In a spectacular achievement for public health, Sweden has announced reaching near smoke-free status with smoking prevalence dropping to just 5.3 percent across the general population. Even more remarkable is the 4.5 percent rate among citizens who have experienced Swedish policies throughout their lives, significantly outpacing European Union targets.

A new report by We Are Innovation reveals the keys to Sweden's success: a unique "Triple-A" approach combining Accessibility, Acceptability, and Affordability of innovative nicotine alternatives. The analysis shows that European migrants in Sweden have a smoking rate of only 7.8 percent, compared to 24 percent in their home countries, demonstrating the effectiveness of Swedish policies across cultural boundaries.

"Sweden's achievement is about reimagining how societies can address public health challenges through innovation," says Federico N. Fernández, CEO of We Are Innovation. "The dramatic reduction in smoking rates, particularly among European migrants, proves that when you combine smart regulation with consumer choice, you can achieve what was once thought impossible."

The Swedish experience's success is evidenced by a remarkable 65 percent decrease in smoking rates from 2008 to 2024, while the European average remains at 24 percent. This achievement positions Sweden as having the EU's lowest cigarette consumption rates and among Europe's three lowest lung cancer mortality rates.

Gender-specific data shows that 75 percent of male ex-smokers chose snus as their primary alternative, while over 50 percent of female ex-smokers preferred nicotine pouches, highlighting the importance of diverse smoke-free options.

The impact of Sweden's policies is particularly evident among European migrants, who would be three times more likely to smoke had they remained in their home countries. This striking difference corroborates the effectiveness of Sweden's comprehensive approach to nicotine innovation and public health policy.

ABOUT WE ARE INNOVATION

We Are Innovation is a dynamic network of individuals and institutions who deeply believe in innovation's power to drive progress and solve the world's most pressing problems. With over 45 think-tanks, foundations, and NGOs based worldwide, We Are Innovation represents the diverse voices of a global civil society committed to advancing human creativity, adopting new technologies, and promoting innovative solutions. Through our collaborative approach and cutting-edge expertise, we are driving global transformative change. To learn more about our work, visit us at https://weareinnovation.global/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241114215989/en/

Contacts:

info@somosinnovacion.lat

+447460970216