WKN: A3EHQ8 | ISIN: CA4315022026 | Ticker-Symbol: 7HI
Tradegate
13.11.24
09:11 Uhr
0,122 Euro
-0,005
-3,94 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HILLCREST ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HILLCREST ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1100,14115:28
0,1190,13215:19
14.11.2024 14:38 Uhr
Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. to Present at November 21st Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. (CSE:HEAT)(OTCQB:HLRTF)(FRA:7HI), an innovative clean technology company specializing in power conversion technologies, is to present at the November 21st Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event. The company will be available for 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day in addition to their presentation.

Event: Q4 Investor Summit
Presentation Time: 10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. ET
Location: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3075/51646

  • The theme is 40 micro-cap companies with a catalyst and/or strong performance in the current market.

  • Take a deep dive with the best Investors in MicroCap

  • Live Q & A

  • Complimentary to Qualified Investors. Please REGISTER HERE.

About the Investor Summit
The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. Founded in 2015.

Contact:
Fred Rockwell
fred@investorsummitgroup.com
Investor Summit Group

SOURCE: Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
