Character Options: The year of the friendship bracelet drives a new playground craze with 300+ Million stickers creating this year's official Dream Toy!

Sticki Rolls by Sky Castle Toys named this year's Dream Toy!

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A hot new craze has swept into playgrounds across the globe, and now it is official - Sticki Rolls is this year's Dream Toy as named by the Toy Retailers Association on 13thNovember 2024, with VIP guest presenter Helen Skelton arriving at the event in her very own Sticki Rolls London Taxi!

Sticki Rolls is the brainchild of Seattle-based Sky Castle Toys, is distributed by Character Options in the UK and has captured the imagination of kids everywhere since its introduction this summer.

The innovative line of wearable and shareable sticker bracelets has revolutionized how kids collect, share, and display their favourite stickers. It combines the love of stickers with the latest trends in fashion accessories, offering an unmatched experience for kids ages five and up. Unlike traditional sticker sheets, Sticki Rolls are ingeniously designed as fashionable bracelets that contain rolls of stunning, kawaii-themed holographic stickers. Each Sticki Roll "charm" houses 10 easy-to-peel stickers, for a total of 50 stickers per bracelet.

With the "Eras" influence for swapable bracelets being a 2024 movement, coupled with a new girls' alternative to the football sticker album, Sticki Rolls has swiftly become the must-have toy of the year, with fans collecting and customizing their own accessories such as water bottles, notebooks, smart devices, footwear and more!

Collectability is a driving force for the range, and the most popular item of the collection has been the pocket-sized Sticki Book. It's the perfect place to build your Sticki collection! Complete with 50 different activity pages to organise and show off your Stickis, and 120 Stickers, it's perfect as a pocket money purchase or as a Christmas gift.

The colossal numbers involved since launch is proof of the Sticki Rolls domination… and here's just a few

? Since launching in June, over 200,000,000 Sticki Rolls stickers have been shipped, collected, and swapped across the globe.

? 1,200 designs are already in circulation with over 2,000 more to be released in 2025!

? YouTube has delivered over 250,000,000 organic views as tubers create masterpieces, from shoes to books and even a toilet!

The global success is highly evident here in the UK where the brand was launched in September, and there is little doubt the Dream Toy accolade is well deserved. So much so that a Sticki Rolled taxi was a main attraction at the Dream Toy event and visitors to London over the following week may catch a glimpse as it drives the city's streets with Sticki Roll influencers on board!

"The excitement for Sticki Rolls is palpable and has taught us that if you blend creativity with strategy and listen to what kids really want, you can turn a simple toy and concept into a phenomenon," say Lev Nelson, President of Sky Castle Toys. "Sticki Rolls is more than a brand and we can't wait to see where this phenomenon takes Sky Castle."

Dave Middleton, Toy retailer, Owner Midco Toy Planet, Midco Toymaster and Freak Treats, commented: "Combining collectable stickers with on trend kawaii style graphics, Sticki Rolls has resonated with the target market and created a craze that has driven repeat business that will continue into 2025."

So, what is next? Fans can expect a range of extensions, starting in spring with popular licenses, Series 2 will bring 1,200 new kawaii stickers and Sticki Book ahead of the summer holidays and some amazing Sticki innovations for Christmas 2025.

ABOUT SKY CASTLE TOYS

Sky Castle Toys was founded by Lev Nelson and Josh Loerzel in 2020.The long-time friends and coworkers took the leap to start a toy company, a dream they had shared and discussed for years. The name "Sky Castle" is an ode to Josh's house where he and Lev lived in the Pacific Northwest mountains of Oregon during their time working together. It was there that the dream of building a company together blossomed and became a reality with the launch of their first product, the LetsGlow Studio in 2021. Since then, the powerhouse duo have developed popular brands such as DoodleJamz, GooGames and Sticki Rolls, cementing themselves as disrupters in the toy industry.

