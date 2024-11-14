Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
14.11.2024 15:14 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Swell Launches Employee Experience Insights to Give Healthcare Organizations Real-Time Employee Feedback

Finanznachrichten News

HOLLADAY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / Swell, a leader in feedback management solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced the launch of Employee Experience Insights (EXI)-a new solution designed to help healthcare organizations capture real-time employee feedback through AI-powered reporting, driving meaningful improvements in workplace satisfaction and patient care.

Employee Experience Insights

Employee Experience Insights
Swell's Employee Experience Insights solution is here.

Amid rising healthcare demands and growing staffing challenges, creating a positive workplace has become more important than ever. Swell's EXI empowers healthcare organizations to support their teams by providing a streamlined, data-driven platform that captures and synthesizes employee feedback to create actionable insights. The result is a stronger, more engaged workforce that ultimately enhances the patient experience.

"The healthcare sector has an invaluable opportunity to strengthen both employee and patient experiences," said Zeke Kuch, Co-Founder and CEO of Swell. "At Swell, we believe that listening to employees is the first step toward achieving this. By understanding what they need to thrive, healthcare organizations can cultivate a more positive work environment, which translates to lower turnover, higher morale, and better patient outcomes. EXI makes the entire feedback process effortless."

Employee Experience Insights features:

  • Employee Pulse Surveys: Automated and anonymous text-message surveys that gather essential feedback on key areas like job satisfaction, workload, and morale.

  • Employer Reputation Monitoring: Real-time insights from platforms like Glassdoor and Indeed, with the ability to automate review requests.

  • AI-Powered Real-Time Guidance: Machine learning prioritizes critical insights, enabling leaders to respond proactively to pressing issues and trends.

EXI is designed to be a turnkey solution that's easy to set up and intuitive to use. With AI-driven reporting, EXI summarizes feedback, identifies trends, and guides leaders in making targeted improvements, all while maintaining an efficient and engaged workforce.

By implementing EXI, healthcare leaders can gain deep insights into their team's needs, fostering a supportive environment that reduces turnover, cuts training costs, and ultimately leads to a more patient-centric approach. This new addition to Swell's suite makes it one of the most comprehensive feedback solutions for healthcare, allowing practices to listen, understand, and act on the voices of patients, employees, and the community alike.

About Swell

Swell is a leading practice experience management solution for healthcare organizations, helping clinics modernize their brand, patient, and employee experiences. Through innovative tools like patient and employee feedback surveys, Swell helps healthcare practices enhance care, strengthen online reputations, and boost workplace satisfaction. Learn more about how Swell can shape your practice experience at www.swellcx.com.

Contact Information

Casey Morgan
VP of Marketing
casey@swellcx.com
8015747737

SOURCE: Swell

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
