Admission procedure for bonds of SIA Marijas 2 initiated

Nasdaq Riga on November 13, 2024 received application from SIA Marijas 2 requesting admission to trading of bonds on Nasdaq Riga First North Bond list: ISIN Nominal value Issue amount Currency Maturity date LV0000803179 1 000 46 000 000 EUR EUR 30.05.2025 Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on admission to trading will be made public immediately after it has been made. Attached: SIA Marijas 2 base prospectus and issue terms of the 2nd tranche of bonds. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1259784