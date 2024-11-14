The French government has awarded 120 projects at an average price of €0. 07928 ($0. 0355)/kWh in its latest ground-mounted PV tender. From pv magazine France The French Ministry of Ecological Transition has published the results of the sixth round of the Programmation Pluriannuelle de l'Energie PPE2 ground-mounted PV tender. It awarded 948. 3 MW of total capacity to 120 projects. The tender was open to PV projects ranging in size from 500 kW to 5 MW. The minimum carbon footprint was set at 200 kg CO2 eq/kW and the maximum at 550 kg CO2 eq/kW. The commissioning time is 30 months. The procurement ...

