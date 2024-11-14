Prof. Dr. Laura van 't Veer, co-founder of Agendia, pioneer in personalized cancer care and co-developer of the MammaPrint® genomic breast cancer recurrence test, will be honored in November and December at three prestigious breast cancer symposia in Italy, the Netherlands and the U.S. for her pioneering work in molecular cancer diagnostics and breast cancer research over the past 30 years.

MammaPrint was developed in 2002 and approved by the FDA in 2007 as the world's first molecular diagnostic microarray test for breast cancer. The test is widely used globally, including the Netherlands, where Agendia was incorporated in 2003.

The Awards Presentations

The accolades for Dr. van 't Veer include the following:

Luigi Castagnetta Award (Nov. 14, Sicily)

(Nov. 14, Sicily) The keynote lecture at the Amsterdam Antoni van Leeuwenhoek Hospital's anniversary symposium, "30 Years of Molecular Diagnostics at the AVL " (Nov. 19, Amsterdam)

" (Nov. 19, Amsterdam) William L. McGuire Memorial Lecture Award at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (Dec. 11, San Antonio).

"These prestigious awards underscore the lasting and transformative impact Laura has had in the field of personalized cancer care," said Mark Straley, CEO of Agendia. "Her visionary work, including the development of MammaPrint and her involvement in the groundbreaking MINDACT and I-SPY studies, have fundamentally changed the treatment of breast cancer. Laura's work embodies exactly what Agendia stands for: combining cutting-edge science with practical applications that directly impact patient care."

Dr. van 't Veer's work in molecular cancer diagnostics and breast cancer has also been recognized in prior years with numerous prestigious awards:

OncLive Giants of Cancer Care Award (2020)

PMWC Luminary Award (2020)

Inspire2Live Patient Advocate Hero of Cancer Award (2020)

European Cancer Organization Clinical Research Award (2017)

European Inventor Award (2015)

European Union Prize for Women Innovators (2014)

European Society for Medical Oncology Lifetime Achievement Award (2007)

"I am deeply honored to receive these recognitions, which reflect 30 years of dedicated research and commitment to improving the lives of women with early-stage breast cancer," says Prof. Laura van 't Veer, who currently serves as Professor and Angela and Shu Kai Chan Endowed Chair in Cancer Research at the University of California, San Francisco. "Through molecular diagnostics, we can now much more specifically determine which patients do or do not need specific therapy, leading to better treatment outcomes and a higher quality of life. I am profoundly grateful to all my colleagues at universities worldwide and at Agendia, and co-founder of Agendia René Bernards, who have shown tremendous faith in our vision of personalized cancer care. However, our work is far from complete with ongoing I-SPY trials showing promising new pathways to further improve breast cancer treatment, we continue to push the boundaries of precision oncology to make an even greater impact for patients worldwide."

About Antoni van Leeuwenhoek

Thirty years ago, Dr. van 't Veer played a pivotal role in establishing the molecular diagnostics laboratory at the Antoni van Leeuwenhoek (AVL) in Amsterdam, Netherlands, which represented a fundamental step forward in personalized cancer care. With her background in molecular biology, she saw the need to specify cancer treatments using molecular diagnostics, which eventually led to innovative treatment methods such as the MammaPrint test.

This work of van 't Veer at the AVL has positioned the hospital as a leading international center for personalized cancer care, significantly improving the treatment and quality of life for thousands of patients worldwide. The test she helped establish, MammaPrint, has transformed the way we approach cancer treatment, using molecular analysis to optimize treatment choices and avoid unnecessary treatments.

About Agendia

Agendia is a leading provider of innovative solutions in the field of precision oncology. With a focus on early-stage breast cancer, Agendia offers reliable biological insights that inform personalized treatment decisions for patients and their care teams. Their advanced genomic assays, MammaPrint BluePrint, enable clinicians to quickly identify the most effective treatment plan, minimizing the risk of both under- and over-treatment.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Amsterdam, Agendia's state-of-the-art laboratory facility is located in Irvine, California. Led by world-renowned scientists and oncologists, Agendia is committed to advancing genomic insights through ongoing research. This includes the notable FLEX Study- the world's largest whole transcriptome Real-World Evidence-based Breast Cancer database which aims to revolutionize precision in breast cancer management. With cutting-edge technology, research and innovation, Agendia strives to shape the future of precision oncology and make a significant impact in the fight against breast cancer.

About MammaPrint

MammaPrint® is a gene expression profiling test that reveals the distinct underlying biology of an early-stage tumor to determine its risk of spreading. As the only FDA-cleared gene expression profiling test to assess a woman's risk of distant metastasis, MammaPrint® provides critical answers that help inform the future of a woman's treatment plan at the point of diagnosis, including the timing and benefit to chemotherapy and endocrine therapy. MammaPrint® listens to the signals the activity from 70 key genes in a woman's tumor to stratify her risk within four distinct categories ranging from UltraLow, Low, High 1, and High 2 to fuel a right-sized care plan tailored to her biology and her life's plans.

