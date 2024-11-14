ADS-TEC Energy ChargeBox powers up leading electrical utility's fleet of EVs in just minutes; enables Alabama Power to introduce customers to benefits and cost-savings provided by unique battery-buffered approach

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ: ADSE), a global leader in battery-buffered, ultra-fast charging technology, today announced Alabama Power has deployed the battery-buffered, ultra-fast ADS-TEC Energy ChargeBox at its Technology Application Center (TAC). The ChargeBox is enabling Alabama Power to power up its EV fleet in just minutes, while also providing local businesses and fleet operators with the opportunity to try the innovative platform and experience the benefits of battery-buffered, ultra-fast EV charging.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241114208087/en/

Alabama Power deploys ADS-TEC Energy ultra-fast EV charging system at its Technology Application Center (Photo: Business Wire)

The ADS-TEC Energy ChargeBox platform's battery-buffered technology enables widespread, ultra-fast charging (up to 320kW) on existing power-limited grids. Unlike conventional DC chargers, it does not require extensive construction or upgrades to high-powered electrical infrastructure, making it an ideal solution for any business looking to quickly and cost-effectively deploy ultra-fast EV chargers.

Alabama has seen strong growth in EV adoption and the state is spending millions of dollars to expand its charging station infrastructure. According to the Department of Energy, in 2023 alone, EV registration doubled in just two months with thousands of vehicles on the road across the state.

"Alabama Power has a long history of supporting customers in their efforts to advance the EV industry," said Renato Gross, senior executive vice president, ADSE Inc. "We're proud to be working with them to identify innovative ways our technology can be used throughout the state to further drive sustainable EV adoption right here in Alabama."

About ADS-TEC Energy

Based on more than ten years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and produces battery storage solutions and fast charging systems including their energy management systems. Its battery-based fast-charging technology enables electric vehicles to charge ultra-fast even with weak power grids and is characterized by a very compact design. The company, based in Nürtingen, Baden-Württemberg, was nominated for the German Future Prize by the Federal President and was included in the "Circle of Excellence" in 2022. The high quality and functionality of the battery systems is due to a particularly high level of in-depth development and in-house production. With its advanced system platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a valuable partner for car manufacturers, energy supply companies and charging station operators.

More information at: www.ads-tec-energy.com

