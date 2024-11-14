TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empire Petroleum (NYSE American: EP) ("Empire" or the "Company"), an oil and gas company with producing assets in New Mexico, North Dakota, Montana, Texas, and Louisiana, today reported 2024 third quarter results and progress on its North Dakota development program.
THIRD QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS
- Delivered Q3-2024 net production volumes of 2,460 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("Boe/d") including 1,573 barrels of oil per day ("Bbl/d")
- Boe/d is comprised of 64% oil, 17% natural gas liquids ("NGLs"), and 19% natural gas;
- Completed the first stage of Enhanced Oil Recovery ("EOR") activities for Empire's Starbuck Drilling Program ("Starbuck") in North Dakota, successfully converting three wells into injectors;
- In Q3-2024, Empire began preparations for filing a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") in connection with a technology it developed in relation to hydrocarbon vaporization with the official application submitted in Q4-2024;
- Established the record date for a $10.0 million subscription rights offering ("Rights Offering") at $5.05 per share, which provides shareholders a chance to increase their equity stake in the Company;
- Net proceeds of the Rights Offering will be used for previous, current and future drilling activity in North Dakota and New Mexico, workovers and recompletions in Texas, land and lease purchases, and the completion of the initial stage of EOR facilities in the Starbuck field;
- The Rights Offering was successfully completed and oversubscribed in Q4-2024, reflecting strong shareholder confidence and strengthening Empire's financial position as the Company advances key initiatives and operational goals;
- Expanded Empire's technical focus to its Texas region, implementing advanced strategies and technologies designed to maximize production efficiency and enhance resource recovery to drive long-term growth; and
- Reported Q3-2024 total product revenue of $10.9 million, a net loss of $3.6 million, or $0.12 per diluted share and an adjusted net loss of $3.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share.
2025 OUTLOOK
"In recent months, Empire has been focused on its capital expenditures program, while simultaneously advancing its projects and infrastructure development in North Dakota," said Phil Mulacek, Chairman of the Board of Empire. "We are incredibly proud of the progress made in Starbuck and the completion of the horizontal drilling, filing of a key patent, and securing the injection permits are significant milestones that highlight our team's dedication to driving innovation and achieving operational excellence."
Mike Morrisett, President and CEO, added, "We expect the EOR injections in Starbuck to achieve our goals, reflecting Empire's dedication to efficiency and continuous growth. Additionally, the potential developments in Texas offer significant opportunities, and we are focused on expanding our operations by leveraging our historical knowledge and expertise in all areas."
North Dakota - Williston Basin:
- Empire completed its initial 13-well drilling program in the Starbuck field in Q3-2024, with the three injection wells expected to be instrumental in increasing production;
- The production decline in Q3-2024 resulted from two field optimization efforts, including: 1) the conversion of three producing wells into injectors to support long-term production growth, and 2) the temporary shut in of three producing wells near drilling activity, while drilling the horizontal wells;
- The strategic shift temporarily reduced output, but positions the Company to achieve production gains through future EOR activities, as the injection wells begin to stimulate reservoir performance;
- Empire is conducting a thorough analysis of The Company's other fields in North Dakota to determine which sites may be well-suited for EOR processes and technologies;
- During Q4-2024, the Company is working on standard commissioning operations on the EOR equipment before the EOR can reach steady state, which is expected in Q1-2025;
- In Q4-2024, Empire officially submitted its patent application to the USPTO;
- The patent application is directed to a novel method for superheating water or other fluids prior to injection into a well, which will significantly improve the effectiveness of the EOR injection operations;
- The Company is exploring further growth opportunities through the deployment of 2D and 3D seismic activities;
- By integrating seismic data with EOR methods, Empire is positioning itself to unlock greater resource potential, guiding future development plans and maximizing long-term asset value;
- The second stage of the EOR program and infrastructure remains on track to be completed in 2025-2026; and
- New horizontal laterals will be completed for Starbuck and the other fields Empire operates in North Dakota.
New Mexico - Permian Basin:
- Empire continues the legal and regulatory actions against third-parties trespassing on the New Mexico water floods;
- From May 2021 through September 2024, Empire estimates gross costs in excess of approximately $25.0-$30.0 million have been, and continue to be, incurred, which may be directly related to the legal and regulatory actions discussed above; and
- Empire remains committed to actively pursuing all regulatory and legal avenues, as the Company believes the potential upside is between 300 million BOE to 1.5 billion BOE with primary, secondary and tertiary (CO2) recovery.
THIRD QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS
Q3-24
Q2-24
% Change2
Q3-23
% Change2
|Net equivalent sales (Boe/d)
2,460
2,638
-7%
2,048
20%
|Net oil sales (Bbls/d)
1,573
1,761
-11%
1,306
20%
|Realized price ($/Boe)
$48.12
$53.26
-10%
$54.75
-12%
|Product Revenue ($M)
$10,892
$12,788
-15%
$10,315
6%
|Net Loss ($M)
($3,640)
($4,390)
17%
($2,748)
-32%
|Adjusted Net Loss ($M)1
($3,829)
($2,905)
-32%
($1,462)
-162%
|Adjusted EBITDA ($M)1
($56)
$1,727
NM
$134
NM
_________________________
1 Adjusted net loss, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Information" section later in this release for more information, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measure.
2 NM: A percentage calculation is not meaningful due to change in signs, a zero-value denominator, or a percentage change greater than 200%.
Net sales volumes for Q3-2024 were 2,460 Boe/d, including 1,573 barrels of oil per day; 425 barrels of NGLs per day, and 2,774 thousand cubic feet per day ("Mcf/d") or 462 Boe/d of natural gas. Year-over-year net oil sales volumes increase of approximately 20% primarily due to new wells completed in North Dakota as well as the acquisition of additional working interest in New Mexico.
Empire reported Q3-2024 total product revenue of $10.9 million versus $10.3 million in Q3-2023. Contributing to the increase was higher oil, natural gas and NGL sales volumes, substantially offset by lower realized oil and natural gas prices.
Q3-2024 lease operating expenses decreased to $6.7 million versus $7.1 million for Q3-2023, primarily due to increased production partially offset by lower workover expense of $1.4 million for Q3-2024 compared to $3.2 million for Q3-2023. Higher workover expense in 2023 was primarily related to work performed on wells in New Mexico to enhance and maintain production. These costs are part of the damages Empire will seek to recover under litigation.
Production and ad valorem taxes for Q3-2024 were $1.0 million versus $0.8 million in Q3-2023, as a result of higher product revenues.
Depreciation, Depletion, Amortization and Accretion ("DD&A") for Q3-2024 was $3.1 million versus $1.2 million for Q3-2023. The increase in DD&A reflects higher production, the acquisition of additional working interest and the impact of the capitalized costs associated with new drilling activity in North Dakota.
General and administrative expenses, excluding share-based compensation expense, were $3.6 million, or $16.06 per Boe in Q2-2024 versus $2.6 million, or $13.70 per Boe in Q2-2023. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to an increase in salary and benefits associated with an increase in employee headcount to support New Mexico litigation and expanded operations.
Interest expense for Q3-2024 was $0.2 million compared to $0.2 million for Q3-2023, a slight decrease as result of lower cash interest expense from lower debt balances in Q3-2024 compared to Q3-2023.
Empire recorded a Q3-2024 net loss of $3.6 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, versus a Q3-2023 net loss of $2.7 million, or $0.12 per diluted share.
Adjusted EBITDA decreased to ($0.1) million for Q3-2024 compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $0.1 million in Q3-2023.
CAPITAL SPENDING, BALANCE SHEET & LIQUIDITY
For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, Empire invested approximately $38.3 million in capital expenditures, primarily related to the continued drilling and completions activity in North Dakota.
As of September 30, 2024, Empire had approximately $3.1 million in cash on hand and approximately $0.2 million available on its credit facility.
Empire received gross proceeds of $10.0 million at $5.05 per share following the close of the Rights Offering in November 2024.
UPDATED PRESENTATION
An updated Company presentation will be posted to the Company's website under the Investor Relations section.
|EMPIRE PETROLEUM CORPORATION
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Revenue:
|Oil Sales
$
10,341,280
$
12,287,272
$
9,492,127
$
32,070,516
$
27,578,453
|Gas Sales
8,547
(115,833
)
411,217
269,844
1,315,938
|NGL Sales
541,755
617,029
411,624
1,574,995
1,278,759
|Total Product Revenues
10,891,582
12,788,468
10,314,968
33,915,355
30,173,150
|Other
15,269
11,227
17,050
36,582
54,775
|Loss on Commodity Derivatives
470,717
(1,453
)
(1,185,921
)
(388,886
)
(1,319,401
)
|Total Revenue
11,377,568
12,798,242
9,146,097
33,563,051
28,908,524
|Costs and Expenses:
|Lease Operating Expense
6,733,611
7,542,685
7,050,054
21,663,719
20,669,217
|Production and Ad Valorem Taxes
984,075
1,065,718
792,241
2,883,240
2,271,630
|Depletion, Depreciation & Amortization
2,596,360
2,676,981
727,943
6,763,471
2,061,474
|Accretion of Asset Retirement Obligation
509,131
492,449
470,505
1,486,929
1,277,141
|General and Administrative Expense:
|General and Administrative
3,635,917
2,354,080
2,580,464
8,869,034
7,497,947
|Stock-Based Compensation
335,077
591,635
158,792
1,636,714
2,289,237
|Total General and Administrative Expense
3,970,994
2,945,715
2,739,256
10,505,748
9,787,184
|Total Cost and Expenses
14,794,171
14,723,548
11,779,999
43,303,107
36,066,646
|Operating Loss
(3,416,603
)
(1,925,306
)
(2,633,902
)
(9,740,056
)
(7,158,122
)
|Other Income and (Expense):
|Interest Expense
(196,306
)
(735,220
)
(249,796
)
(1,246,575
)
(671,982
)
|Other Income (Expense)
(26,705
)
(1,729,245
)
1,350
(1,017,950
)
23,256
|Loss before Taxes
(3,639,614
)
(4,389,771
)
(2,882,348
)
(12,004,581
)
(7,806,848
)
|Income Tax Benefit
-
-
134,720
-
134,720
|Net Loss
(3,639,614
)
(4,389,771
)
(2,747,628
)
(12,004,581
)
(7,672,128
)
|Net Loss per Common Share:
|Basic
$
(0.12
)
$
(0.15
)
$
(0.12
)
$
(0.41
)
$
(0.34
)
|Diluted
$
(0.12
)
$
(0.15
)
$
(0.12
)
$
(0.41
)
$
(0.34
)
|Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding:
|Basic
31,619,333
29,839,853
22,727,639
29,055,331
22,320,207
|Diluted
31,619,333
29,839,853
22,727,639
29,055,331
22,320,207
|EMPIRE PETROLEUM CORPORATION
|Condensed Operating Data
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Net Sales Volumes:
|Oil (Bbl)
144,674
160,283
120,177
435,717
368,847
|Natural gas (Mcf)
255,195
241,242
195,908
708,258
638,419
|Natural gas liquids (Bbl)
39,137
39,612
35,568
113,534
106,002
|Total (Boe)
226,344
240,102
188,396
667,294
581,252
|Average daily equivalent sales (Boe/d)
2,460
2,638
2,048
2,435
2,129
|Average Price per Unit:
|Oil ($/Bbl)
$
71.48
$
76.66
$
78.98
$
73.60
$
74.77
|Natural gas ($/Mcf)
$
0.03
$
(0.48
)
$
2.10
$
0.38
$
2.06
|Natural gas liquids ($/Bbl)
$
13.84
$
15.58
$
11.57
$
13.87
$
12.06
|Total ($/Boe)
$
48.12
$
53.26
$
54.75
$
50.83
$
51.91
|Operating Costs and Expenses per Boe:
|Lease operating expense
$
29.75
$
31.41
$
37.42
$
32.47
$
35.56
|Production and ad valorem taxes
$
4.35
$
4.44
$
4.21
$
4.32
$
3.91
|Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
$
13.72
$
13.20
$
6.36
$
12.36
$
5.74
|General & administrative expense:
|General & administrative expense
$
16.06
$
9.80
$
13.70
$
13.29
$
12.90
|Stock-based compensation
$
1.48
$
2.46
$
0.84
$
2.45
$
3.94
|Total general & administrative expense
$
17.54
$
12.27
$
14.54
$
15.74
$
16.84
|EMPIRE PETROLEUM CORPORATION
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|September 30,
|December 31,
2024
2023
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash
$
3,149,716
$
7,792,508
|Accounts Receivable
6,505,741
8,354,636
|Derivative Instruments
-
406,806
|Inventory
1,499,206
1,433,454
|Prepaids
576,340
757,500
|Total Current Assets
11,731,003
18,744,904
|Property and Equipment:
|Oil and Natural Gas Properties, Successful Efforts
136,391,055
93,509,803
|Less: Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Impairment
(29,561,539
)
(22,996,805
)
|Total Oil and Gas Properties, Net
106,829,516
70,512,998
|Other Property and Equipment, Net
1,436,491
1,883,211
|Total Property and Equipment, Net
108,266,007
72,396,209
|Other Noncurrent Assets
1,245,519
1,474,503
|TOTAL ASSETS
$
121,242,529
$
92,615,616
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts Payable
$
18,238,400
$
16,437,219
|Accrued Expenses
8,146,457
7,075,302
|Current Portion of Lease Liability
415,850
432,822
|Current Portion of Note Payable - Related Party
-
1,060,004
|Current Portion of Long-Term Debt
193,178
44,225
|Total Current Liabilities
26,993,885
25,049,572
|Long-Term Debt
8,512,020
4,596,775
|Long-Term Lease Liability
238,674
544,382
|Asset Retirement Obligations
28,968,173
27,468,427
|Total Liabilities
64,712,752
57,659,156
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Series A Preferred Stock - $0.001 Par Value, 10,000,000 Shares Authorized, 6 and 6 Shares Issued and Outstanding, Respectively
-
-
|Common Stock - $0.001 Par Value, 190,000,000 Shares Authorized, 31,656,934 and 25,503,530 Shares Issued and Outstanding, Respectively
91,179
85,025
|Additional Paid-in-Capital
133,061,997
99,490,253
|Accumulated Deficit
(76,623,399
)
(64,618,818
)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
56,529,777
34,956,460
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
121,242,529
$
92,615,616
|EMPIRE PETROLEUM CORPORATION
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Cash Flows From Operating Activities:
|Net Loss
$
(3,639,614
)
$
(4,389,771
)
$
(2,747,628
)
$
(12,004,581
)
$
(7,672,128
)
|Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash
|Provided By Operating Activities:
|Stock Compensation and Issuances
335,077
591,635
158,792
1,636,714
2,289,237
|Amortization of Right of Use Assets
135,735
135,734
124,171
407,202
287,956
|Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
2,596,360
2,676,981
727,943
6,763,471
2,061,474
|Accretion of Asset Retirement Obligation
509,131
492,449
470,505
1,486,929
1,277,141
|(Gain) Loss on Commodity Derivatives
(470,717
)
1,453
1,185,921
388,886
1,319,401
|Settlement on or Purchases of Derivative Instruments
281,530
(252,630
)
(45,855
)
18,200
(87,042
)
|(Gain) Loss on Financial Derivatives
-
1,736,000
-
998,000
-
|Amortization of Debt Discount on Convertible Notes
-
500,382
-
500,382
-
|(Gain) Loss on Extinguishment of Debt
26,705
(16,611
)
-
10,094
-
|Change in Operating Assets and Liabilities:
|Accounts Receivable
2,277,310
(1,694,690
)
467,151
1,647,249
(1,572,038
)
|Inventory, Oil in Tanks
(48,011
)
346,147
(26,255
)
(65,752
)
(292,057
)
|Prepaids, Current
211,733
462,599
202,867
671,934
911,416
|Accounts Payable
10,419,209
(2,484,238
)
1,892,377
12,273,995
194,438
|Accrued Expenses
41,175
668,416
(89,808
)
1,070,875
(3,732,113
)
|Other Long Term Assets and Liabilities
135,172
(574,966
)
(292,782
)
(886,224
)
(942,916
)
|Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Operating Activities
12,810,795
(1,801,110
)
2,027,399
14,917,374
(5,957,231
)
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|Acquisition of Oil and Natural Gas Properties
-
-
(1,424,419
)
-
(2,094,419
)
|Additions to Oil and Natural Gas Properties
(18,615,643
)
(13,202,315
)
(2,468,688
)
(48,758,831
)
(5,596,535
)
|Purchase of Other Fixed Assets
(19,590
)
(88,868
)
(26,478
)
(139,481
)
(179,514
)
|Cash Paid for Right of Use Assets
(125,236
)
(125,237
)
(223,606
)
(375,711
)
(427,711
)
|Sinking Fund Deposit
-
-
-
-
2,779,000
|Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Investing Activities
(18,760,469
)
(13,416,420
)
(4,143,191
)
(49,274,023
)
(5,519,179
)
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|Borrowings on Credit Facility
-
-
-
3,950,000
-
|Proceeds from Bridge Loans from Related Parties
-
-
10,000,000
-
10,000,000
|Proceeds from Warrant Exercises
-
-
2,500,000
-
2,500,000
|Proceeds from Promissory Note
-
-
-
5,000,000
-
|Proceeds from Rights offering (net of transaction costs)
-
20,511,529
-
20,511,529
-
|Principal Payments of Debt
(158,383
)
(156,594
)
(644,224
)
(376,575
)
(1,933,198
)
|Net Proceeds from Warrants Exercises
-
628,903
-
628,903
-
|Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Financing Activities
(158,383
)
20,983,838
11,855,776
29,713,857
10,566,802
|Net Change in Cash
(6,108,057
)
5,766,308
9,739,984
(4,642,792
)
(909,608
)
|Cash - Beginning of Period
9,257,773
3,491,465
1,294,850
7,792,508
11,944,442
|Cash - End of Period
$
3,149,716
$
9,257,773
$
11,034,834
$
3,149,716
$
11,034,834
Empire Petroleum Corporation
Non-GAAP Information
Certain financial information included in Empire's financial results are not measures of financial performance recognized by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include "Adjusted Net Income (Loss)", "EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA". These disclosures may not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be reported by other companies. Adjusted net income (loss) is presented because the timing and amount of these items cannot be reasonably estimated and affect the comparability of operating results from period to period, and current periods to prior periods.
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Net Loss
$
(3,639,614
)
$
(4,389,771
)
$
(2,747,628
)
$
(12,004,581
)
$
(7,672,128
)
|Adjusted for:
|(Gain) loss on commodity derivatives
(470,717
)
1,453
1,185,921
388,886
1,319,401
|Settlement on or purchases of derivative instruments
281,530
(252,630
)
(45,855
)
18,200
(87,042
)
|Loss on financial derivatives
-
1,736,000
-
998,000
-
|CEO severance (including employer taxes)
-
-
-
-
374,820
|COO severance (including employer taxes)
-
-
145,319
-
145,319
|Adjusted Net Loss
$
(3,828,801
)
$
(2,904,948
)
$
(1,462,243
)
$
(10,599,495
)
$
(5,919,630
)
|Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
31,619,333
29,839,853
22,727,639
29,055,331
22,320,207
|Adjusted Net Loss Per Share
$
(0.12
)
$
(0.10
)
$
(0.06
)
$
(0.36
)
$
(0.27
)
The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus net interest expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization ("DD&A"), accretion, amortization of right of use assets and other items. Company management believes this presentation is relevant and useful because it helps investors understand Empire's operating performance and makes it easier to compare its results with those of other companies that have different financing, capital and tax structures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income, as an indication of operating performance or cash flows from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity. In addition, adjusted EBITDA does not represent funds available for discretionary use.
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Net Loss
$
(3,639,614
)
$
(4,389,771
)
$
(2,747,628
)
$
(12,004,581
)
$
(7,672,128
)
|Add Back:
|Interest expense
196,306
735,220
249,796
1,246,575
671,982
|DD&A
2,596,360
2,676,981
727,943
6,763,471
2,061,474
|Accretion
509,131
492,449
470,505
1,486,929
1,277,141
|Amortization of right of use assets
135,735
135,734
124,171
407,202
287,956
|Income taxes
-
-
(134,720
)
-
(134,720
)
|EBITDA
$
(202,082
)
$
(349,387
)
$
(1,309,933
)
$
(2,100,404
)
$
(3,508,295
)
|Adjustments:
|Stock based Compensation
335,077
591,635
158,792
1,636,714
2,289,237
|(Gain) loss on commodity derivatives
(470,717
)
1,453
1,185,921
388,886
1,319,401
|Settlement on or purchases of derivative instruments
281,530
(252,630
)
(45,855
)
18,200
(87,042
)
|(Gain) Loss on financial derivatives
-
1,736,000
-
998,000
-
|CEO severance (including employer taxes)
-
-
-
-
374,820
|COO severance (including employer taxes)
-
-
145,319
-
145,319
|Adjusted EBITDA
$
(56,192
)
$
1,727,071
$
134,244
$
941,396
$
533,440
