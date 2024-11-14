Tata Power Renewable Energy has completed a 126 MW floating PV array in Omkareshwar, India. The installation features 213,460 bifacial glass-to-glass modules. From pv magazine India Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. (TPREL), an arm of Tata Power, has announced the commissioning of a 126 MW Omkareshwar floating solar project. It executed the project on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis. The Omkareshwar floating solar installation in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh supplies power to the Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Co. Ltd. (MPPTCL). The project, uniquely positioned ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...