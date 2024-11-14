New campaign stakes a claim in the future of software development by transforming application generation through the powerful combination of low-code and generative AI

OutSystems, a global leader transforming how companies innovate through software, today unveiled the "Generative Software Cycle." The new campaign, targeted across the United States, highlights the power of GenAI with governed low-code to introduce new levels of developer productivity and eliminate cumbersome technical debt.

"About five years ago, we predicted that AI and neural networks would have a huge impact on the future of automation. We are now at a tipping point in the world of software, something that has never been seen in the past 35 years-the Generative Software Cycle is here," said Paulo Rosado, CEO and founder of OutSystems. "With GenAI, we have seen an increase in the amount of code that's being generated. To avoid increasing technical debt, we need abstractions that reduce that amount of code. This is why we believe that code will become an artifact, a technology of the past. And only the combined power of low-code and AI will enable organizations to tackle the challenges of the new software development lifecycle."

The Generative Software Cycle is more than just a technological advancement-it's a shift in how enterprises create, customize, and modernize applications. By merging the simplicity of low-code with the power and automation of GenAI, OutSystems transforms the entire software development lifecycle into a major competitive advantage. The result is faster development cycles and speed-to-market, greater innovation potential and agility to adapt to market and customer demands, and stronger alignment across the business.

As a full-stack, generative lifecycle platform that combines the power of GenAI with governed low-code, OutSystems transforms GenAI into a superpower, enabling a generation of modern, governable, integrated enterprise apps in minutes.

"Both GenAI and low-code have become clouded with so much hype. We needed a way to cut through the noise and accurately convey the transformative value of these technologies coming together," said Christine Nurnberger, CMO, OutSystems. "The Generative Software Cycle is an expression of the new world that's already been unleashed, and low-code x AI is the path to taking software development to infinity with continuous iteration, unlimited use cases, and limitless productivity."

To develop the campaign, OutSystems conducted extensive market research, working with B2B marketing visionaries, Velocity Partners, to capture the competitive landscape and user demands in the Generative Software Cycle.

This campaign was introduced earlier this month at ONE: OutSystems NextStep Experience in Amsterdam where OutSystems unveiled Mentor, a first-of-its kind AI-powered application generator that enables IT leaders to turn big ideas into enterprise-grade software in minutes with simple prompts. On the heels of this groundbreaking innovation, this campaign aims to define the Generative Software Cycle. To learn more about the Generative Software Cycle, click here.

OutSystems is a global leader transforming how companies innovate through software, empowering IT leaders with a better way to build the software that matters most. The OutSystems platform helps companies develop, deploy, and maintain mission-critical applications by unifying and automating the entire software lifecycle. With OutSystems, organizations leverage GenAI to deliver software instantaneously, adapt faster to changing requirements, and reduce technical debt by building on a future-proof platform. Helping customers achieve their business goals by addressing key strategic initiatives, OutSystems delivers software up to 10x faster than traditional development. Recognized as a leader by analysts, IT executives, business leaders, and developers around the world, global brands trust OutSystems to tackle their impossible projects and turn their big ideas into software that moves their business, people, and the world forward.

Founded in 2001, the company's network spans more than 800,000 community members, over 500 partners, and active customers in 75+ countries across 21 industries. Learn more at www.outsystems.com.

