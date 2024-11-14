Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2024) - Shift5, the observability platform for onboard operational technology (OT), today announced a strategic partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp., the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. Through the partnership, Carahsoft will introduce Shift5's onboard data collection, access, and analysis capabilities for OT to its subscription-based suite of IT solution offerings, expanding the capabilities and benefits available to Department of Defense (DoD) customers, as well as State and Local transportation agencies. The Shift5 Platform will be available through Carahsoft's reseller partners and contract vehicles including its GSA Schedule and Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) contracts.

"The modern operating environment for the warfighter and for critical transportation infrastructure has evolved. Technical innovations across defensive, offensive, and adversarial capabilities have changed the way our troops uphold national security, and how operators maintain the integrity of their systems," said Josh Lospinoso, CEO and co-founder, Shift5. "To maintain superiority, our military and commercial operators must be enabled with situational awareness to make decisive, real-time decisions. Our work with Carahsoft accelerates the ability of our customers to more seamlessly access the Shift5 technology necessary to operationalize the full potential of their fleet in a timely, effective manner."

"Between the uptick in the targeting of critical infrastructure, the evolution of the threat landscape, and increasing regulatory and compliance pressures, modern operators have shifting needs that require novel solutions to manage," said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. "By combining Shift5's expertise in OT cybersecurity, predictive maintenance, and compliance for cyber-physical systems with Carahsoft's offerings, distribution capabilities, and reseller network, we can provide comprehensive protection against emerging threats."

Through the Shift5 and Carahsoft partnership, customers across the defense and commercial transportation industries will have access to the Shift5 Platform and its suite of modules. Today, Shift5 supports multiple branches and combatant commands of the U.S. military, including: U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force, and U.S. Special Operations Command, and recently announced its work with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) to embed observability into the MQ-9A Reaper, and with the U.S. Army to secure High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) against cybersecurity threats. Shift5 also works with major metropolitan transportation systems and agencies and Fortune 100 aviation operators. The Shift5 subscription-based Platform unlocks the complete ecosystem of onboard data for operations, maintenance, and cybersecurity teams for the first time, enabling real-time decision intelligence through complete onboard data access and observability from the asset level to fleet scale. With Shift5, operators can ensure the security, availability, safety, resilience, and reliability of today's fleets and tomorrow's next-gen assets.

The Shift5 Platform brings order and clarity to the complexity of onboard data generated by commercial and defense fleets. It captures and analyzes real-time serial bus data, revealing critical operational and cybersecurity insights that enable warfighters and commercial operators to move from data to decisions quickly and confidently. The Shift5 Platform can be configured and deployed using existing onboard compute resources or optional field-proven TRL9 hardware. It is hardware, bus, and protocol agnostic and is designed to perform passive, full-take data capture from any onboard source - every frame, every bus, every protocol. The Shift5 Platform supports several modules:

Cybersecurity Module - Detect, identify, and alert on anomalous activities and known threats, providing real time notifications that enable faster response and proactive mitigation of potential cybersecurity risks.

Predictive Maintenance Module - Get real time, data driven insights needed to predict and schedule maintenance effectively, helping to avoid failures before they happen and to ensure the safety and performance of critical transportation and defense fleets.

Compliance Module - Automate compliance efforts for onboard fleet data by helping to ensure that it is processed, managed, and stored in accordance with regulatory requirements and industry best practices.

GPS Integrity Module - Enhance situational awareness by delivering direct, real time alerts for GPS spoofing attempts, helping facilitate more efficient and secure decision making processes.

Shift5 solutions are available through Carahsoft's GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F and SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B. For more information, contact Shift5 at Carahsoft at (855) 377-5865 or shift5@carahsoft.com.

About Shift5

Shift5 is the observability platform for onboard operational technology (OT), enabling smarter, faster decisions through real-time data access, contextual insights, and actionable analytics at the edge for aerospace, rail, maritime, and defense. Created by officers who stood up U.S. Army Cyber Command and pioneered modern weapons system cyber assessments, Shift5 defends commercial and military fleets as well as weapon systems against operational failures and OT cybersecurity risks. Household name aviation companies, U.S. railroads, and fleets within the U.S. military rely on Shift5 for the security, availability, safety, resilience, and reliability of today's fleets and tomorrow's next-generation assets. For more information, visit shift5.io.

About Carahsoft's Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated service Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft's Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, Zero Trust, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/229898

SOURCE: Shift5