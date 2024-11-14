Novotech, the global full-service clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO), has published its latest whitepaper, offering in-depth analysis and emerging trends and advancements within the rapidly evolving field of cell and gene therapies. The report provides critical insights into the growth of clinical trials, innovations and strategic opportunities, shaping the future of this field.

Key Highlights from the Report:

Global Clinical Trial Expansion : Over 1,500 drug candidates in development across phases 0 to III. CAR-T therapies account for 32% of the pipeline, primarily targeting hematological cancers. The global trial landscape experienced a 32.5% growth from 2019 to 2023, with Asia-Pacific leading in trial activity (44% of all trials).

: Oncology Focus : CAR-T and CAR-NK therapies represent ~30% of all cell and gene trials, with a strong focus on solid and hematological malignancies. Significant attention on gastrointestinal tract and lung cancers, as well as hematological cancers like diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

: Geographic Leadership : Asia-Pacific : Strong growth driven by China, which leads with 56% of the region's cell and gene trials. North America : The U.S. dominates with 85% of the trials. Europe : The UK, Spain, and Germany are key players.

: Technological Advancements : AI and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) are transforming the cell and gene therapy landscape, improving manufacturing efficiency and trial scalability.

: Patient Recruitment Trends : Faster recruitment in Asia-Pacific (16.07 months) compared to the U.S. (21.15 months), with the region showing higher enrollment efficiency.

: Investment Growth : A significant rise in venture capital for cell and gene therapies peaked in 2021, with sustained funding for start-ups and growth-stage companies.

Novotech's whitepaper highlights the significant potential of cell and gene therapies, particularly in oncology, and outlines opportunities for increased collaboration in global clinical trials.

