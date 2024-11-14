Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.11.2024
PR Newswire
14.11.2024 15:06 Uhr
Coronado Research Limited announce the appointment of Alexander McCormick as Chief Commercial Officer

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coronado Research announced today that Alexander McCormick has been appointed as Chief Commercial Officer. Alexander brings an impressive portfolio of commercial achievement and experience across the Life Science and Technology sectors. He has extensive experience building successful commercial teams, developing sales strategies and delivering growth goals, spending his recent years at the forefront of software innovation in drug development.

Coronado Research CEO Andrew MacGarvey, said, "Alex brings a wide breadth of experience to the company, having worked in various commercial roles serving biopharma companies and service providers. He has a fantastic understanding of the digital health space, something that will help Coronado as we build out solutions for our customers and establish relationships with technology partners. I look forward to working with Alex as he takes our offerings to the market."

Alexander commented, "I have collaborated with Andrew for many years within clinical research to drive innovation on multiple occasions. When Andrew laid out the mission and objectives of Coronado Research, I was excited by the opportunity to join such a strong leadership team. Our objective is to revolutionize the clinical research process and challenge the status quo of how we bring drugs to market today. I am very much looking forward to working with the team to bring positive change to the industry."

About Coronado Research

Coronado Research is a consultancy-led, professional services organization, which provides support to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. Our objective is to optimize the clinical development process by leveraging all the data available using AI, ML, and leading technologies.

Our practices cover Regulatory Strategy, Advanced Analytics, Market Access and Health Economics, and Technology. Our teams work with customers to "join-the-dots" between these disciplines to ensure treatments are developed with the end in mind and better match market needs.

For further information please contact: datadriven@coronado-research.com

Website: www.coronado-research.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/coronado-research-limited-announce-the-appointment-of-alexander-mccormick-as-chief-commercial-officer-302305713.html

