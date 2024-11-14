Kansas City, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2024) - Illicit Gardens, a highly regarded cannabis producer in the MO and NJ cannabis communities, is thrilled to introduce its newest product line: Illicit Gemstones. These confectioner-and cannabis chemist-crafted sweet treats are an elevated take on rock candy and are designed to excite fans' tastebuds and bring them the nostalgic premium cannabis experiences they expect from Illicit Gardens.

Illicit Gemstones will be available in six flavors and four cannabinoid ratios. Each candy contains 10mg of THC for a perfectly portioned serving, and each jar contains ten servings for a total of 100mg of THC per package.

Orange Cream - 2:2:1 CBD:CBN:THC

Strawberry Cream - 5:1 CBG:THC

Butterscotch - 10:1 CBD:THC

Sour Watermelon - 10mg THC

Blue Raspberry - 10mg THC

Green Apple - 10mg THC

"Illicit Gardens constantly strives to bring consumers high-quality, handcrafted cannabis products that harken back to beloved favorite flavors and effects," said Illicit Gardens [David Craig, CMO]. "The artisans at Illicit Labs have crafted our Gemstones with meticulous care, blending their expertise in cannabis with a flair for confectionery art. Each candy is a small masterpiece, infused with top-tier cannabis and a dedication to quality that resonates in every Gem."

Cannabis connoisseurs will be able to get their hands on Illicit Gemstones at their favorite Missouri dispensaries on beginning on October 31st.

About Company:

As Missouri's best-selling cannabis brand in 2021, Illicit Gardens' mission is to provide cannabis products with education so that customers can make safe decisions about the marijuana products they purchase. They also have a strong commitment to criminal justice reform in cannabis. Illicit Gardens supports legal fees for those prosecuted for outdated cannabis laws, provides reintegration assistance for those released from incarceration, and raises awareness about how the War on Drugs disproportionately affects those of color. To learn more, view their Freedoms Campaign to hear the firsthand stories of individuals incarcerated unjustly for cannabis.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/229773

SOURCE: Illicit Gardens