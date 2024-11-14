Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2024) - Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received initial assay results from its ongoing diamond core drilling program at its Sunnyside project (the "Sunnyside Project") in Arizona, indicating both high grade copper-silver and lead-zinc-silver veins as well as broad zones of hypogene chalcocite mineralization.

Drill hole SUN24-002 (see Figure 1) currently underway was designed to target deep, massive to semi-massive, carbonate replacement (CRD) lead-zinc-silver mineralization as well as test the near surface potential for copper-silver mineralization associated with the "Chalcocite Zone". Assay results from samples collected between surface and 639ft (195m) have returned values up to 4.33% copper, 2.45% zinc and 99.7 g/t silver as well as broader anomalous zones of copper, lead and zinc (see Figure 2, Table 1).

Alan Roberts, VP of Exploration of Barksdale, states, "The results highlighted here are the culmination of the efforts of our geologic team and our technical advisors Dr. Quinton Hennigh and Dr. Peter Megaw, who believe that the Sunnyside Project is a target rich environment that needs further exploration to fully develop its potential. The results illustrate that there exists a system of feeders, manifesting as veins associated with structures, that acted as fluid pathways from the hypothesized porphyry source akin to what Dr. Megaw said in his recent video presentation evoking the "hub and spoke" concept to finding additional mineral deposits associated with, and in, the Sunnyside porphyry and surrounding rocks."

Figure 1: Plan view - Sunnyside Project

Figure 2: North-south section across the plain of current drilling

Table 1: Summary of assay results from SUN24-002 showing distinction between Cu-Ag and Pb-Zn mineralization and illustrated in Figure 2

From (ft) To (ft) Interval (ft) From (m) To

(m) Interval (m) Cu % Zn % Pb % Ag g/t Fe % S% Chalcocite Zone (Cu-Ag) 48 93.4 45.5 14.6 28.5 13.9 0.04 0.01 0.01 2.8 5.2 5.4 344.5 397 52.5 105 121 16 0.05 0.08 0.01 1.3 5.1 5.5



5.0



1.5 0.18 0.11 0.03 4.2 1.8 1.8 561.5 602 41.5 171.2 183.5 12.3 0.43 0.10 0.03 9.8 3.7 3.7

Incl. 3.0



0.91 4.33 0.15 0.04 99.7 13.4 >10 CRD Base metal Pb-Zn 630.0 639.0 9.0 192.0 194.8 2.8 0.03 0.60 0.17 10.6 3.4 3.8

Incl. 2.0



0.61 0.07 2.45 0.68 46.6 6.8 8.5



*From, To, and interval width are drilled distance and not true width.

Rick Trotman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Barksdale, emphasizes, "The shallow Chalcocite Zone, which we've now intercepted in multiple holes, has shown great consistency over a vast area. These results, combined with historical data, highlight the great potential of the mineral system at Sunnyside. While we have always been excited about the deep carbonate targets, these shallow results on a secondary target emphasize the sheer size and quality of the overall mineral system. The deep target remains the goal for this drill hole, and our team is confident we are on track to reach it soon."

The Chalcocite Zone, a volume of copper-silver dominated mineralization, was identified during past drill programs dating back to the 1980s; the presence of hypogene chalcocite was noted in documents from 1982. A pre-National Instrument 43-101, non-compliant historic resource was stated at "230 million tons or more from 25 drill holes" (Technical Report on the Sunnyside Project; dated November 10, 2017)1. This estimate was based on widely spaced drill holes. The recent drill programs conducted since 2000 have consistently demonstrated the potential for a near surface copper-silver Chalcocite Zone that extends from the Company's eastern border to the north-centre of the property (see figure 3).

Figure 3: East-west section illustrating the current interpretation of the extent of the Chalcocite Zone

A 2024 Copper isotope (d65Cu) study (internal report 2024) confirmed the presence of hypogene copper with d65Cu values falling between 0.14 and 0.28.

The current drill hole, SUN24-002, has demonstrated that anomalous copper-silver mineralization occurs distal to the supposed porphyry deposit core that is believed to lie <5 kilometres to the west and at depth, and that along structures (faults) narrow polymetallic veins occur that host high-grade copper and silver associated with intense argillic alteration, notwithstanding significantly anomalous antimony up to 0.1%, bismuth up to 0.05%, iron up to 13.35%, and sulfur to greater than 10%. It was these veins that comprised the bulk of the historic mining activity in the area dating back to the early 20th century; these, and the broader zones of anomalous to low-grade (<0.5% Cu) disseminated copper-silver, are interpreted as examples of distal mineralization and provide a vector to the porphyry core.

Drill hole SUN24-002B is the continuation of drill hole SUN24-002 - fault zones at approximately 700ft caused a hole deviation when extending casing and the resulting deviated hole was relabeled with the suffix "B". The deviated hole has been surveyed and continues on target to the deeper lead-zinc mineralization target.

Additionally, samples from two reverse-circulation holes have been submitted for analysis (see Figure 1): SUN24-001, a pre-collar drill hole, and SUN24-003, an exploration drill hole testing for the presence of potential feeder structures indicated by historic mine workings, and extension of the Chalcocite Zone to the north.

The lead-zinc vein that occurs from 630ft to 639ft (see Figure 2) is associated with the primary target of SUN24-002, that is high grade semi-massive to massive sulfide lead-zinc deposit(s) hosted at the contact between Triassic-Jurassic volcanic rocks and Paleozoic carbonate rocks and within the various Paleozoic carbonate rock units. The Company's geologists believe that the copper-silver veins are related directly to the core porphyry-style mineralization and the lead-zinc-silver a feeder to the more distal CRD-style massive to semi-massive mineralization known to occur at the Sunnyside Project, and observed in drill holes TCH-02 drilled in 1981, and SUN-003 drilled in 2023 (see the Company's news releases dated December 13, 2023, February 12, 2024, and March 19, 2024).

Drill hole SUN24-002 is currently at a depth of 3,014ft (919m) and down-hole surveys show that it is progressing toward target at a depth of approximately 4,100ft (1,250m). A planned reverse-circulation program was begun; however when ground conditions and a high-water table coupled with permit restrictions provided logistic challenges that could not be overcome, it was decided to postpone this program to a later phase of drilling.

Drill core from the current program was collected directly from the drill by Barksdale staff and transported by truck to its core logging and cutting facility outside of Nogales, Arizona. The drill core upon receipt at the facility is photographed prior to logging and cutting. Core is then logged and marked for sampling. Core is cut using a diamond core saw to produce half-cut core which is then bagged, labelled, and secured until transport to the analytical laboratory. Barksdale staff transport the core samples directly from Nogales to ALS Global's analytical preparation laboratory in Tucson, Arizona. Chain of Custody is at this point transferred from Barksdale to ALS Global. The preparation laboratory logs in the bar-coded samples and each sample is then processed PREP-31Y as follows: Crush entire sample to 70% passing -2mm, Boyd rotary split off 250g and pulverize split to better than 85% passing 75 microns. ALS Global then ships the sample pulps to its geochemical analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C. Geochemical analysis for 33 elements is by Four acid digestion followed by ICP-AES analysis. Sample results are sent directly to the Company's Vice President of Exploration.

Quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) samples are added to the sample stream by Barksdale geologists and include blank material, Certified reference materials (CRM) and core sample duplicates. Each is added at a 2% ratio to the total cut-core sample count for a total of 6%. Core duplicates are obtained by ¼ cutting the drill core; half-cut core is half cut again to produce the ¼ cut duplicate and both ¼ cut portions are sent to the laboratory for analysis; the remaining half core is photographed for reference and then securely stored on site in locked shipping containers or transported to the Company's secure core storage facility in Patagonia, Arizona.

Scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Alan Roberts, Vice President of Exploration of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

Barksdale Resources Corp., a 2023 OTCQX BEST 50 Company, is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

ON BEHALF OF BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or" should" occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the ongoing diamond core drilling program, results therefrom and impact thereof, and the potential of the Sunnyside Project are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Barksdale, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base metals, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release is qualified by these cautionary statements and those in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release concerning these items. Barksdale does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

[1] Historic drilling and resource estimates occurred prior to implementation of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and have not been verified by a "qualified person" (as such term is defined in NI 43-101) and therefore should not be relied upon. Historic information is only meant to serve as an indication of the possible mineralization within the Sunnyside Project and as a guide to future exploration. See the Company's NI 43-101 technical report available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for detailed information.

There are currently no NI 43-101 complaint resources or reserves on the Sunnyside Project.

