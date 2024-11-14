The "Europe ADAS and AD Sensor Suite Strategies, 2024 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study investigates the sensor suite strategies of European OEMs that enable ADAS and AD.
The global automotive industry is going through a transformation with the convergence of the connected, autonomous, shared, and electric (CASE) trends. Connectivity and autonomous driving (AD) features are leading this transformation.
Globally, OEMs are looking to introduce various advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features ranging from L0 to L2+. The European market is at the forefront of innovation and advancements in the ADAS space, with features such as automatic emergency braking (AEB) mandated across the European Union.
Increasing levels of autonomy create a need for more sensors in passenger vehicles. OEMs are looking to provide more value for money options to consumers by bundling multiple ADAS functions using the same hardware. OEMs are also want to leverage favorable regulations and technological advancements to provide eyes-off driving in flagship and premium models.
Key Issues Addressed
- What types of sensors are OEMs looking to employ?
- What are they key ADAS and AD offerings from different OEMs?
- What are the different types of partnerships OEMs and their tier suppliers cultivate?
- What is the expected demand for multiple sensors among different OEMs?
Key Topics Covered:
Transformation in Sensor Suite Strategies
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the ADAS and AD Sensors Industry
Ecosystem
- Research Scope
Sensor Types
- Sensor Suite Components
- Analysis of Sensor Suites
- Individual Sensor Performance Capabilities
- Recent Trends in Passenger Vehicle Sensor Suites
Growth Generator Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
Mercedes-Benz
- Mercedes-Benz ADAS AD Products on Offer
- Mercedes-Benz Sensor Suite Based on Autonomy Level
- Mercedes-Benz ADAS Features
- Mercedes-Benz Autonomy Level Trends
- Mercedes-Benz Sensor Volumes
- Mercedes-Benz Key Takeaways
BMW
- BMW ADAS AD Products on Offer
- BMW Sensor Suite Based on Autonomy Level
- BMW ADAS Features
- BMW Autonomy Level Trends
- BMW Sensor Volumes
- BMW Key Takeaways
Geely
- Polestar ADAS AD Products on Offer
- Polestar 3 Sensor Suite Based on Autonomy Level
- Geely ADAS Features
- Geely Autonomy Level Trends
- Geely Sensor Volumes
- Geely Key Takeaways
Volkswagen
- Volkswagen ADAS AD Products on Offer
- Audi Pre Sense 360
- Volkswagen ADAS Features
- Volkswagen Autonomy Level Trends
- Volkswagen Sensor Volumes
- Volkswagen Key Takeaways
Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi
- Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi ADAS AD Case Studies
- Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi ADAS Features
- Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Autonomy Level Trends
- Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Sensor Volumes
- Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Key Takeaways
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 Rise of Imaging Radar
- Growth Opportunity 2 Addition of LiDAR
- Growth Opportunity 3 High-performance Computing Systems
Best Practices Recognition
Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
