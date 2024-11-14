SAI MedPartners ("SAI"), a global consultancy providing strategic insights and analytics to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, is pleased to announce that it has acquired IDEA Pharma ("IDEA"). Northlane Capital Partners ("NCP") partnered with management to acquire SAI in June 2022.

IDEA, headquartered in London, United Kingdom, specializes in pharmaceutical path-to-market strategy and innovation. This acquisition strengthens SAI's capacity to offer comprehensive strategic services to its biopharma clients, supporting the process from drug discovery to market launch and lifecycle management.

Integrating IDEA's expertise in early-phase positioning, clinical development, and commercialization with SAI's extensive knowledge and expertise in competitive intelligence, market research, and market access consulting services will create a unique value proposition for biopharma clients. The collaboration will provide clients with an unmatched blend of market foresight, strategic creativity, and decision-support services to help develop and launch more great medicines.

Erik Nordhoy, CEO of SAI, commented, "The addition of IDEA to the SAI organization brings incredible management talent and demonstrated thought leadership regarding strategic positioning and commercialization of new therapies. The strategic fit with our existing service offerings materially enhances our ability to serve as a key partner to our clients."

Mike Rea, Founder and CEO of IDEA, added, "We are excited to join forces with SAI. Together, we will be better positioned to drive real innovation and impact for patients worldwide."

IDEA marks SAI's third strategic acquisition, building on its successful partnerships with Fulcrum Research Group in 2022 and PharmaForce International in 2023.

ABOUT SAI MEDPARTNERS

SAI is a global consultancy providing strategic insights and analytics to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. Headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, SAI provides best-in-class competitive intelligence and strategy support services to assist its clients across the product development lifecycle. SAI works with leading multinational pharmaceutical companies, in addition to a growing number of biotechnology and medical device companies. SAI has a presence across the United States, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.sai-med.com.

ABOUT IDEA PHARMA

IDEA Pharma is a global practice specializing in pharmaceutical path-to-market strategy and innovation. IDEA is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, with employees across Europe and the United States. For more information, please visit www.ideapharma.com.

ABOUT NORTHLANE CAPITAL PARTNERS

Based in Bethesda, MD, NCP is a middle market private equity firm focused on key segments within the healthcare and business services sectors, where its principals have invested $1.7 billion of equity capital. NCP's strategy is to partner with industry leading companies and great management teams, aligning incentives to accelerate growth and build value. For more information, please visit www.northlanecapital.com.

