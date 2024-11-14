Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. to Present at November 21st Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event

Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. (CSE:HEAT)(OTCQB:HLRTF)(FRA:7HI), an innovative clean technology company specializing in power conversion technologies, is to present at the November 21st Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event. The company will be available for 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day in addition to their presentation.

Event: Q4 Investor Summit

Presentation Time: 10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. ET

Location: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3075/51646

The theme is 40 micro-cap companies with a catalyst and/or strong performance in the current market.

Take a deep dive with the best Investors in MicroCap

Live Q & A

Complimentary to Qualified Investors. Please REGISTER HERE.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. Founded in 2015.

Contact:

Fred Rockwell

fred@investorsummitgroup.com

Investor Summit Group

SOURCE: Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd





View the original press release on accesswire.com