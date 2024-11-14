The "Growth Opportunities in the European Starter and Alternator Aftermarket, 2024 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study considers growth opportunities in the European starter and alternator aftermarket for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It forecasts demand for new and remanufactured starters and alternators and average manufacturer-level price (MLP) through 2030.

The study also evaluates shares, distribution channels, and technology trends. Brief profiles of key suppliers are provided, and the impact of connected, automated, shared, and electric (CASE) vehicles and growth drivers and restraints is discussed. The base year is 2023, and the forecast period is from 2024 to 2030.

Leading brands in the European starter and alternator aftermarket are Robert Bosch GmbH, Borg Automotive A/S (Lucas and Elstock), Valeo Service, Denso Corporation, AS-PL, BV PSH, Alanko, WAI, Ridex, and Stark.

Key Topics Covered:

Transformation in the European Starter and Alternator Aftermarket

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Starter and Alternator Aftermarket

Ecosystem

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Competitive Environment: Starter Aftermarket

Competitive Environment: Alternator Aftermarket

Growth Generator: Key Findings, Growth Drivers and Restraints, CASE Impact

Key Findings

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

CASE Impact, 2030

Forecast Considerations

Growth Generator: Starter Aftermarket

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Average Pricing Forecast by Product Type

Revenue, Unit Shipment, and Average Pricing Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share by Brand

Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference

Growth Generator: Alternator Aftermarket

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Average Pricing Forecast by Product Type

Revenue, Unit Shipment, and Average Pricing Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share by Brand

Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference

Company Profiles

Bosch, Lucas, and Elstock

Valeo and Denso

AS-PL and BV PSH

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Private Labels

Growth Opportunity 2: eCommerce

Growth Opportunity 3: Growth of Connected Vehicles

Best Practices Recognition

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k1rvdu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241114339004/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900