Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2024) - Primary Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: HDRO) ("PrimaryH2" or the "Company"), a premier natural hydrogen exploration company, is pleased to announce the launch of its newly designed website (www.primaryh2.com) and investor presentation, showcasing the potential of naturally-occurring hydrogen and the Company's Blakelock project.

"The launch of our new website and investor presentation marks the completion of our rebranding efforts towards natural hydrogen exploration," commented Benjamin Asuncion, CEO of Primary Hydrogen. "With the completion of our $3 million capital raise, the Company is well financed to advance exploration on its wholly owned Blakelock project in addition to continuously evaluating opportunities and seeking to build an organic project portfolio."

The Potential of Natural Hydrogen

Hydrogen has the potential to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, allowing companies and countries alike to attain stated emission reduction mandates. The majority of hydrogen production currently comes from steam-methane reforming, which relies on the use of fossil fuels, and electrolysis, which is energy intensive and high cost. The potential to discover, develop, and operate sources of naturally-occurring hydrogen presents a compelling opportunity as it represents a potentially low-cost1, renewable source of this clean-burning fuel. The applications for expanded hydrogen use are numerous including transportation (either used in fuel cells or as a direct fuel source such as ammonia), heat and power (such as blending into the natural gas grid) as well as direct feedstock for other industries (such as oil sands upgrading and decarbonizing steel manufacturing).

About Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Primary Hydrogen Corp. is a mineral exploration company currently focused on its Blakelock hydrogen project in Ontario and Arthur Lake Copper project in British Columbia. The Blakelock Hydrogen Project is comprised of 109 mineral claims covering 2,207 hectares in the Larder Lake Mining Division of Northern Ontario. The Arthur Lake Copper Project is comprised of 1,050 hectares near Vanderhoof, British Columbia.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation) that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information includes statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information in this news release, including without limitation, the following risks and uncertainties; (i) risks inherent in the mining industry; (ii) regulatory and environmental risks. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. This forward-looking information is based on estimates and opinions of management on the date hereof and is expressly qualified by this notice. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure materials filed with the with securities regulatory authorities in Canada at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required by law.

