Bluewater Strengthens Creative Powerhouse With Acquisition of Philadelphia-Based ShadowBox Pictures, LLC

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / Bluewater, the fully converged, direct marketing, creative, production and media advertising agency, proudly announces it is further expanding its creative force with the acquisition of Shadow Box Pictures, a Philadelphia-based creative and production heavyweight known for its compelling campaigns, high-end production values, and long-standing client successes. This strategic acquisition aligns with Bluewater's mission to bring together the very best creative and marketing talent, enhancing its position as a leader in fully integrated direct-to-consumer advertising solutions.

Left to Right: Gina Pomponi, COO of Bluewater; Jeff Young, President of ShadowBox Pictures; Ken Barbet, CEO of ShadowBox Pictures

ShadowBox Pictures, LLC, led by CEO Ken Barbet and President Jeff Young, built a sterling reputation over decades, delivering action-oriented, high-impact creative content for major brands such as AARP, Inogen, Independence Blue Cross, Carshield, and many more. Their expertise in direct response and branded storytelling has driven millions in client sales and made them a trusted name in the industry. "Joining forces with Bluewater allows us to reach new heights and bring innovative content/strategy to a broader array of brands, powered by Bluewater's exceptional resources," said Barbet. "We're excited to continue driving client success with what I feel is a powerhouse of visionary talent."

This latest addition to Bluewater follows a period of robust growth, including the agency's recent expansion with a new office in Los Angeles, positioning it to better serve clients coast-to-coast with exceptional marketing, creative production, and media capabilities. The acquisition of ShadowBox strengthens Bluewater's East Coast presence while supporting the agency's mission to transform the production landscape by eliminating creative barriers and empowering front-line teams with the resources they need to deliver compelling campaigns.

"This acquisition underscores our commitment to bringing the industry's top creative and marketing talent together, combined with data and analytics infrastructure to not just make great creative but make creative that drives measurable, optimizable results," said Andy Latimer, CEO of Bluewater. "By creating an environment that removes creative barriers, we're equipping our producers, directors, and marketers with the tools to develop groundbreaking content that drives engagement and inspires consumers to take action. ShadowBox is only the beginning, as we continue to unite the best minds in strategy, creative, media, and digital to lead the future of integrated marketing."

The acquisition of ShadowBox continues Bluewater's strategic vision to bring together the industry's brightest minds in creative strategy, media, and digital marketing. With the support of a rich data and analytics team, campaigns are fully optimized across every aspect, from creative and media to digital strategies and sales offers, driving better performance and results. By consolidating resources and expanding centralized back-office operations, Bluewater aims to streamline processes and strengthen its commitment to delivering innovative, successful high-impact campaigns. The agency's visionary approach continues to resonate with brands seeking end-to-end full-funnel solutions in an increasingly convergent media landscape. This is one of many steps forward as we integrate industry-leading expertise and amplify our ability to deliver dynamic, results-focused solutions.

