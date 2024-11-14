TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CI Financial Corp. ("CI") (TSX: CIX) today released financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"Our momentum continued in the third quarter, with CI producing record results on key measures," said Kurt MacAlpine, CI Chief Executive Officer. "Total assets grew by 6% over the quarter to a new high of $518.1 billion, while adjusted diluted earnings per share at $0.97 and adjusted EBITDA attributable to shareholders per share at $1.85 were also at record levels.1

"Our efforts in controlling expenses resulted in adjusted selling, general and administrative costs remaining flat relative to the previous quarter while adjusted net revenues were up 3.2%.1 Our overall results demonstrate the operating leverage inherent in our business model," Mr. MacAlpine said.

"Our Canadian retail asset management business had modest positive net sales this quarter, a marked improvement from the previous three quarters. The investment team at CI Global Asset Management continued to deliver, with more than 70% of assets under management outperforming peer funds over the three and five years ending September 30, 2024. Our performance was also recognized through 16 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards for 2024, making this the second year a row we've earned an industry-leading number of Lipper awards.

"As part of modernizing our asset management, CI GAM continues to be very active in enhancing its product lineup," Mr. MacAlpine said. "During the quarter, we launched a number of ETFs and mutual funds into areas of strong demand, including covered calls and fixed income, and made a number of changes to our private markets funds that will allow for increased investor access to these leading mandates.

"Our U.S. wealth management business continues to produce strong results, with quarter-over-quarter growth in adjusted EBITDA1 of 7.9%," Mr. MacAlpine said. "This performance reflects the success of the strategy that has made Corient one of the leading fee-only private wealth firms in the United States. This includes selective acquisitions of high-quality registered investment advisor firms and, as previously announced, we completed two acquisitions during the third quarter, adding approximately US$6 billion in assets.

"Our recent capital allocation activities also included the July restart of our normal course issuer bid and a substantial issuer bid completed in October, bringing the total number of shares repurchased this year to approximately 12.7 million," Mr. MacAlpine said. "In addition, we completed open market repurchases of our 2051 notes, retiring $15.8 million of principal at a significant discount to par."

Operating and financial data highlights

[millions of dollars, except share amounts] As of and for the quarters ended Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Total AUM and Client Assets: Asset Management AUM (2) 135,395 130,063 130,132 125,004 119,040 Canada Wealth Management assets 100,128 95,551 93,726 87,991 81,503 Canada custody (3) 31,886 29,350 28,011 25,567 23,421 U.S. Wealth Management assets (4) 250,646 234,062 222,347 206,282 197,016 Total assets 518,054 489,026 474,216 444,844 420,981 Asset Management Net Inflows: Retail 41 (332 ) (1,320 ) (397 ) (110 ) Institutional (24 ) (43 ) 4 - (79 ) Australia 213 (24 ) (92 ) 230 (105 ) Closed Business (160 ) (216 ) (212 ) (200 ) (155 ) Total Asset Management Segment 70 (616 ) (1,620 ) (367 ) (449 ) U.S. Asset Management (5) 147 740 78 (67 ) (16 ) IFRS Results Net income attributable to shareholders (27.6 ) 176.4 (154.4 ) (63.5 ) (12.4 ) Diluted earnings per share (0.19 ) 1.15 (1.00 ) (0.40 ) (0.08 ) Pretax income 7.3 231.3 (122.6 ) (38.2 ) 20.6 Pretax margin 0.9 % 23.5 % (19.0 )% (5.3 )% 3.3 % Operating cash flow before the change in operating assets and liabilities 166.3 95.9 88.3 185.3 104.7 Adjusted Results (1) Adjusted net income 141.2 135.5 132.8 128.2 132.8 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 0.97 0.90 0.86 0.81 0.81 Adjusted EBITDA 316.8 293.4 289.5 278.3 276.6 Adjusted EBITDA margin 42.0 % 40.1 % 41.4 % 41.7 % 41.3 % Adjusted EBITDA attributable to shareholders 270.5 253.2 246.1 238.7 237.8 Free cash flow 192.3 151.7 156.2 170.9 179.4 Average shares outstanding 144,175,387 149,248,861 153,821,117 158,125,830 161,549,038 Adjusted average diluted shares outstanding 146,222,481 150,662,154 155,018,911 158,885,217 163,619,462 Ending shares outstanding 143,489,243 149,075,523 153,821,117 153,821,117 158,867,975 Total debt 3,741 3,642 3,608 3,507 3,289 Net debt 3,602 3,510 3,480 3,365 3,113 Net debt to adjusted EBITDA 3.3 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.3

Free cash flow, net debt, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net revenues and adjusted expenses are not standardized earnings measures prescribed by IFRS. For further information, see "Non-IFRS Measures" note below.



Includes $36.0 billion, $34.7 billion, $34.4 billion, $33.2 billion and $31.8 billion of assets managed by CI and held by clients of advisors with CI Assante Wealth Management, CI Private Counsel (CIPC) and Aligned Capital Partners as at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively.



Includes $27.5 billion, $25.6 billion, $24.5 billion, $21.5 billion and $19.7 billion of assets advised by CI and held by clients of advisors with Assante, CIPC, CI Direct Investing and Aligned Capital as at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively.



Month-end USD/CAD exchange rates of 1.3524, 1.3680, 1.3546, 1.3250 and 1.3582 for September 2024, June 2024, March 2024, December 2023 and September 2023, respectively.



Includes 100% of flows from CI's minority investments in Columbia Pacific Advisors, OCM Capital Partners, The Cabana Group and GLASfunds Holdings.

Financial highlights

Third quarter net loss attributable to shareholders was $27.6 million compared to a net profit of $176.4 million in the second quarter of 2024. Excluding non-operating items, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders1 was $141.2 million in the third quarter, up 4.2% from the previous quarter.

Third quarter total net revenues were $785.4 million, down from $986.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. Excluding non-operating items, adjusted total net revenues1 were $754.9 million, up 3.3% from $731.3 million due to higher revenues from all three segments. Included in revenues was a $7.0 million performance fee CI earned in its asset management segment.

Third quarter total expenses increased 3.1% to $778.1 million from $754.7 million in the second quarter of 2024. Excluding non-operating items, adjusted total expenses1 were $513.2 million, up 1.0% from $507.9 million in the previous quarter, primarily due to higher interest expense as well as increased advisor and dealer fees.

Capital allocation

In the third quarter of 2024, CI paid $30.3 million in dividends at a rate of $0.20 per share. The annual dividend rate of $0.80 per share represented a yield of 3.4% on CI's closing share price of $23.63 on November 13, 2024. The Board of Directors of CI declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on April 15, 2025 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2025.

Under a substantial issuer bid which expired on July 8, 2024, CI purchased for cancellation five million common shares at a purchase price of $15.50 per share, for an aggregate price of approximately $77.5 million. In August, CI commenced a subsequent substantial issuer bid, which expired after quarter-end on October 3, 2024. Under that offer, CI purchased for cancellation 2,157,201 common shares at a purchase price of $18.25 per share, for an aggregate price of approximately $39.4 million.

Under its Normal Course Issuer Bid and Automatic Securities Purchase Plan, which were renewed in July, CI repurchased 680,800 shares during the quarter at a cost of $10.9 million, for an average cost of $16.05 per share.

In September, CI announced a debenture offering with a principal amount of $325 million maturing on September 20, 2027.

Third quarter business highlights

Corient completed the acquisitions of two firms with a focus on providing comprehensive wealth management services to ultra-high-net-worth clients and combined assets at the time of acquisition of approximately $8.1 billion (US$5.9 billion). The firms were Emerald Multi-Family Office (EMFO, LLC) of Weston, Florida, and Byron Financial, LLC of Charlotte, North Carolina, which are now operating under the Corient brand.

CI GAM product enhancements included changes to its private markets funds to broaden their appeal, including removing the lock-up period and allowing eligibility for registered plans.

CI GAM also introduced new investment solutions in key market segments, including: Three covered call mandates: CI Multi-Sector Covered Call Fund, CI U.S. Aggregate Bond Covered Fund and CI U.S. Aggregate Bond Covered ETF Additional options for fixed-income investors: An ETF series of CI Global Unconstrained Bond Fund (TSX: CUBD) and mutual fund and ETF series of CI Global Short-Term Bond Fund (Cboe: CGSB) An expansion of its popular "Quality Dividend Growth" suite with the launch of CI Global Quality Dividend Growth ETF (TSX: CGQD.B) and CI Global Quality Dividend Growth Fund.



Following quarter-end:

CI GAM investment funds received 16 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards for Canada for 2024. The awards recognize mutual funds and ETFs that have provided consistently strong risk-adjusted performance, relative to peers. This was the second consecutive year that CI GAM received more individual fund awards than any other company.

CI GAM also launched a suite of six asset allocation mutual funds, which invest in units of the respective versions of the CI Asset Allocation ETFs.

Analysts' conference call

CI will hold a conference call with analysts today at 9:00 a.m. EST, led by Mr. MacAlpine and Chief Financial Officer Amit Muni. A live webcast of the call and slide presentation can be accessed here or through the Investor Relations section of CI's website.

Alternatively, investors may listen to the discussion through the following numbers (access code: 014135):

Canada (toll-free): 1-833-950-0062

United States (local): 1-404-975-4839

United States (toll-free): 1-833-470-1428.

A recording of the webcast will be archived on CI's Investor Relations site.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a diversified global asset and wealth management company operating primarily in Canada, the United States and Australia. Founded in 1965, CI has developed world-class portfolio management talent, extensive capabilities in all aspects of wealth planning, and a comprehensive product suite. CI operates in three segments:

Asset Management, which includes CI Global Asset Management, which operates in Canada, and GSFM, which operates in Australia.

Canadian Wealth Management, operating as CI Wealth, which includes CI Assante Wealth Management, Aligned Capital Partners, CI Assante Private Client, CI Private Wealth, Northwood Family Office, CI Coriel Capital, CI Direct Investing, CI Direct Trading and CI Investment Services.

U.S. Wealth Management, which includes Corient Private Wealth, an integrated wealth management firm providing comprehensive solutions to ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth clients across the United States.

CI is headquartered in Toronto and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CIX). To learn more, visit CI's website or LinkedIn page.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about mutual funds and ETFs is contained in their respective prospectus. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations with respect to CI Financial Corp. ("CI") and its products and services, including its business operations, strategy and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "foresee", "forecast", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "goal", "plan" and "project" and similar references to future periods, or conditional verbs such as "will", "may", "should", "could" or "would". These statements are not historical facts but instead represent management beliefs regarding future events, many of which by their nature are inherently uncertain and beyond management's control. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve risks and uncertainties. The material factors and assumptions applied in reaching the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements include that asset levels will remain stable. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and the reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as specifically required by applicable law, CI undertakes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statement after the date on which it is made, whether to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

This communication is provided as a general source of information and should not be considered personal, legal, accounting, tax or investment advice, or construed as an endorsement or recommendation of any entity or security discussed. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of CI.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME For the three-month period ended September 30 2024 2023 [in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts] $ $ REVENUE Canada asset management fees 383,120 375,557 Trailer fees and deferred sales commissions (116,226) (114,720) Net asset management fees 266,894 260,837 Canada wealth management fees 172,541 146,663 U.S. wealth management fees 274,874 229,025 Other revenues 38,101 40,870 Foreign exchange losses 24,776 (60,439) Other gains (losses) 8,254 (430) Total net revenues 785,440 616,526 EXPENSES Selling, general and administrative 397,622 343,470 Advisor and dealer fees 131,393 110,288 Interest and lease finance 59,330 39,790 Amortization and depreciation 19,007 12,902 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 37,697 34,795 Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 34,953 23,739 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,927 (7,157) Change in fair value of Preferred Share Liability 89,113 21,420 Other 7,069 16,699 Total expenses 778,111 595,946 Income before income taxes 7,329 20,580 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes Current 46,487 36,219 Deferred (12,336) (3,414) 34,151 32,805 Net income (loss) for the period (26,822) (12,225) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 785 190 Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders (27,607) (12,415) Basic earnings per share attributable to shareholders (0.19) (0.08) Diluted earnings per share attributable to shareholders (0.19) (0.08) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (14,060) 35,519 Total other comprehensive income, net of tax (14,060) 35,519 Comprehensive income (loss) for the period (40,882) 23,294 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 994 668 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to shareholders (41,876) 22,626

As at As at CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 [in thousands of Canadian dollars] $ $ ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents 144,082 137,029 Client and trust funds on deposit 1,050,831 1,073,378 Investments 32,758 42,781 Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 411,702 388,029 Assets held for sale - 326 Income taxes receivable 15,952 33,911 Total current assets 1,655,325 1,675,454 Capital assets, net 157,449 85,077 Right-of-use assets 237,734 229,763 Intangibles and goodwill 7,794,863 7,575,958 Deferred income taxes 90,283 78,642 Other assets 392,231 336,709 Total assets 10,327,885 9,981,603 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 444,773 378,374 Current portion of provisions and other financial liabilities 292,506 444,200 Dividends payable 57,396 61,528 Client and trust funds payable 1,043,026 1,068,809 Income taxes payable 19,704 15,252 Redeemable unit liabilities 1,306,365 1,089,996 Preferred Share Liability 1,695,283 1,481,419 Current portion of long-term debt 346,653 437,255 Current portion of lease liabilities 28,953 17,575 Total current liabilities 5,234,659 4,994,408 Long-term debt 3,394,364 3,070,149 Provisions and other financial liabilities 64,471 96,952 Other long-term payable 31,260 15,853 Deferred income taxes 475,040 479,150 Lease liabilities 309,915 285,053 Total liabilities 9,509,709 8,941,565 Equity Share capital 1,341,188 1,436,686 Contributed surplus 47,743 34,828 Deficit (627,756) (454,435) Accumulated other comprehensive income 43,731 10,683 Total equity attributable to the shareholders of the Company 804,906 1,027,762 Non-controlling interests 13,270 12,276 Total equity 818,176 1,040,038 Total liabilities and equity 10,327,885 9,981,603

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the three-month period ended September 30 2024 2023 [in thousands of Canadian dollars] $ $ OPERATING ACTIVITIES (*) Net income for the period (26,822) (12,225) Add (deduct) items not involving cash Other (gains) losses (8,254) 430 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,927 (7,157) Change in fair value of Preferred Share Liability 89,112 21,420 Contingent and deferred consideration recorded as compensation 254 4,393 Amortization of loan guarantees (202) (459) Recognition of non-cash vesting of redeemable unit liabilities 59,784 40,596 Equity-based compensation 6,173 9,576 Equity accounted income (1,486) (1,387) Amortization of equity accounted investments 1,419 1,401 Amortization and depreciation 19,007 12,902 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 37,697 34,795 Deferred income taxes (12,336) (3,414) Impairment loss on intangibles - 3,839 Cash provided by operating activities before net change in operating assets and liabilities 166,273 104,710 Net change in operating assets and liabilities (8,786) (10,134) Cash provided by operating activities 157,487 94,576 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Cash paid to settle acquisition liabilities (107,147) (17,656) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (56,986) (53,288) Purchase of investments (667) (15) Proceeds on sale of investments 11,661 181 Additions to capital assets (17,470) (6,504) Decrease in other assets 716 4,857 Additions to intangibles (4,587) (1,582) Cash used in investing activities (174,480) (74,007) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of long-term debt (387,000) - Issuance of long-term debt 591,872 95,000 Repurchase of long-term debt (10,479) - Repurchase of share capital (92,771) (144,943) Payment of lease liabilities (4,759) (4,719) Issuance of redeemable unit liabilities, net of redemptions (34,038) (176) Dividends paid to shareholders (29,815) (30,517) Cash provided by financing activities 33,010 (85,355) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period 16,017 (64,786) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 128,065 240,495 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 144,082 175,709 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION (*) Included in operating activities are the following: Interest paid 21,107 6,823 Income taxes paid 41,355 42,493

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AND NET FLOWS [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Beginning AUM 130.1 130.1 125.0 119.0 122.4 Gross inflows 6.3 8.1 6.7 7.3 5.7 Gross outflows (6.2 ) (8.7 ) (8.3 ) (7.7 ) (6.2 ) Net inflows/(outflows) 0.1 (0.6 ) (1.6 ) (0.4 ) (0.4 ) Market move and FX 5.3 0.5 6.7 6.3 (2.9 ) Ending AUM 135.4 130.1 130.1 125.0 119.0 Proprietary AUM 36.0 34.1 34.4 33.2 31.8 Non-proprietary AUM 99.4 95.9 95.7 91.8 87.2 Average assets under management 132.5 129.2 126.8 121.1 122.1 Annualized organic growth 0.2 % (1.9 )% (5.2 )% (1.2 )% (1.5 )% Gross management fee/average AUM 1.17 % 1.18 % 1.19 % 1.20 % 1.24 % Net management fee/average AUM 0.79 % 0.80 % 0.81 % 0.81 % 0.84 % Net Inflows/(Outflows) Retail - (0.3 ) (1.3 ) (0.4 ) (0.1 ) Institutional - - - - (0.1 ) Closed business (0.2 ) (0.2 ) (0.2 ) (0.2 ) (0.2 ) Total Canada net inflows/(outflows) (0.1 ) (0.6 ) (1.5 ) (0.6 ) (0.3 ) Australia 0.2 - (0.1 ) 0.2 (0.1 ) Total net inflows/(outflows) 0.1 (0.6 ) (1.6 ) (0.4 ) (0.4 )

Retail [billions of dollars] Quarters Ended Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30. 2023 Beginning AUM 108.0 115.1 103.7 99.1 101.7 Net Flows 0.0 (0.3) (1.3) (0.4) -0.1 Market Move / FX 4.3 (6.8) 12.7 5.0 -2.5 Acquisitions - - - - - Ending AUM 112.3 108.0 115.1 103.7 99.1 Average AUM 110.2 111.5 105.3 100.7 101.5

Institutional [billions of dollars] Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30. 2023 Beginning AUM 9.2 9.1 8.8 8.3 8.5 Net Flows - - - - (0.1) Market Move / FX 0.4 0.1 0.3 0.5 (0.1) Acquisitions - - - - - Ending AUM 9.6 9.2 9.1 8.8 8.3 Average AUM 9.4 9.2 8.9 8.5 8.5

AUSTRALIA [billions of dollars] Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30. 2023 Beginning AUM 5.8 5.7 5.4 4.8 5.0 Net Flows 0.2 0.0 (0.1) 0.2 (0.1) Market Move / FX 0.2 0.1 0.4 0.4 (0.1) Acquisitions - - - - - Ending AUM 6.2 5.8 5.7 5.4 4.8 Average AUM 6.0 5.8 5.4 5.0 4.9

CLOSED BUSINESS [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30. 2023 Beginning AUM 7.1 7.3 7.1 6.9 7.2 Net Flows (0.2) (0.2) (0.2) (0.2) (0.2) Market Move / FX 0.4 - 0.4 0.4 (0.1) Acquisitions - - - - - Ending AUM 7.3 7.1 7.3 7.1 6.9 Average AUM 7.2 7.2 7.2 7.0 7.2

AUM BY ASSET CLASS [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Balanced 53.5 51.8 52.5 51.4 47.7 Equity 44.6 42.4 42.7 40.1 41.1 Fixed income 12.8 12.0 11.7 11.6 10.5 Alternatives 7.8 7.6 7.7 6.4 5.5 Cash/Other 10.5 10.6 9.8 10.2 9.5 Total Canada asset management 129.1 124.3 124.5 119.6 114.3 Australia 6.2 5.8 5.7 5.4 4.8 Total asset management segment 135.4 130.1 130.1 125.0 119.0

CANADA WEALTH MANAGEMENT CLIENT ASSETS [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Beginning client assets 95.6 93.7 88.0 81.5 82.6 Acquisitions - - - 1.3 - Net flows and market move 4.6 1.8 5.7 5.2 (1.1 ) Ending client assets 100.1 95.6 93.7 88.0 81.5 Average client assets 97.8 94.6 90.9 83.8 83.2 Wealth management fees/average client assets 0.88 % 0.90 % 0.89 % 0.91 % 0.90 % Canada custody 31.9 29.4 28.0 25.6 23.4 Proprietary custody 27.5 25.5 24.5 21.5 19.7 Non-proprietary custody 4.4 3.8 3.5 4.1 3.8

U.S. WEALTH MANAGEMENT CLIENT ASSETS [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Beginning billable client assets 223.7 212.4 196.8 188.2 185.0 Acquisitions/divestitures 8.2 5.6 - 2.2 2.1 Net flows and market move 8.1 5.8 15.5 6.4 1.1 Ending billable client assets 240.0 223.7 212.4 196.8 188.2 Non-billable client assets 10.7 10.3 10.0 9.4 8.8 Total client assets 250.6 234.1 222.3 206.3 197.0 Fees/beginning billable client assets 0.49 % 0.49 % 0.49 % 0.48 % 0.49 %

NON-IFRS MEASURES

In an effort to provide additional information regarding our results as determined by IFRS, we also disclose certain non-IFRS information which we believe provides useful and meaningful information. Our management reviews these non-IFRS financial measurements when evaluating our financial performance and results of operations; therefore, we believe it is useful to provide information with respect to these non-IFRS measurements so as to share this perspective of management. Non-IFRS measurements do not have any standardized meaning, do not replace nor are superior to IFRS financial measurements and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The non-IFRS financial measurements include:

Adjusted net income and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin

Free cash flow

Net debt.

These non-IFRS measurements exclude the following revenues and expenses which we believe allows investors a consistent way to analyze our financial performance, allows for better analysis of core operating income and business trends and permits comparisons of companies within the industry, normalizing for different financing methods and levels of taxation:

gains or losses related to foreign currency fluctuations on our cash balances

costs related to our acquisitions including: amortization of intangible assets change in fair value of contingent consideration related advisory fees contingent consideration and consideration for strategic recruitment classified as compensation per IFRS

restructuring charges

legal provisions for a class action related to time zone arbitrage

certain gains or losses in assets and investments

costs related to issuing or retiring debt obligations

expenses associated with Corient and CIPW redeemable units.

Further explanations of these Non-IFRS measures can be found in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of Management's Discussion and Analysis dated November 14, 2024 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or at www.cifinancial.com.

ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE [millions of dollars, except per share amounts] Quarters ended Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Sep. 30, 2023 Net Income (26.8) 177.0 (12.2) Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 37.7 36.5 34.8 Amortization of intangible assets for equity accounted investments 1.4 1.4 1.4 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1.9 12.6 (7.2) Change in fair value of Preferred Share Liability 89.1 42.4 21.4 Interest expense 1.0 3.0 (0.1) Contingent and strategic recruitment consideration recorded as compensation 11.3 25.8 4.4 Non-controlling interest reclassification 0.9 1.1 1.1 Accounting for Corient and CIPW Canada redeemable units 82.4 98.6 56.5 Severance 3.7 7.2 7.2 Amortization of loan guarantees (0.2) (0.5) (0.5) FX (gains)/losses (24.8) 22.6 60.4 Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 37.2 20.1 23.7 Pass through carried interest revenue - - (8.7) Pass through carried interest expense - - 8.7 Other (gains)/losses (1.8) 2.7 - Gain on debt retirement (5.3) (281.3) - Total adjustments 234.4 (7.8) 203.3 Tax effect of adjustments (27.5) (2.7) (24.3) Less: Non-controlling interest 38.9 31.0 34.0 Adjusted net income 141.2 135.5 132.8 Adjusted earnings per share 0.98 0.91 0.82 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 0.97 0.90 0.81 Average diluted shares outstanding under IFRS 144.2 153.8 177.9 Weighted average impact of RSU awards 2.0 - - Shares convertible into common in connection with an acquisition - (3.1) (14.3) Adjusted average diluted shares outstanding 146.2 150.7 163.6

EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN [millions of dollars, except per share amounts] Quarters ended Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Sep. 30, 2023 Pretax income 7.3 231.3 20.6 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 37.7 36.5 34.8 Amortization of intangible assets for equity accounted investments 1.4 1.4 1.4 Depreciation and other amortization 19.0 18.4 12.9 Interest and lease finance expense 59.3 55.2 39.8 EBITDA 124.8 342.7 109.5 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1.9 12.6 (7.2 ) Change in fair value of Preferred Share Liability 89.1 42.4 21.4 Contingent and strategic recruitment consideration recorded as compensation 11.3 25.8 4.4 Non-controlling interest reclassification 0.9 1.1 1.1 Accounting for Corient and CIPW Canada redeemable units 82.4 98.6 56.5 Severance 3.7 7.2 7.2 Amortization of loan guarantees (0.2 ) (0.5 ) (0.5 ) FX (gains)/losses (24.8 ) 22.6 60.4 Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 35.0 19.5 23.7 Pass through carried interest revenue - - (8.7 ) Pass through carried interest expense - - 8.7 Other (gains)/losses (1.8 ) 2.7 - Gain on debt retirement (5.3 ) (281.3 ) - Total adjustments 192.1 (49.4 ) 167.2 Adjusted EBITDA 316.8 293.4 276.6 Less: Non-controlling interest 46.4 40.2 38.9 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to shareholders 270.5 253.2 237.8 Reported net revenue 785.4 986.0 616.5 Less: FX gains/(losses) 24.8 (22.6 ) (60.4 ) Less: Pass through carried interest revenue - - 8.7 Less: Non-Operating Other gains/(losses) 1.8 (2.7 ) 0.1 Less: Amortization of equity accounted investments (1.4 ) (1.4 ) (1.4 ) Less: Gain on debt retirement 5.3 281.3 - Adjusted net revenue 754.9 731.3 669.6 Adjusted EBITDA margin 42.0 % 40.1 % 41.3 %

FREE CASH FLOW [millions of dollars] Quarters ended Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Sep. 30, 2023 Cash provided by operating activities 157.5 176.8 94.6 Less: Net change in operating assets and liabilities (8.8) 80.9 (10.1) Operating cash flow before the change in operating assets and liabilities 166.3 95.9 104.7 FX (gains)/losses (24.8) 22.6 60.4 Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 37.2 20.1 23.7 Other (gains)/loses - - (3.8) Total adjustments 12.4 42.7 80.3 Tax effect (recovery) of adjustments 15.4 14.6 (4.8) Less: Non-controlling interest 1.8 1.4 0.9 Free cash flow 192.3 151.7 179.4

NET DEBT Quarters ended [millions of dollars] Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Current portion of long-term debt 346.7 525.0 482.4 437.3 157.2 Long-term debt 3,394.4 3,117.2 3,125.2 3,070.1 3,131.9 3,741.0 3,642.2 3,607.6 3,507.4 3,289.1 Less: Cash and short-term investments 144.1 128.1 126.1 137.0 175.7 Marketable securities 18.1 27.8 27.0 28.2 22.4 Add: Regulatory capital and non-controlling interests 23.6 24.0 25.4 22.4 22.3 Net Debt 3,602.4 3,510.4 3,479.9 3,364.6 3,113.3 Adjusted EBITDA 270.5 253.2 246.1 238.7 237.8 Adjusted EBITDA, annualized 1,081.9 1,012.7 984.4 954.9 943.3 Gross leverage (Gross debt/Annualized adjusted EBITDA) 3.5 3.6 3.7 3.7 3.5 Net leverage (Net debt/Annualized adjusted EBITDA) 3.3 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.3

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS [millions of dollars, except per share amounts] IFRS Results Adjusted Results For the quarters ended For the quarters ended Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Revenues Asset management fees 383.1 374.9 371.6 361.9 375.6 383.1 374.9 371.6 361.9 375.6 Trailer fees and deferred sales commissions (116.2) (113.9) (113.6) (111.3) (114.7) (116.2) (113.9) (113.6) (111.3) (114.7) Net asset management fees 266.9 261.0 258.0 250.6 260.8 266.9 261.0 258.0 250.6 260.8 Canada wealth management fees 172.5 168.7 159.7 150.5 146.7 172.5 168.7 159.7 150.5 146.7 U.S. wealth management fees 274.9 261.3 242.1 226.8 229.0 274.9 261.3 242.1 226.8 229.0 Other revenues 38.1 34.8 35.4 31.6 40.9 39.5 36.3 36.8 37.8 33.6 FX gains/(losses) 24.8 (22.6) (54.6) 52.2 (60.4) - - - - - Other gains/(losses) 8.3 282.7 5.0 3.8 (0.4) 1.1 4.1 2.0 0.9 (0.5) Total net revenues 785.4 986.0 645.7 715.6 616.5 754.9 731.3 698.6 666.7 669.6 Expenses Selling, general & administrative 397.6 432.2 432.0 375.9 343.5 300.5 301.1 282.3 272.4 275.8 Advisor and dealer fees 131.4 128.6 120.8 113.8 110.3 131.4 128.6 120.8 113.8 110.3 Other 7.1 9.3 7.1 (0.4) 16.7 6.2 8.3 6.1 5.8 6.9 Interest and lease finance expense 59.3 55.2 48.3 43.9 39.8 57.8 51.7 45.1 41.2 39.9 Depreciation and other amortization 19.0 18.4 17.2 17.3 12.9 17.4 18.2 16.0 15.5 12.9 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 37.7 36.5 35.0 36.1 34.8 - - - - - Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 35.0 19.5 23.4 39.9 23.7 - - - - - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1.9 12.6 32.1 26.8 (7.2) - - - - - Change in fair value of Preferred Share Liability 89.1 42.4 52.3 100.5 21.4 - - - - - Total expenses 778.1 754.7 768.3 753.7 595.9 513.2 507.9 470.3 448.7 445.8 Pretax income 7.3 231.3 (122.6) (38.2) 20.6 241.7 223.5 228.4 218.0 223.9 Income tax expense 34.2 54.2 31.9 25.1 32.8 61.6 57.0 58.2 55.6 57.1 Net income (26.8) 177.0 (154.5) (63.2) (12.2) 180.1 166.5 170.1 162.4 166.8 Less: Non-controlling interest 0.8 0.6 (0.1) 0.3 0.2 38.9 31.0 37.4 34.2 34.0 Net income attributable to shareholders (27.6) 176.4 (154.4) (63.5) (12.4) 141.2 135.5 132.8 128.2 132.8 Basic earnings per share (0.19) 1.18 (1.00) (0.40) (0.08) 0.98 0.91 0.86 0.81 0.82 Diluted earnings per share (0.19) 1.15 (1.00) (0.40) (0.08) 0.97 0.90 0.86 0.81 0.81

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS - ASSET MANAGEMENT SEGMENT [millions of dollars, except per share amounts] IFRS Results Adjusted Results For the quarters ended For the quarters ended Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Revenues Asset management fees 388.1 379.9 376.3 366.4 380.1 388.1 379.9 376.3 366.4 380.1 Trailer fees and deferred sales commissions (123.9) (121.4) (121.0) (118.7) (122.2) (123.9) (121.4) (121.0) (118.7) (122.2) Net asset management fees 264.3 258.4 255.4 247.7 257.9 264.3 258.4 255.4 247.7 257.9 Other revenues 10.7 6.2 4.4 4.7 4.8 10.7 6.2 4.4 4.7 4.8 FX gains/(losses) 25.7 (22.7) (58.7) 56.1 (61.9) - - - - - Other gains/(losses) 7.3 281.9 4.4 1.9 (0.4) 1.7 3.5 1.7 1.9 (0.5) Total net revenues 308.0 523.8 205.5 310.4 200.3 276.7 268.1 261.5 254.3 262.2 Expenses Selling, general & administrative 105.9 111.9 108.0 108.7 110.9 104.1 106.1 101.2 97.4 105.2 Other 0.3 3.2 0.1 0.3 0.7 0.3 3.2 0.1 0.3 0.7 Interest and lease finance expense 0.6 0.5 0.5 0.5 2.5 0.6 0.5 0.5 0.5 2.5 Depreciation and other amortization 4.3 4.4 4.0 3.9 2.5 4.3 4.4 4.0 3.9 2.5 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 - - - - - Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 10.4 0.3 1.3 2.0 0.6 - - - - - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 3.3 (0.3) 3.5 8.8 (0.6) - - - - - Total expenses 125.5 120.6 118.0 124.7 117.2 109.3 114.2 105.7 102.0 111.0 Pretax income 182.5 403.2 87.5 185.7 83.1 167.4 153.9 155.7 152.3 151.2 Non-IFRS adjustments Pretax income 182.5 403.2 87.5 185.7 83.1 167.4 153.9 155.7 152.3 151.2 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 - - - - - Depreciation and other amortization 4.3 4.4 4.0 3.9 2.5 4.3 4.4 4.0 3.9 2.5 Interest and lease finance expense 0.6 0.5 0.5 0.5 2.5 0.6 0.5 0.5 0.5 2.5 EBITDA 188.1 408.7 92.6 190.7 88.7 172.4 158.8 160.2 156.6 156.2 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 3.3 (0.3) 3.5 8.8 (0.6) - - - - - FX (gains)/losses (25.7) 22.7 58.7 (56.1) 61.9 - - - - - Severance 1.8 5.8 6.9 8.8 6.1 - - - - - Amortization of loan guarantees - - - 2.5 (0.5) - - - - - Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 10.4 0.3 1.3 2.0 0.6 - - - - - Other (gains)/losses (0.2) 2.9 (2.7) - - - - - - - Gain on debt retirement (5.3) (281.3) - - - - - - - - Total adjustments (15.7) (249.9) 67.7 (34.0) 67.5 - - - - - Adjusted EBITDA 172.4 158.8 160.2 156.6 156.2 172.4 158.8 160.2 156.6 156.2 Less: Non-controlling interest 0.1 (0.1) (0.4) 0.1 0.2 0.1 (0.1) (0.4) 0.1 0.2 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to shareholders 172.3 158.9 160.6 156.5 156.0 172.3 158.9 160.6 156.5 156.0

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS - CANADA WEALTH MANAGEMENT SEGMENT [millions of dollars, except per share amounts] IFRS Results Adjusted Results For the quarters ended For the quarters ended Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Revenues Canada wealth management fees 215.9 211.4 201.0 192.8 189.1 215.9 211.4 201.0 192.8 189.1 Other revenues 32.6 33.3 33.4 31.7 30.7 32.7 33.4 33.4 31.7 30.7 FX gains/(losses) (0.8) - 1.0 (1.8) 1.4 - - - - - Total net revenues 247.8 244.7 235.4 222.7 221.1 248.6 244.7 234.4 224.6 219.8 Expenses Selling, general & administrative 58.4 57.1 55.4 50.6 52.2 57.0 56.8 53.9 49.8 49.2 Advisor and dealer fees 166.2 162.9 153.9 147.9 144.4 166.2 162.9 153.9 147.9 144.4 Other 5.4 6.1 6.3 6.2 5.9 4.5 5.0 5.3 5.1 4.8 Interest and lease finance expense 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.3 0.6 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.3 0.6 Depreciation and other amortization 5.0 4.8 4.9 5.1 5.2 5.0 4.8 4.9 5.1 5.2 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.2 - - - - - Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal - - - 5.4 0.4 - - - - - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 0.2 0.3 1.6 3.5 (0.4) - - - - - Total expenses 237.9 233.9 224.8 221.3 210.5 233.1 229.9 218.4 208.3 204.2 Pretax income 9.9 10.8 10.6 1.4 10.7 15.5 14.8 16.0 16.3 15.6 Non-IFRS adjustments Pretax income 9.9 10.8 10.6 1.4 10.7 15.5 14.8 16.0 16.3 15.6 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.2 - - - - - Amortization of intangible assets for equity accounted investments 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 - - - - - Depreciation and other amortization 5.0 4.8 4.9 5.1 5.2 5.0 4.8 4.9 5.1 5.2 Interest and lease finance expense 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.3 0.6 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.3 0.6 EBITDA 17.6 18.3 18.3 9.1 18.7 20.8 19.9 21.3 21.7 21.4 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 0.2 0.3 1.6 3.5 (0.4) - - - - - Contingent consideration recorded as compensation (included in SG&A) 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 - - - - - Accounting for CIPW Canada redeemable units (included in SG&A) 1.6 (0.3) 0.7 0.7 2.0 - - - - - FX (gains)/losses 0.8 - (1.0) 1.8 (1.4) - - - - - Severance (0.3) 0.5 0.7 - 0.9 - - - - - Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal - - - 5.4 0.4 - - - - - Non-controlling interest reclassification (included in Other) 0.9 1.1 1.0 1.1 1.1 - - - - - Total adjustments 3.2 1.7 3.1 12.6 2.7 - - - - - Adjusted EBITDA 20.8 19.9 21.3 21.7 21.4 20.8 19.9 21.3 21.7 21.4 Less: Non-controlling interest 1.8 1.9 1.8 2.0 1.2 1.8 1.9 1.8 2.0 1.2 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to shareholders 19.0 18.0 19.5 19.7 20.1 19.0 18.0 19.5 19.7 20.1

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS - U.S. WEALTH MANAGEMENT SEGMENT [millions of dollars, except per share amounts] IFRS Results Adjusted Results For the quarters ended For the quarters ended Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Revenues U.S. wealth management fees 274.9 261.3 242.1 226.8 229.0 274.9 261.3 242.1 226.8 229.0 Other revenues 5.1 5.7 7.4 4.5 14.9 6.5 7.0 8.8 10.6 7.6 FX gains/(losses) (0.2) 0.1 3.1 (2.1) 0.1 - - - - - Other gains/(losses) 1.0 0.8 0.6 1.9 - (0.6) 0.6 0.3 (1.0) - Total net revenues 280.8 267.8 253.2 231.1 244.0 280.8 268.9 251.1 236.4 236.6 Expenses Selling, general & administrative 249.5 278.9 283.7 231.1 195.2 155.5 153.9 142.4 139.7 136.0 Other 1.6 0.4 0.8 (6.9) 10.1 1.6 0.4 0.8 0.4 1.4 Interest and lease finance expense 3.9 5.1 5.2 4.0 0.8 3.5 4.7 3.5 2.1 0.8 Depreciation and other amortization 9.7 9.2 8.3 8.3 5.2 9.4 8.9 7.0 6.5 5.2 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 34.7 33.6 32.1 33.2 32.0 - - - - - Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 24.5 19.1 22.1 32.5 22.7 - - - - - Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1.5) 12.6 27.1 14.5 (6.1) - - - - - Change in fair value of Preferred Share Liability 89.1 42.4 52.3 100.5 21.4 - - - - - Total expenses 411.4 401.3 431.7 417.2 281.3 170.0 167.9 153.8 148.8 143.4 Pretax income (130.6) (133.5) (178.4) (186.1) (37.3) 110.7 101.0 97.4 87.7 93.2 Non-IFRS adjustments Pretax income (130.6) (133.5) (178.4) (186.1) (37.3) 110.7 101.0 97.4 87.7 93.2 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 34.7 33.6 32.1 33.2 32.0 - - - Amortization of intangible assets for equity accounted investments 1.3 1.4 1.3 1.3 1.3 - - - - - Depreciation and other amortization 9.7 9.2 8.3 8.3 5.2 9.4 8.9 8.3 6.5 5.2 Interest and lease finance expense 3.9 5.1 5.2 4.0 0.8 3.5 4.7 5.2 2.1 0.8 EBITDA (81.0) (84.2) (131.5) (139.3) 2.1 123.7 114.6 100.0 96.3 99.3 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1.5) 12.6 27.1 14.5 (6.1) - - - - - Change in fair value of Preferred Share Liability 89.1 42.4 52.3 100.5 21.4 - - - - - Contingent and strategic recruitment consideration recorded as compensation (included in SG&A) 11.2 25.7 13.7 1.9 4.3 - - - - - Non-controlling interest reclassification (included in Other) - - - (2.5) - - - - - - Accounting for redeemable units (included in SG&A) 80.8 99.0 126.0 93.2 54.7 - - - - - FX (gains)/losses 0.2 (0.1) (3.1) 2.1 (0.1) - - - - - Severance 2.1 0.9 2.2 0.2 0.2 - - - - - Amortization of loan guarantees (0.2) (0.5) (0.6) (3.8) - - - - - - Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 24.5 19.1 22.1 36.1 22.7 - - - - - Pass through carried interest revenue (included in Other revenues) - - - 4.8 (8.7) - - - - - Pass through carried interest expense (included in Other) - - - (4.8) 8.7 - - - - - Other (gains)/losses (1.6) (0.2) (0.4) (2.9) - - - - - - Total adjustments 204.6 198.9 239.4 239.3 97.2 - - - - - Adjusted EBITDA 123.7 114.6 107.9 100.0 99.3 123.7 114.6 107.9 100.0 99.3 Less: Non-controlling interest 44.5 38.3 41.9 37.4 37.6 44.5 38.3 41.9 37.4 37.6 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to shareholders 79.2 76.3 66.0 62.5 61.6 79.2 76.3 66.0 62.5 61.6

Contacts

Investor Relations

Jason Weyeneth, CFA

Vice-President, Investor Relations & Strategy

416-681-8779

jweyeneth@ci.com



Media

Canada

Murray Oxby

Vice-President, Communications

416-681-3254

moxby@ci.com



United States

Jimmy Moock

Managing Partner, StreetCred

610-304-4570

jimmy@streetcredpr.com

ci@streetcredpr.com