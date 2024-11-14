MetricStream, the global market leader in integrated risk management (IRM) and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), announced the 2024 GRC Journey Awards winners at the recently held 12th annual GRC Summit in London.

The GRC Journey Awards recognize organizations and leaders who have made significant strides in advancing their GRC programs. These awards honor exemplary achievements that drive resilience, foster long-term stability, and set new benchmarks for excellence and innovation across the industry.

With an audience of several hundred GRC leaders and experts, the GRC summit in London addressed a wide array of critical topics, including the risks and potential of AI in GRC, resilience within GRC programs, enterprise and operational risk management, regulatory compliance, internal audit, third-party risk, cybersecurity, and IT compliance.

"In today's dynamic business landscape, as GRC grows in complexity at every level, organizations are seeking simplicity along with connected AI strategies to build resilient systems that can adapt to evolving risks," said Gaurav Kapoor, CEO and co-Founder of MetricStream. "We're honored to recognize the exceptional achievements of our customers, partners, and industry leaders who are defining the future of work and GRC. With a passion for simplifying their GRC journeys, a commitment to resilience and a focus on the transformative potential of AI, they are not only strengthening their organizations against emerging challenges but also driving strategic growth and setting new industry benchmarks."

The GRC Journey Awards were presented in the following categories.

GRC Program Excellence Awards

These awards celebrate organizations with exceptional GRC programs that are leading the way with connected GRC initiatives to thrive on risk.

Shell

Infosys

The Shoprite Group

M&G plc

GRC Journey Awards

The GRC Journey awards recognize organizations that have made significant progress in their GRC journey, creating integrated, high-value, and sustainable GRC programs.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC)

Nationwide Building Society

GRC Visionary Awards

These awards honor individuals with a passion for GRC, a vision for their organization's GRC journey, and the drive to bring that vision to life. As the leaders behind their organization's GRC efforts, they motivate their teams to work toward shared goals and contribute to the industry by sharing insights and best practices.

Robert Taylor, Head of Enterprise and Non-Financial Risk, London Stock Exchange Group

Manish Kumar, Chief Risk Officer, SCB DataX

GRC Practice Leader Awards

The GRC Practice Leader awards acknowledge individuals with extensive GRC expertise who are dedicated to advancing GRC programs within their organizations.

Sahil Bhardwaj, Group Head of Internal Audit Risk, British Standards Institution (BSI)

GRC Partner Awards

The GRC Partner Awards celebrate MetricStream's business partners for their deep GRC expertise and outstanding support to our clients. These partners work closely with MetricStream teams to provide direct assistance to clients, ensuring the success of GRC implementations.

Deloitte Central Europe

Expleo

