DENTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) ("the Company"), the leader in professional hair color, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended September 30, 2024. The Company will hold a conference call today at 7:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss these results and its business.

Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Summary

Consolidated net sales of $935 million, an increase of 1.5% compared to the prior year;

Consolidated comparable sales increase of 2.0%;

Global e-commerce sales of $91 million, representing 9.8% of net sales;

GAAP gross margin expanded 60 basis points to 51.2%;

GAAP operating earnings of $82 million and GAAP operating margin of 8.8%; Adjusted Operating Earnings of $88 million and Adjusted Operating Margin of 9.4%;

GAAP diluted net earnings per share of $0.46 and Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Share of $0.50; and

Cash flow from operations of $111 million and Operating Free Cash Flow of $73 million.

Fiscal 2024 Full Year Summary

Consolidated net sales of $3.72 billion, a decrease of 0.3% compared to the prior year;

Consolidated comparable sales increase of 0.3%;

Global e-commerce sales of $364 million, representing 9.8% of net sales;

GAAP gross margin of 50.9%, flat to the prior year, and Adjusted Gross Margin increased to 50.9% compared to 50.8% in the prior year;

GAAP operating earnings of $283 million and GAAP operating margin of 7.6%, Adjusted Operating Earnings of $315 million and Adjusted Operating Margin of 8.5%;

GAAP diluted net earnings per share of $1.43 and Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Share of $1.69; and

Cash flow from operations of $247 million and Operating Free Cash Flow of $145 million.

" We are pleased to conclude our fiscal year with strong fourth quarter results, reflecting continued momentum across both our Sally Beauty and Beauty Systems Group segments," said Denise Paulonis, president and chief executive officer. " We delivered a second consecutive quarter of positive comparable sales across both business units in combination with healthy gross margins, which resulted in adjusted operating margin expansion of 80 basis points to 9.4%. Additionally, we generated strong cash flow from operations, which was deployed to complete another strategic acquisition for Beauty Systems Group, invest in our strategic initiatives, further reduce our debt levels, and return value to shareholders through our share repurchase program."

" We are carrying this operating and financial strength into fiscal 2025, remaining focused on driving consistent profitable growth and delivering value to shareholders. Our teams are continuing to advance our strategic initiatives related to enhancing our customer centricity, growing our high margin own brands and amplifying innovation, and increasing the efficiency of our operations."

Beauty Systems Group Announces Strategic Acquisition of Exclusive Beauty Supplies

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, Beauty Systems Group acquired certain assets of Exclusive Beauty Supplies of Florida, a leading professional beauty distributor. The acquisition adds three stores and seven direct sales consultants, as well as distribution rights for major brands, including Moroccanoil®, Olaplex®, Rusk® and Verb®, which also apply to our 75 Cosmo Prof stores in the state of Florida.

Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Operating Results

Fourth quarter consolidated net sales were $935.0 million, an increase of 1.5% compared to the prior year. Foreign currency translation had an unfavorable impact of 30 basis points on consolidated net sales for the quarter. The Company was operating 26 fewer stores at the end of the quarter compared to the prior year. At constant currency, global e-commerce sales were $91 million, or 9.8% of consolidated net sales, for the quarter.

Consolidated comparable sales increased 2.0%, driven primarily by an improvement in new and reactivated customer trends at Sally Beauty as key strategic initiatives continue to mature and the continued momentum at Beauty Systems Group driven by expanded brand and territory distribution.

Consolidated gross profit for the fourth quarter was $479.2 million compared to $466.6 million in the prior year, an increase of 2.7%. Consolidated GAAP gross margin was 51.2%, an increase of 60 basis points compared to 50.6% in the prior year, driven primarily by lower distribution and freight costs from supply chain efficiencies.

GAAP selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses totaled $397.4 million, an increase of $6.8 million compared to the prior year. As a percentage of sales, SG&A expenses were 42.5% compared to 42.4% in the prior year. Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses, excluding the costs related to the Company's fuel for growth initiative, COVID-19-related net expenses from the prior year, restructuring efforts and other expenses, totaled $391.2 million, an increase of $3.9 million compared to the prior year. The increase was driven primarily by higher labor and other compensation-related expenses, and increased advertising expenses, partially offset by $5.5 million in savings from our fuel for growth initiative. As a percentage of sales, Adjusted SG&A expenses were 41.8% compared to 42.0% in the prior year.

GAAP operating earnings and operating margin in the fourth quarter were $82.3 million and 8.8%, compared to $76.9 million and 8.3%, in the prior year. Adjusted Operating Earnings and Operating Margin, excluding the costs related to the Company's fuel for growth initiative, COVID-19-related net expenses from the prior year, restructuring efforts and other expenses, were $88.0 million and 9.4%, compared to $79.3 million and 8.6%, in the prior year.

GAAP net earnings in the fourth quarter were $48.1 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net earnings of $42.6 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted Net Earnings, excluding the costs related to the Company's fuel for growth initiative, COVID-19-related net expenses and the loss on debt extinguishment from the prior year, restructuring efforts and other expenses, were $52.3 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Earnings of $45.7 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter was $118.1 million, an increase of 8.1% compared to the prior year, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 12.6%, an increase of 70 basis points compared to the prior year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $108 million and no outstanding borrowings under its asset-based revolving line of credit. At the end of the quarter, inventory was $1.04 billion, up 6.3% versus a year ago. The Company ended the quarter with a net debt leverage ratio of 2.0x.

Fourth quarter cash flow from operations was $110.7 million. Capital expenditures in the quarter totaled $37.4 million. During the quarter, the Company utilized its strong cash flow to acquire assets from Exclusive Beauty Supplies in Florida for $7.5 million, repay the remaining $45 million outstanding balance under its asset-based revolving line of credit, and repurchase 0.8 million shares under its share repurchase program at an aggregate cost of $10 million.

Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Segment Results

Sally Beauty Supply

Segment net sales were $534.1 million in the quarter, an increase of 1.8% compared to the prior year. The segment had an unfavorable impact of 50 basis points from foreign currency translation on reported sales and operated 19 fewer stores at the end of the quarter compared to the prior year. At constant currency, segment e-commerce sales were $38 million, or 7.1% of segment net sales, for the quarter.

Segment comparable sales increased 2.6% in the fourth quarter, primarily reflecting an improvement in new and reactivated customer trends as key strategic initiatives continue to mature.

At the end of the quarter, segment store count was 3,129.

GAAP gross margin increased by 120 basis points to 60.4% compared to the prior year. The increase was driven primarily by higher product margin resulting from enhanced promotional strategies and lower distribution and freight costs from supply chain efficiencies.

GAAP operating earnings were $92.9 million compared to $78.5 million in the prior year, representing an increase of 18.4%. GAAP operating margin increased to 17.4% compared to 15.0% in the prior year.

Beauty Systems Group

Segment net sales were $401.0 million in the quarter, an increase of 1.0% compared to the prior year. The segment had an unfavorable impact of 10 basis points on reported sales from foreign currency translation and operated 7 fewer stores at the end of the quarter compared to the prior year. At constant currency, segment e-commerce sales were $53 million, or 13.3% of segment net sales, for the quarter.

Segment comparable sales increased 1.3% in the fourth quarter, primarily reflecting the continued momentum at Beauty Systems Group from expanded brand and territory distribution.

At the end of the quarter, segment store count was 1,331.

GAAP gross margin decreased 30 basis points to 39.0% in the quarter compared to the prior year, driven primarily by lower product margin related to brand mix, partially offset by lower distribution and freight costs from supply chain efficiencies.

GAAP operating earnings were $44.0 million in the quarter, a decrease of 3.6% compared to $45.7 million in the prior year. GAAP operating margin in the quarter was 11.0% compared to 11.5% in the prior year.

At the end of the quarter, there were 652 distributor sales consultants compared to 670 in the prior year.

Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance*

The Company is providing the following guidance for fiscal year 2025:

First Quarter

Consolidated net sales and comparable sales are expected to be flat to up 2% compared to the prior year

Adjusted Operating Margin is expected to be in the range of 8.0% to 8.4%

Full Year

Consolidated net sales and comparable sales are expected to be flat to up 2% compared to the prior year

Adjusted Operating Margin is expected to be in the range of 8.5% to 9.0%



* The Company does not provide a reconciliation for forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the occurrence and the financial impact of various items that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call and Where You Can Find Additional Information

The Company will hold a conference call and audio webcast at approximately 7:30 a.m. Central Time today, November 14, 2024, to discuss its financial results and its business. During the conference call, the Company may discuss and answer one or more questions concerning business and financial matters and trends affecting the Company. The Company's responses to these questions, as well as other matters discussed during the conference call, may contain or constitute material information that has not been previously disclosed. Simultaneous to the conference call, an audio webcast of the call will be available via a link on the Company's website, sallybeautyholdings.com/investor-relations. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (844) 867-6169 (International: (409) 207-6975) and referencing the access code 3549572#. The teleconference will be held in a "listen-only" mode for all participants other than the Company's current sell-side and buy-side investment professionals. A replay of the earnings conference call will be available starting at 10:30 a.m. Central Time, November 14, 2024, through November 28, 2024, by dialing (866) 207-1041 (International: (402) 970-0847) and referencing access code 1471652#. A website replay will also be available on sallybeautyholdings.com/investor-relations.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 7,000 products for hair color, hair care, nails, and skin care through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Bondbar®, Strawberry Leopard®, Generic Value Products®, Inspired by Nature® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, L'Oreal®, Wahl® and Babyliss Pro®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as Cosmo Prof® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 8,000 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico®, Amika® and Moroccanoil®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release and the schedules hereto which are not purely historical facts or which depend upon future events may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "projects," "expects," "can," "may," "estimates," "should," "plans," "targets," "intends," "could," "will," "would," "anticipates," "potential," "confident," "optimistic," or the negative thereof, or other variations thereon, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, objectives, estimates, guidance, expectations and future plans. Forward-looking statements can also be identified by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of the date they were made. Any forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in the forward-looking statements, including, those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2024. Consequently, all forward-looking statements in this release are qualified by the factors, risks and uncertainties contained therein. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release and the schedules hereto include the following financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, ("GAAP"), and are therefore referred to as non-GAAP financial measures: (1) Adjusted Gross Margin; (2) Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses; (3) Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA Margin; (4) Adjusted Operating Earnings and Operating Margin; (5) Adjusted Net Earnings; (6) Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Share; and (7) Operating Free Cash Flow. We have provided definitions below for these non-GAAP financial measures and have provided tables in the schedules hereto to reconcile these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Gross Margin - We define the measure Adjusted Gross Margin as GAAP gross margin excluding the write-down of inventory related to the Company's distribution center consolidation and store optimization plan for the relevant time periods as indicated in the accompanying non-GAAP reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses - We define the measure Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses as GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses excluding costs related to the Company's fuel for growth initiative, costs related to the Company's restructuring plans, COVID-19-related net expenses and other expenses for the relevant time periods as indicated in the accompanying non-GAAP reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA Margin - We define the measure Adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net earnings before depreciation and amortization, interest expense, income taxes, share-based compensation, costs related to the Company's fuel for growth initiative, costs related to the Company's restructuring plans, COVID-19-related net expenses and other adjustments for the relevant time periods as indicated in the accompanying non-GAAP reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.

Adjusted Operating Earnings and Operating Margin - Adjusted operating earnings are GAAP operating earnings that exclude costs related to the Company's fuel for growth initiative, costs related to the Company's restructuring plans, net expenses related to COVID-19 and other expenses for the relevant time periods as indicated in the accompanying non-GAAP reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures. Adjusted Operating Margin is Adjusted Operating Earnings as a percentage of net sales.

Adjusted Net Earnings - Adjusted net earnings is GAAP net earnings that exclude tax-effected costs related to the Company's fuel for growth initiative, tax-effected costs related to the Company's restructuring plans, tax-effected net expenses related to COVID-19, tax-effected expenses related to the loss on debt extinguishment and other tax-effected expenses for the relevant time periods as indicated in the accompanying non-GAAP reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Share - Adjusted diluted net earnings per share is GAAP diluted earnings per share that exclude tax-effected costs related to the Company's fuel for growth initiative, tax-effected related to the Company's restructuring plans, tax-effected net expenses related to COVID-19, tax-effected expenses related to the loss on debt extinguishment and other tax-effected expenses for the relevant time periods as indicated in the accompanying non-GAAP reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

Operating Free Cash Flow - We define the measure Operating Free Cash Flow as GAAP net cash provided by operating activities less payments for capital expenditures (net). We believe Operating Free Cash Flow is an important liquidity measure that provides useful information to investors about the amount of cash generated from operations after taking into account payments for capital expenditures (net).

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide valuable information regarding our earnings and business trends by excluding specific items that we believe are not indicative of the ongoing operating results of our businesses, providing a useful way for investors to make a comparison of our performance over time and against other companies in our industry.

We have provided these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental information to our GAAP financial measures and believe these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional meaningful financial information regarding our operating performance and cash flows. Our management and Board of Directors also use these non-GAAP measures as supplemental measures to evaluate our businesses and the performance of management, including the determination of performance-based compensation, to make operating and strategic decisions, and to allocate financial resources. We believe that these non-GAAP measures also provide meaningful information for investors and securities analysts to evaluate our historical and prospective financial performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measures presented by us may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Supplemental Schedules Segment Information 1 Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliations 2-3 Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliations; Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Free Cash Flow 4 Store Count and Comparable Sales 5

SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Percentage Change 2024 2023 Percentage Change Net sales $ 935,028 $ 921,356 1.5 % $ 3,717,031 $ 3,728,131 (0.3 )% Cost of products sold 455,827 454,794 0.2 % 1,826,699 1,829,951 (0.2 )% Gross profit 479,201 466,562 2.7 % 1,890,332 1,898,180 (0.4 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses 397,371 390,526 1.8 % 1,607,674 1,555,946 3.3 % Restructuring (436 ) (872 ) 50.0 % (75 ) 17,205 (100.4 )% Operating earnings 82,266 76,908 7.0 % 282,733 325,029 (13.0 )% Interest expense 17,864 19,717 (9.4 )% 76,408 72,979 4.7 % Earnings before provision for income taxes 64,402 57,191 12.6 % 206,325 252,050 (18.1 )% Provision for income taxes 16,346 14,610 11.9 % 52,911 67,450 (21.6 )% Net earnings $ 48,056 $ 42,581 12.9 % $ 153,414 $ 184,600 (16.9 )% Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.40 17.5 % $ 1.48 $ 1.72 (14.0 )% Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.39 17.9 % $ 1.43 $ 1.69 (15.4 )% Weighted average shares: Basic 102,336 107,181 103,939 107,332 Diluted 105,346 109,098 106,933 109,336 Basis Point Change Basis Point Change Comparison as a percentage of net sales Consolidated gross margin 51.2 % 50.6 % 60 50.9 % 50.9 % 0 Selling, general and administrative expenses 42.5 % 42.4 % 10 43.3 % 41.7 % 160 Consolidated operating margin 8.8 % 8.3 % 50 7.6 % 8.7 % (110 ) Effective tax rate 25.4 % 25.5 % (10 ) 25.6 % 26.8 % (120 )

SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, 2024 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 107,961 $ 123,001 Trade and other accounts receivable 92,188 75,875 Inventory 1,036,624 975,218 Other current assets 68,541 53,903 Total current assets 1,305,314 1,227,997 Property and equipment, net 269,872 297,779 Operating lease assets 582,573 570,657 Goodwill and other intangible assets 598,226 588,252 Other assets 36,914 40,565 Total assets $ 2,792,899 $ 2,725,250 Current maturities of long-term debt $ 4,127 $ 4,173 Accounts payable 269,424 258,884 Accrued liabilities 162,950 163,366 Current operating lease liabilities 136,068 150,479 Income taxes payable 20,100 2,355 Total current liabilities 592,669 579,257 Long-term debt, including capital leases 978,255 1,065,811 Long-term operating lease liabilities 479,616 455,071 Other liabilities 22,066 23,139 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 91,758 93,224 Total liabilities 2,164,364 2,216,502 Total stockholders' equity 628,535 508,748 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,792,899 $ 2,725,250

Supplemental Schedule 1 SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Segment Information (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Percentage Change 2024 2023 Percentage Change Net sales: Sally Beauty Supply ("SBS") $ 534,074 $ 524,556 1.8 % $ 2,107,089 $ 2,139,206 (1.5 )% Beauty Systems Group ("BSG") 400,954 396,800 1.0 % 1,609,942 1,588,925 1.3 % Total net sales $ 935,028 $ 921,356 1.5 % $ 3,717,031 $ 3,728,131 (0.3 )% Operating earnings: SBS $ 92,932 $ 78,483 18.4 % $ 334,319 $ 358,474 (6.7 )% BSG 44,025 45,672 (3.6 )% 178,420 181,275 (1.6 )% Segment operating earnings 136,957 124,155 10.3 % 512,739 539,749 (5.0 )% Unallocated expenses (1) 55,127 48,119 14.6 % 230,081 197,515 16.5 % Restructuring (436 ) (872 ) 50.0 % (75 ) 17,205 (100.4 )% Interest expense 17,864 19,717 (9.4 )% 76,408 72,979 4.7 % Earnings before provision for income taxes $ 64,402 $ 57,191 12.6 % $ 206,325 $ 252,050 (18.1 )% Segment gross margin: 2024 2023 Basis Point Change 2024 2023 Basis Point Change SBS 60.4 % 59.2 % 120 59.7 % 59.2 % 50 BSG 39.0 % 39.3 % (30 ) 39.3 % 39.8 % (50 ) Segment operating margin: SBS 17.4 % 15.0 % 240 15.9 % 16.8 % (90 ) BSG 11.0 % 11.5 % (50 ) 11.1 % 11.4 % (30 ) Consolidated operating margin 8.8 % 8.3 % 50 7.6 % 8.7 % (110 ) (1) Unallocated expenses, including share-based compensation expense, consist of corporate and shared costs and are included in selling, general and administrative expenses. Additionally, unallocated expenses include costs associated with our Fuel for Growth initiative.

Supplemental Schedule 2 SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 As Reported

(GAAP) Restructuring (1) Fuel for Growth and Other (2) As Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Cost of products sold $ 455,827 $ - $ - $ 455,827 Consolidated gross margin 51.2 % 51.2 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 397,371 - (6,191 ) 391,180 SG&A expenses, as a percentage of sales 42.5 % 41.8 % Restructuring (436 ) 436 - - Operating earnings 82,266 (436 ) 6,191 88,021 Operating margin 8.8 % 9.4 % Interest expense 17,864 - - 17,864 Earnings before provision for income taxes 64,402 (436 ) 6,191 70,157 Provision for income taxes (4) 16,346 (113 ) 1,592 17,825 Net earnings $ 48,056 $ (323 ) $ 4,599 $ 52,332 Earnings per share: (5) Basic $ 0.47 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.05 $ 0.51 Diluted $ 0.46 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.04 $ 0.50 Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 As Reported

(GAAP) Restructuring (1) COVID and

Other (2) Loss on Debt Extinguishment (3) As Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Cost of products sold $ 454,794 $ - $ - $ - $ 454,794 Consolidated gross margin 50.6 % 50.6 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 390,526 (606 ) (2,649 ) - 387,271 SG&A expenses, as a percentage of sales 42.4 % 42.0 % Restructuring (872 ) 872 - - - Operating earnings 76,908 (266 ) 2,649 - 79,291 Operating margin 8.3 % 8.6 % Interest expense 19,717 - - (1,793 ) 17,924 Earnings before provision for income taxes 57,191 (266 ) 2,649 1,793 61,367 Provision for income taxes (4) 14,610 (181 ) 779 461 15,669 Net earnings $ 42,581 $ (85 ) $ 1,870 $ 1,332 $ 45,698 Earnings per share: (5) Basic $ 0.40 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.43 Diluted $ 0.39 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.42 (1) For the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, restructuring represents expenses and adjustments incurred primarily in connection with our Distribution Center Consolidation and Store Optimization Plan. (2) For the three months ended September 30, 2024, Fuel for Growth and other represents expenses related to consulting services and severance expenses. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, COVID and other relates primarily to obsolete personal-protective equipment ("PPE") related to store supplies in selling, general and administrative expense. (3) Loss on debt extinguishment relates to the repricing of our Term Loan B due 2030, which included a the write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs of $1.8 million. (4) The provision for income taxes was calculated using the applicable tax rates for each country, while excluding the tax benefits for countries where the tax benefit is not currently deemed probable of being realized. (5) The sum of the earnings per share may not equal the full amount due to rounding of the calculated amounts

Supplemental Schedule 3 SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliations, Continued (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2024 As Reported

(GAAP) Restructuring (1) Fuel for Growth and Other (2) Loss on Debt Extinguishment (3) As Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Cost of products sold $ 1,826,699 $ - $ - $ - $ 1,826,699 Consolidated gross margin 50.9 % 50.9 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,607,674 - (31,951 ) - 1,575,723 SG&A expenses, as a percentage of sales 43.3 % 42.4 % Restructuring (75 ) 75 - - - Operating earnings 282,733 (75 ) 31,951 - 314,609 Operating margin 7.6 % 8.5 % Interest expense 76,408 - - (4,261 ) 72,147 Earnings before provision for income taxes 206,325 (75 ) 31,951 4,261 242,462 Provision for income taxes (4) 52,911 (20 ) 8,210 1,095 62,196 Net earnings $ 153,414 $ (55 ) $ 23,741 $ 3,166 $ 180,266 Earnings per share: (5) Basic $ 1.48 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.23 $ 0.03 $ 1.73 Diluted $ 1.43 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.22 $ 0.03 $ 1.69 Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2023 As Reported

(GAAP) Restructuring (1) COVID-19 and

Other (2) Loss on Debt Extinguishment (3) As Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Cost of products sold $ 1,829,951 $ 5,789 $ - $ - $ 1,835,740 Consolidated gross margin 50.9 % 50.8 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,555,946 (606 ) (3,701 ) - 1,551,639 SG&A expenses, as a percentage of sales 41.7 % 41.6 % Restructuring 17,205 (17,205 ) - - - Operating earnings 325,029 12,022 3,701 - 340,752 Operating margin 8.7 % 9.1 % Interest expense 72,979 - - (1,793 ) 71,186 Earnings before provision for income taxes 252,050 12,022 3,701 1,793 269,566 Provision for income taxes (4) 67,450 2,928 (1,651 ) 461 69,188 Net earnings $ 184,600 $ 9,094 $ 5,352 $ 1,332 $ 200,378 Earnings per share: (5) Basic $ 1.72 $ 0.08 $ 0.05 $ 0.01 $ 1.87 Diluted $ 1.69 $ 0.08 $ 0.05 $ 0.01 $ 1.83 (1) For fiscal years 2024 and 2023, restructuring represents expenses and adjustments incurred primarily in connection with our Distribution Center Consolidation and Store Optimization Plan, including $5.8 million in cost of products sold related to adjustments to our expected obsolescence reserve during fiscal year 2023. (2) For fiscal year 2024, Fuel for Growth and other represents expenses related to consulting services and severance expenses. For fiscal year 2023, COVID-19 and other primarily relates obsolete PPE related to store supplies in selling, general and administrative expenses and to use taxes around the donation of personal protection merchandise. (3) For fiscal year 2024, loss on debt extinguishment relates to the repayment of our 5.625% Senior Notes due 2025 and the repricing of our Term Loan B due 2030. In connection with the repayment of our senior notes, we recognized a write-off of $2.0 million in unamortized deferred financing costs and $0.5 million in overlapping interest, net of interest earned on short-term cash equivalents, on such senior notes after February 27, 2024 and until their redemption. These pro-forma adjustments assume the redeemed senior notes were repaid on February 27, 2024 at the time of closing on our 6.75% Senior Notes due 2032. In connection with the repricing of our Term Loan B, we recognized a write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs of $1.7 million. For fiscal year 2023, loss on debt extinguishment relates to the repricing of our Term Loan B, which resulted in the write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs of $1.8 million. (4) The provision for income taxes was calculated using the applicable tax rates for each country, while excluding the tax benefits for countries where the tax benefit is not currently deemed probable of being realized. Additionally, for fiscal year 2023, provision for income taxes, within COVID-19 and other, includes additional $2.7 million in taxes and interest for the one-time transition tax on unrepatriated foreign earnings ("Repatriation Tax"). The Repatriation Tax in the prior year has been reclassified, from loss on extinguishment to COVID-19 and other, to reflect current year presentation. (5) The sum of the earnings per share may not equal the full amount due to rounding of the calculated amounts

Supplemental Schedule 4 SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliations, Continued (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Twelve Months Ended September 30, Adjusted EBITDA: 2024 2023 Percentage Change 2024 2023 Percentage Change Net earnings $ 48,056 $ 42,581 12.9 % $ 153,414 $ 184,600 (16.9 )% Add: Depreciation and amortization 26,205 26,639 (1.6 )% 109,738 102,412 7.2 % Interest expense 17,864 19,717 (9.4 )% 76,408 72,979 4.7 % Provision for income taxes 16,346 14,610 11.9 % 52,911 67,450 (21.6 )% EBITDA (non-GAAP) 108,471 103,547 4.8 % 392,471 427,441 (8.2 )% Share-based compensation 3,912 3,339 17.2 % 17,172 15,862 8.3 % Restructuring (436 ) (266 ) (63.9 )% (75 ) 12,022 (100.6 )% Fuel for Growth and Other 6,191 - 100.0 % 31,951 - 100.0 % COVID-19 - 2,649 (100.0 )% - 3,701 (100.0 )% Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 118,138 $ 109,269 8.1 % $ 441,519 $ 459,026 (3.8 )% Basis Point Change Basis Point Change Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales Adjusted EBITDA margin 12.6 % 11.9 % 70 11.9 % 12.3 % (40 ) Operating Free Cash Flow: 2024 2023 Percentage Change 2024 2023 Percentage Change Net cash provided by operating activities $ 110,673 $ 116,540 (5.0 )% $ 246,528 $ 249,311 (1.1 )% Less: Payments for property and equipment, net 37,357 26,946 38.6 % 101,165 90,742 11.5 % Operating free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 73,316 $ 89,594 (18.2 )% $ 145,363 $ 158,569 (8.3 )%

Supplemental Schedule 5 SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Store Count and Comparable Sales (Unaudited) As of September 30, 2024 2023 Change Number of stores: SBS stores 3,129 3,148 (19 ) BSG: Company-operated stores 1,200 1,206 (6 ) Franchise stores 131 132 (1 ) Total BSG 1,331 1,338 (7 ) Total consolidated 4,460 4,486 (26 ) Number of BSG distributor sales consultants (1) 652 670 (18 ) (1) BSG distributor sales consultants (DSC) include 190 and 193 sales consultants employed by our franchisees at September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Three Months Ended September 30, Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Basis Point Change 2024 2023 Basis Point Change Comparable sales growth (decline): SBS 2.6 % (1.2 )% 380 (0.7 )% 3.4 % (410 ) BSG 1.3 % (2.3 )% 360 1.6 % (1.3 )% 290 Consolidated 2.0 % (1.6 )% 360 0.3 % 1.4 % (110 ) Our comparable sales include sales from stores that have been operating for 14 months or longer as of the last day of a month and e-commerce revenue. Additionally, our comparable sales include sales to franchisees and full-service sales. Our comparable sales amounts exclude the effect of changes in foreign exchange rates and sales from stores relocated until 14 months after the relocation. Revenue from acquired stores is excluded from our comparable sales calculation until 14 months after the acquisition.

Contacts

Jeff Harkins

Investor Relations

940-297-3877

jharkins@sallybeauty.com