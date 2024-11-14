Zane Networks, LLC: Zane Networks Awarded Blanket Purchase Agreement for Health and Human Services' Health IT Alignment Initiative

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / Zane Networks, LLC, a leader in healthcare transformation services and solutions, has been awarded a Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) by the Office of Acquisition Management Services. The contract - up to $17M per year - is part of the Health IT Alignment Initiative led by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT (ONC) and will enable Zane Networks to provide a range of content, informatics, technical support, and subject matter expertise (SME) services to advance health IT alignment efforts.

Out of a pool of 21 bidders, Zane Networks is among the first awardees to be selected for this initiative, which supports the ONC's mission to promote health information technology and interoperability nationwide. This BPA focuses on delivering independent, expert technical, analytical, and project management support for ONC's strategic objectives, including the United States Core Data for Interoperability (USCDI) and the USCDI+ initiative.

"Being selected as a trusted partner to support the ONC's Health IT Alignment Initiative is a tremendous honor for Zane Networks," said Alexandra Jellerette, President of Zane Networks. "We are proud to leverage our expertise to support HHS's mission of improving the accessibility and exchange of health data across the nation, ultimately contributing to better health outcomes."

The ONC is the principal federal entity charged with advancing the adoption of health information technology and the promotion of electronic health information exchange. Through its work, the ONC is focused on aligning health IT-related activities across HHS agencies, establishing standards for data sharing, and enhancing the use of interoperable datasets through initiatives like the USCDI+.

The BPA contract awarded to Zane Networks will support these goals, enabling the ONC to offer direct assistance to federal partners in the development, harmonization, and implementation of interoperable datasets. These datasets extend beyond the core data classes outlined in the USCDI, facilitating the integration of program-specific data requirements that are essential for federal and state health initiatives.

Zane Networks is an award-winning provider of healthcare transformation services and solutions. Our team focuses on providing strategic, high-quality services in many areas including health quality improvement, telehealth/digital health solutions, public health outreach and health and human services software and application development. We leverage our deep clinical, technical, and management expertise to help transform health and hospital systems to support better and more equitable care for individuals. Founded in 2000, Zane Networks is certified as a Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB) by the SBA and is also certified as a Washington D.C. CBE and Maryland MBE company. For more information, visit www.zanenetworks.com.

