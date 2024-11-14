Meet the Next Generation AI Workforce: Goal-Oriented, Adaptive and Autonomous

Cognigy, a global leader in AI-powered customer service solutions, today announced the launch of Agentic AI, a revolutionary addition to its proven Cognigy.AI platform, designed to redefine enterprise customer service. Purpose-built for large-scale contact centers, Agentic AI harnesses powerful, autonomous AI to handle intricate customer interactions with speed, intelligence, and a humanlike touch, enhancing both efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Redefining Customer Service Efficiency and Personalization

At its core, Agentic AI empowers enterprises by streamlining the creation, management, and scalability of AI-driven agents, tailored specifically for customer service environments. Coupled with Cognigy's robust conversational AI engine and enhanced with advanced Large Language Models (LLMs), Agentic AI enables seamless orchestration across customer interactions. The system incorporates features including goal-oriented decision-making, hyper-personalization with real-time context, and dynamic tool selection, which together ensure smooth, accurate, and meaningful customer engagements that adapt intuitively to each interaction.

"Our Agentic AI platform is a breakthrough in how businesses can leverage AI for customer engagement," says Philipp Heltewig, CEO and Co-Founder of Cognigy. "The AI workforce of the future comes with new levels of autonomy and intelligence and can adapt and serve consumers on their own without any human intervention. This changes everything. Companies can streamline operations and deliver outstanding customer experiences in ways never before possible."

Key Differentiators: Flexibility, Control, and Security

Based on Cognigy's expertise gleaned through handling billions of transactions for enterprise customers, Cognigy's Agentic AI solution offers dynamic flexibility and decision-making that outperforms any solution currently on the market. Key capabilities include:

Hyper-personalized experiences through memory and context: By integrating both short- and long-term memory with real-time data from customer profiles and histories, AI Agents tailor each conversation to individual preferences and needs, building stronger customer relationships and enhancing engagement quality.

Real-time decision-making: Agentic AI agents actively assess each situation, making on-the-fly decisions to ensure the most effective response, reducing the need for human intervention in routine queries.

Seamless tool integration: Agents autonomously select and access a range of tools, such as APIs and customer data repositories, for accurate, efficient resolutions.

Collaborative AI workforce: By working alongside human agents, Agentic AI enables collaboration with other AI Agents and delivers a streamlined handover when escalation is required, creating a truly unified customer service ecosystem.

Furthermore, Agentic AI is engineered with enterprise-grade data security and compliance, meeting standards like GDPR and HIPAA. With pre-integrated support for platforms such as Avaya, Genesys, and NICE, the solution fits seamlessly into any contact center's infrastructure.

Impacting the Future of Contact Centers

Agentic AI is not only reducing operational costs but also expanding the scope of what AI in customer service can achieve. It frees human agents to focus on high-value tasks by automating routine inquiries, enhancing the speed and quality of service. Ultimately, this ensures enterprises can scale customer support without sacrificing quality, a must in today's experience-driven economy.

"With agentic AI, the next phase of AI is just beginning," said Sheila McGee-Smith, President Principal Analyst, McGee-Smith Analytics, LLC. "Cognigy led the industry with its generative AI integration in 2023 and this latest advancement, the Cognigy Agentic AI solution, makes the use of AI agents in the contact center a reality across a wide range of use cases."

Agentic AI Pilot Program

Cognigy has completed a number of Agentic AI pilot programs, one of which was for a large European bank to place outbound calls. The pilot program was launched in 6 weeks from concept to deployment and delivered immediate results 80% of accepted calls were qualified by the AI Agent and then passed to a human agent to complete the transaction, resulting in higher conversion rates and less time wasted.

Webinar Invitation

To learn more about Cognigy's Agentic AI, and to see it in action, please join a new webinar on Thursday, November 14. Cognigy will showcase the features and functionalities that set Agentic AI apart in the field of customer experience transformation. Attendees will gain insights into how Cognigy's Agentic AI advanced reasoning, sophisticated memory, and dynamic decision-making capabilities can be leveraged to elevate customer service.

For more information, or to register for the webinar, visit: https://www.cognigy.com/agentic-ai-webinar

Also watch a video with Heltewig on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U87psHIQF3w

About Cognigy

Cognigy is revolutionizing the customer service industry by providing the most cutting-edge AI workforce on the market. Its award-winning solution empowers businesses to deliver exceptional customer service that is instant, personalized, in any language, and on any channel. Through the perfect combination of Generative and Conversational AI, Cognigy's AI Agents are shaping the future of customer service, increasing customer satisfaction, and supporting employees in real-time. Over 1000 brands worldwide trust Cognigy and its vast partner network to create AI customer service agents for their business. Cognigy's worldwide customer portfolio includes Bosch, Frontier Airlines, Lufthansa Group, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota.

Follow the company on X (formerly Twitter) @Cognigy and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/cognigy.

