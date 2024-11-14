Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.11.2024

WKN: A3DH8H | ISIN: GB00BMV92D64 | Ticker-Symbol: 1N00
Frankfurt
14.11.24
09:59 Uhr
3,100 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
14.11.2024 14:06 Uhr
82 Leser
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 October 2024

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 October 2024

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 14

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc

14 November 2024

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 October 2024

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc Fact Sheet as at 31 October 2024 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, http://www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/.

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 008 4913

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


