Kumar, Vecima's President and CEO.

"In our VBS segment, the recent acquisition of Falcon V Systems strongly positions us to support the industry shift to converged network access strategies, with products that help operators manage, test and deliver services across their rapidly evolving portfolio of access network technologies. The acquisition not only enhances Vecima's position as an industry-leader in flexible and interoperable technology solutions, but also advances our Entra Cloud platform, including the Entra vCMTS platform, which is currently progressing through lab trials with our lead Tier 1 customer and several Tier 2 and 3 customers. Falcon is a well-timed, tuck-in acquisition that fully aligns with both Vecima's objectives and those of our customers in achieving key Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) goals," Mr. Kumar added.

"In our CDS segment, we made significant strides with our open CDN and Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI) technologies, both of which are poised to drive growth for this segment. Our progress with DAI was highlighted by the recent implementation of initial linear parity ad insertion with Hotwire Communications, setting the stage for this customer to fully adopt DAI. In another important segment development, yesterday we announced an exclusive global partnership with Digital Harmonic to represent and resell its innovative dh/KeyFrame Media Optimization product. This high-value solution significantly optimizes operators' video quality while reducing costs, and will be offered as part of Vecima's comprehensive, industry-leading MediaScale video content distribution portfolio beginning immediately."

"Financially, consolidated sales of $81.9 million were the second-best quarterly result in Vecima's history and grew 33% year-over-year. In our VBS segment, sales of $72.9 million were up 65% compared to Q1 fiscal 2024, with next-generation Entra DAA products contributing $68.3 million of sales as volume rollouts of our new EN9000 GAP platform got underway and ERM3 Remote-PHY device deliveries continued. The strong Entra performance was partially offset by the anticipated slowdown in Commercial Video sales as our legacy products make way for next-generation solutions."

"Our CDS segment experienced a slower-than-expected start to the year as key expansion projects were temporarily delayed. We continue to note that quarterly sales variability is normal for the CDS segment, driven by the timing of large orders related to customer IPTV projects, and we anticipate a strengthening of CDS sales both in Q2 and on a full-year basis. In the Telematics segment, first quarter revenues increased 5% year-over-year to $1.7 million, in line with our expectations."

"On the bottom line, our Q1 gross profit of $34.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $11.6 million increased 14% and 42.6% respectively on a year-over-year basis. This reflects the higher sales, partially offset by a lower gross margin percentage of 41.7%, as compared to 48.8% a year ago. As we anticipated, our margin performance reflected the ramp and initiation of volume sales of our EN9000 node platforms, which carry a lower margin when fulfilled on a standalone basis, with overall margin contribution from the platform increasing as software-driven access modules are populated within the node. Adoption and deployment of this future-proof node platform is expected to yield module uptake across multiple generations of access technologies. Reduced revenue contribution from our high-margin CDS segment also had an impact on margin performance in the first quarter. On a full-year basis, we expect our product mix, tied to the sequence of customer programs and timing being supported this year, to deliver a gross margin slightly below our target range of 45% to 49%, reflecting this year's product mix. By year's end, we expect a significantly stronger exit run-rate for gross margins, driven by increasing contributions from EntraOptical and the introduction of the Entra vCMTS."

"Going forward, we expect fiscal 2025 to be a growth year for Vecima despite the expected pull-back in Q1 from Q4FY24, where we produced all-time record sales. In our VBS segment, volume deployments of our newer EN9000 and EXS1610 All-PON Shelf products are expected to continue to build, particularly in the second half, with our new Falcon V solutions providing additional revenue opportunities. While the transition to the US$42.5 billion BEAD program as a source of funding for network expansion into underserved rural areas has been slower than expected, we continue to see solid support for our fiber access products from operators accessing the existing Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF). Looking further ahead, our entry into the vCMTS market provides another significant growth driver for Vecima."

"In our CDS segment, we anticipate a stronger second quarter as projects delayed in Q1 resume in Q2. On a full-year basis we expect CDS performance to be supported by an increase in existing and new customer IPTV upgrades and expansions, the rollout of our new DAI Products, and additional opportunities created by our recently announced dh/KeyFrame arrangement with Digital Harmonic."

"Overall, the convergence of opportunities in our VBS and CDS segments, combined with our expectation of continued profitable growth in the Telematics segment, has created a foundation for strong full-year growth in 2025, and a remarkable runway for Vecima's longer-term success," said Mr. Kumar.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Financial and Corporate

First quarter revenue increased 33% to $81.9 million, from $61.5 million in Q1 fiscal 2024.

Increased gross profit to $34.2 million, up 14% from $30.0 million in the same period last year.

Gross margin of 41.7%, compared to 48.8% in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA climbed 42.6% to $11.6 million, from $8.1 million in Q1 fiscal 2024.

Earnings per share of $0.09, compared to $0.07 in Q1 fiscal 2024. Adjusted EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.09 in Q1 fiscal 2024.

Ended the first quarter in a solid financial position with working capital of $83.5 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $84.9 million at June 30, 2024.

Video and Broadband Solutions (VBS)

Video and Broadband Solutions segment sales increased 65% to $72.9 million, from $44.1 million in Q1 fiscal 2024; decreased 2% from $74.7 million in Q4 fiscal 2024.

DAA (Entra Family)

Achieved strong next-generation Entra product sales of $68.3 million, a year-over-year increase of 76% (Q1 fiscal 2024: $38.8 million; Q4 fiscal 2024: $68.7 million).

Increased total customer engagements to 123 MSOs worldwide, from 108 a year earlier. 62 of these customers are ordering Entra products with order sizes increasing as broader DAA deployment continues.

Began volume shipments of EN9000 GAP Node, with continued ramp up expected in the coming quarters. The modular EN9000 provides customers with a future-proof path to 10G, protecting today's network investment by ensuring operators can easily transition to future technologies, including DOCSIS 4.0 and 10G FTTH.

Demonstrated interoperability of Entra DOCSIS 4.0 Remote-PHY device against third-party cores, including a showcase of our "Unified" Platform with Cox Communications at the SCTE TechExpo.

Significant increase in customer engagement for our vCMTS platform, including ongoing lab trials with the lead Tier 1 customer, and initiation of trials with additional Tier 2 and Tier 3 operators.

Subsequent to the quarter-end, on October 11, 2024, acquired Falcon V Systems, a provider of innovative software orchestration products that help operators manage, test and deliver services across converged cable, fiber and mobile networks. Combination of Vecima's Entra Cloud and Falcon V's Principal Core will help operators accelerate and simplify convergence of their multi-access networks with multi-vendor interoperability. Falcon V's Test Suite product allows operators to more rapidly scale their DAA deployments and pursue multi-core convergence by ensuring they can fully test new software in a multi-core, multi-vendor environment, allowing for substantially more rapid iteration, verification, and deployment. The Falcon V principal core also accelerates opportunities for Vecima's vCMTS platform by abstracting the orchestration and provisioning system interface layer to the principal core, making multi-vendor support and interoperability broader at the vCMTS and RPD layers of a distributed cable access network. This is expected to further compel operator adoption of vCMTS platforms from multiple vendors and optimizes the feature-set in the vCMTS to core data packet processing functions while migrating network orchestration functions to Vecima's principal core.



Commercial Video (Terrace Family)

Generated Commercial Video sales of $4.5 million, as compared to $5.3 million in Q1 fiscal 2024 and $5.9 million in Q4 fiscal 2024 as customers began to transition to next-generation platforms.

Content Delivery and Storage (CDS)

Content Delivery and Storage segment sales decreased to $7.2 million reflecting the timing of orders (Q1 fiscal 2024: $15.7 million; Q4 fiscal 2024: $11.1 million). Achieved strong CDS gross margin of 60.2% (Q1 fiscal 2024: 62.2%; Q4 fiscal 2024: 56.7%). Increased CDS services revenues year-over-year as the base of deployed MediaScale platforms continues to grow. Continued progress in development of the standards-compliant MediaScale Open CDN platform, with first deployments expected in the coming quarters. Continued progress of the MediaScale Dynamic Ad Insertion platform, including first phase development at Hotwire Communications, moving this customer toward dynamic and tailored ad experiences to subscribers going forward. On November 13, 2024 announced global agreement with Digital Harmonic to exclusively resell its innovative dh/KeyFrame technology as part of Vecima's MediaScale video content distribution portfolio. With dh/KeyFrame, network operators in the media and entertainment space are able to significantly elevate video quality while reducing content bitrates, providing significant cost savings and network capacity increases.



Telematics

Telematics segment sales grew approximately 5% year-over-year to $1.7 million (Q1 fiscal 2024: $1.6 million; Q4 fiscal 2024: $1.8 million). Generated additional deployments in high-value verticals, including municipal government and moveable asset customers in areas such as restoration and emergency medical services. Added six new customers for the NERO asset tracking platform, bringing customer count to over 200 and increasing the number of moveable assets being monitored to over 72,000 units. Achieved strong gross margin percentage of 72.3%.



As previously reported, Vecima's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per share for the period. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2024 to shareholders of record as at November 22, 2024.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity - it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive. Learn more at www.vecima.com.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings Per Share do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other issuers. Accordingly, investors are cautioned that Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted Earnings Per Share should not be construed as an alternative to net income, determined in accordance with IFRS, as an indicator of the Company's financial performance or as a measure of its liquidity and cash flows. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted Earnings Per Share, investors should refer to Vecima's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes", "may", "plans", "will", "anticipates", "intends", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes the following statements: The first months of fiscal 2025 brought significant strategic developments; the recent acquisition of Falcon V Systems strongly positions us to support the industry shift to converged network access strategies; the acquisition not only enhances Vecima's position as an industry leader in flexible and interoperable technology solutions, but also advances our Entra Cloud platform including the Entra vCMTS platform; in our CDS segment, we made significant strides with our open CDN and Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI) technologies, both of which are poised to drive growth for this segment, as we anticipated, our margin performance reflected the ramp and initiation of volume sales of our EN9000 node platforms, which carry a lower margin when fulfilled on a standalone basis, with overall margin contribution from the platform increasing as software-driven access modules are populated within the node; adoption and deployment of this future-proof node platform is expected to yield module uptake across multiple generations of access technologies; reduced revenue contribution from our high margin CDS segment also had an impact on margin performance in the first quarter; on a full-year basis, we expect our product mix, tied to the sequence of customer programs and timing being supported this year, to deliver a gross margin slightly below our target range of 45% to 49%, reflecting this year's product mix; by year's end, we expect a significantly stronger exit run-rate for gross margins, driven by increasing contributions from Entra Optical and the introduction of the Entra vCMTS; going forward, we expect fiscal 2025 to be a growth year for Vecima despite the expected pull-back in Q1 from Q4FY24, where we produced all-time-record sales; in our VBS segment, volume deployments of newer EN9000 and EXS1610 All PON Shelf products are expected to continue to build, particularly in the second half, with our new Falcon V solutions providing additional revenue opportunities; while the transition to the US$42.5 billion BEAD program as a source of funding for network expansion into underserved rural areas has been slower than expected, we continue to see solid support for our fiber access products from operators accessing the existing Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF); looking further ahead, our entry into the vCMTS market provides another significant growth driver for Vecima; in our CDS segment, we anticipate a stronger second quarter as projects delayed in Q1 resume in Q2; on a full year basis we expect CDS performance to be supported by an increase in existing and new customer IPTV upgrades and expansions, the rollout of our new DAI Products, and additional opportunities created by our recently announced dh/KeyFrame arrangement with Digital Harmonic; Overall, the convergence of opportunities in our VBS and CDS segments, combined with our expectation of continued profitable growth in the Telematics segment, has created a foundation for strong full-year growth in 2025, and a remarkable runway for Vecima's longer-term success; the Falcon V principal core also accelerates opportunities for Vecima's vCMTS platform by abstracting the orchestration and provisioning system interface layer to the principal core, making multi-vendor support and interoperability broader at the vCMTS and RPD layers of a distributed cable access network; this is expected to further compel operator adoption of vCMTS platforms from multiple vendors and optimizes the feature-set in the vCMTS to core data packet processing functions while migrating network orchestration functions to Vecima's principal core; continued progress in development of the standards-compliant MediaScale Open CDN platform, with first deployments expected in the coming quarters.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Vecima is disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated September 19, 2024, as well as the Company's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedarplus.ca. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Vecima disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

VECIMA NETWORKS INC.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) As at September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,220 $ 2,136 Accounts receivable 49,615 70,139 Income tax receivable 385 359 Inventories 137,948 136,040 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,709 6,632 Contract assets 1,851 2,276 Total current assets 197,728 217,582 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 11,970 11,908 Right-of-use assets 5,147 4,670 Goodwill 15,206 15,308 Intangible assets 95,593 93,893 Investment tax credits 20,072 21,760 Deferred tax assets 22,653 21,420 Other long-term assets 1,096 1,282 Total assets $ 369,465 $ 387,823 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Revolving line of credit $ 35,965 $ 51,732 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 58,364 57,583 Provisions 636 591 Income tax payable 2,179 2,757 Deferred revenue 11,654 15,856 Current portion of financial liability 1,676 1,773 Current portion of long-term debt 2,440 2,433 Dividends payable 1,337 - Total current liabilities 114,251 132,725 Non-current liabilities Provisions 424 375 Deferred revenue 2,972 3,511 Long-term portion of financial liability 806 853 Long-term debt 15,601 15,399 Total liabilities 134,054 152,863 Shareholders' equity Share capital 24,129 24,117 Reserves 4,663 4,120 Retained earnings 205,776 204,968 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 843 1,755 Total shareholders' equity 235,411 234,960 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 369,465 $ 387,823

VECIMA NETWORKS INC.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) Three months ended September 30, 2024 2023 Sales $ 81,905 $ 61,478 Cost of sales 47,734 31,460 Gross profit 34,171 30,018 Operating expenses Research and development 11,883 10,296 Sales and marketing 9,442 8,434 General and administrative 7,461 8,173 Share-based compensation 546 256 Other expense 293 170 Total operating expenses 29,625 27,329 Operating income 4,546 2,689 Finance expense (2,373) (700) Foreign exchange gain (loss) 508 (584) Income before income taxes 2,681 1,405 Income tax expense 536 (340) Net income $ 2,145 $ 1,745 Other comprehensive income: Item that may be subsequently reclassified to net income Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations $ (912) $ 973 Comprehensive income $ 1,233 $ 2,718 Net income per share Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.07 Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.07 Weighted average number of common shares Shares outstanding - basic 24,311,637 24,301,594 Shares outstanding - diluted 24,381,964 24,324,324

VECIMA NETWORKS INC.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Equity

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Share

capital Reserves Retained

earnings Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss) Total Balance as at June 30, 2023 $ 23,997 $ 3,111 $ 190,926 $ (381) $ 217,653 Net income - - 1,745 - 1,745 Other comprehensive income - - - 973 973 Dividends - - (1,252) - (1,252) Share-based payment expense - 256 - - 256 Balance as at September 30, 2023 $ 23,997 $ 3,367 $ 191,419 $ 592 $ 219,375 Balance as at June 30, 2024 $ 24,117 $ 4,120 $ 204,968 $ 1,755 $ 234,960 Net income - - 2,145 - 2,145 Other comprehensive loss - - - (912) (912) Dividends - - (1,337) - (1,337) Shares issued by exercising options 12 (3) - - 9 Share-based payment expense - 546 - - 546 Balance as at September 30, 2024 $ 24,129 $ 4,663 $ 205,776 $ 843 $ 235,411

VECIMA NETWORKS INC.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Three months ended September 30, 2024 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 2,145 $ 1,745 Adjustments for non-cash items: Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment 20 1 Depreciation and amortization 5,570 5,123 Share-based compensation 546 256 Warrant expense 106 638 Income tax expense 1,940 2,711 Deferred income tax recovery (1,404) (3,051) Interest expense 2,400 700 Interest income (27) (2) Net change in working capital 16,165 4,234 Decrease in other long-term assets 76 12 Increase (decrease) in provisions 107 (1,218) Increase in investment tax credits (49) (33) Income tax paid (587) (1,950) Interest received 27 2 Interest paid (2,587) (727) Cash provided by operating activities 24,448 8,441 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures, net (988) (763) Deferred development costs (6,676) (6,231) Cash used in investing activities (7,664) (6,994) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net repayment of the revolving line of credit (15,767) (836) Principal repayments of lease liabilities (237) (405) Principal repayments of long-term debt (454) (280) Issuance of shares through exercised options 9 - Cash used in financing activities (16,449) (1,521) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 335 (74) Effect of change in exchange rates on cash (251) 88 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,136 2,278 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,220 $ 2,292

