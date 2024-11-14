Vertosoft Announces Addition of Ocient to Its Distributor Network for Delivering Next-Generation Data Solutions

LEESBURG, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / Vertosoft, a leading distributor of innovative technology solutions for the public sector, today announced Ocient as the newest member of its public sector distributor network. Through the new partnership, public sector organizations can drive increased efficiencies and maximize data performance at scale to support their mission-critical, data-informed initiatives.

To act quickly and efficiently with data growing in size and complexity, government agencies need solutions that can handle the demands of modern workloads without sacrificing performance or driving up costs. By bringing together Vertosoft's expertise in government requirements and needs with the Ocient platform for always-on, compute-intensive data workloads, agencies will be empowered to improve the secure delivery of operational insights, drive increased performance on their growing data volumes, and support emerging data applications for public safety, national security, and citizen services.

"As Vertosoft looks at how the U.S. public sector is modernizing mission-critical applications, data is at the heart of every decision that is being made. Ocient's data analytics software solutions empower government agencies to efficiently manage and analyze vast, complex datasets in real-time. This enables agencies to make faster, data-driven decisions critical to national security and public service missions," said Josh Slattery, Vice President of Tech Sales at Vertosoft.

"Delivering data performance at scale while reducing costs and energy consumption is critically important as government agencies manage growing volumes of compute-intensive data workloads," said Bill Minarchi, Director of Federal Sales at Ocient. "Ocient is thrilled to join Vertosoft's distributor network and, with their expertise paired with Ocient's software solutions, help agencies modernize and secure their data operations for maximum efficiencies across performance, cost, and resource utilization."

Leveraging the Ocient Hyperscale Data Warehouse and in-database capabilities for predictive AI, ML, and geospatial analytics, government agencies and public sector organizations can:

Empower Rapid Decision-Making: Analyze data in real-time for mission-critical protection and intervention

Optimize Data Operations: Enhance capacity planning and leverage interactive-time performance traces to tune systems and prevent costly performance issues.

Future-Proof Data Infrastructures: Combine and correlate disparate data sources and complex data types immediately.

Secure Data At Scale: Leverage built-in security features like audit logging and role-based access control to keep data secure and comply with key governmental standards.

Drive Innovation with Geospatial Insights: Utilize Ocient's in-database OcientGeo® and OcientML® capabilities to gain richer, more precise insights on geospatial data and bring AI/ML to spatiotemporal data workstreams.

Deploy With Flexibility:Leverage flexible deployment options across on-premises, OcientCloud®, and public cloud platforms.

With Ocient a part of the Vertosoft distributor network, agencies can take advantage of these innovative capabilities and gain valuable insights from complex data to assess and address emerging issues. To learn more about Ocient for government use cases, click here.

About Vertosoft

Vertosoft is a high-value public sector distributor dedicated to providing the most coveted, innovative, and emerging technology solutions to the government. Fueled by an innovative mindset and an entrepreneurial culture, Vertosoft is constantly finding new ways to reduce complexity and provide scalable, cost-efficient technology solutions to the government. Visit vertosoft.com for more information.

About Ocient

Ocient is a data analytics software solutions company that enables always-on, compute-intensive analysis of complex, large-scale data with outstanding performance that delivers up to 80% price savings. Ocient brings data transformation, loading, complex query processing, AI, OcientML® and OcientGeo®, a single, consolidated solution for deeper insights and data-driven decision-making. Enterprises can deploy Ocient's pilot-to-production solutions on premises in the OcientCloud® or in the public cloud, with little to no resource-intensive integration. Ocient is a global, carbon-neutral company, headquartered in Chicago, and backed by leading investors including Greycroft, OCA Ventures, In-Q-Tel and Buoyant Ventures. For more information, please visit www.ocient.com.

