New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2024) - A new study by DesignRush reveals the U.S. cities where residents are losing the most time to their daily commutes.

The 2024 "U.S. City Commute Calculator" translates daily commute hours into productive activities, such as workouts, reading, and language learning - highlighting the value of time that remote work could preserve.

Reading: The average adult novel (300-350 pages) takes approximately 6 hours to read at a speed of 200-300 words per minute.

The average adult novel (300-350 pages) takes approximately 6 hours to read at a speed of 200-300 words per minute. Workouts: A typical workout duration is between 30 and 60 minutes, depending on intensity.

A typical workout duration is between 30 and 60 minutes, depending on intensity. Duolingo lessons: Each lesson takes an average of 5 to 10 minutes to complete.





Source: DesignRush



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/229823_dr1en.jpg

The study introduces a new metric, the Free Time Recovery Index, which calculates how much time commuters could reclaim by working from home.

It's a useful tool for workers, companies, and policymakers to consider when evaluating the impact of daily commutes on overall productivity and work-life balance.





Source: DesignRush



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/229823_dr2en1.jpg

The metro areas with the longest drive to work are:

Stockton, CA Metro Area : Residents endure the longest drive to work, losing 6,869 minutes (114 hours) annually. This lost time could instead be spent on exercising 153 times, reading 19 books, or taking 916 Duolingo lessons.

: Residents endure the longest drive to work, losing 6,869 minutes (114 hours) annually. This lost time could instead be spent on exercising 153 times, reading 19 books, or taking 916 Duolingo lessons. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area : Commuters spend 6,435 minutes (107 hours) in transit yearly - equal to 143 workouts, 18 books, or 858 Duolingo lessons.

: Commuters spend 6,435 minutes (107 hours) in transit yearly - equal to 143 workouts, 18 books, or 858 Duolingo lessons. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area: Drivers lose 6,267 minutes (104 hours) annually commuting to work, which could otherwise allow for 139 workouts, 17 books, or 836 Duolingo lessons.

The metro areas with the shortest drive to work are:

Ithaca, NY Metro Area : Commuters in Ithaca enjoy the shortest time on the road, with only 2,906 minutes (48 hours) annually. This translates into working out 65 times, reading 8 books, or completing 387 Duolingo lessons.

: Commuters in Ithaca enjoy the shortest time on the road, with only 2,906 minutes (48 hours) annually. This translates into working out 65 times, reading 8 books, or completing 387 Duolingo lessons. Corvallis, OR Metro Area : With a yearly commute time of 3,206 minutes (53 hours), commuters in Corvallis could have spent time on 71 workouts, 9 books, or 427 Duolingo lessons instead.

: With a yearly commute time of 3,206 minutes (53 hours), commuters in Corvallis could have spent time on 71 workouts, 9 books, or 427 Duolingo lessons instead. Flagstaff, AZ Metro Area: Residents spend 3,299 minutes (55 hours) commuting, which could be redirected to about 73 workouts, 9 books, or 440 Duolingo lessons.

Source: DesignRush

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/229823_3dd033e824d0d9a1_005full.jpg

"Commutes have a substantial impact on quality of life and productivity. At DesignRush, our fully remote work culture has enabled us to rethink time management, prioritizing productivity and personal growth.

Eliminating the daily commute has given our team more time for activities that enhance personal and professional development, whether it's exercising, learning new skills, or spending time with family," DesignRush General Manager Gianluca Ferruggia commented on the findings.

He doubled down, adding that "The result is a healthier, happier, and more productive team. We believe in holistic well-being, knowing that when employees can pursue personal passions, they bring their best selves to work."

About the Study (Methodology):

The U.S. City Commute Calculator draws on data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Bureau of Labor Statistics to quantify the total time commuters in each city spend driving annually.

By converting this lost time into activities like exercising, reading, or language learning, the study offers a unique perspective on how commutes impact free time.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

Our data-driven reports provide insights into key market trends and help companies make informed decisions that impact both their bottom line and employee well-being.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/229823

SOURCE: DesignRush