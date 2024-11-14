Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
14.11.2024 14:46 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Admission procedure for bonds of SIA Marijas 2 initiated

Finanznachrichten News
Nasdaq Riga on November 13, 2024 received application from SIA Marijas 2
requesting admission to trading of bonds on Nasdaq Riga First North Bond list: 

ISIN     Nominal value Issue amount  Currency Maturity date
LV0000803179 1 000     46 000 000 EUR EUR    30.05.2025  

Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on admission to trading will be made
public immediately after it has been made. 

Attached: SIA Marijas 2 base prospectus and issue terms of the 2nd tranche of
bonds. 


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1259784
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
