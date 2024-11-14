Suralink Partners With Trullion to Transform Accounting and Audit Workflows With Seamless Integration and AI-Powered Automation

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / Suralink, the leading client interaction platform for professional services firms, has partnered with Trullion, the industry-leading AI-powered accounting platform, to transform workflows for accountants, auditors, and other finance professionals.

The newly launched seamless integration between Suralink and Trullion allows firm users to import files directly from Suralink into Trullion for immediate tests of details, financial statement reviews, data extraction, data matching, and more. By streamlining processes, auditors and accountants can concentrate on producing accurate and timely results, rather than manually gathering and entering data - which is time-consuming and prone to error.

Scott Singerman, VP of Alliances at Trullion, says, "Accounting firms are all pursuing more efficient, data-driven audits. Modern, cloud-based audit technologies play a critical role in helping make this possible. The native integration between Trullion and Suralink is a big step forward in building a more connected ecosystem. It will help firms unlock sustainable automation - leading to higher margins and happier teams. We can't wait for more of our common customers to get their hands on it."

Andrew Park, Head of Business Development at Suralink, agrees. "We know that we have a responsibility as a technology leader to make accountants' and auditors' lives as easy as possible. Our goal is to continue to improve workflows, increase efficiencies, and enable accounting professionals to provide the best possible outcomes and experiences for their clients. Our strategic partnerships and integrations are a key part of that, and we're excited to team up with Trullion and be a part of their AI-powered accounting solution."

The integration also includes user access controls synced with permissions in Suralink which helps ensure access to client information is appropriately restricted across both platforms, as well as custom notification settings which helps to keep track of when clients have provided additional documentation and that such documentation has been included in testwork.

"Suralink has been a big time saver for our audit team, allowing us to reduce time spent managing PBC requests, and the Suralink integration with Trullion has been a fantastic value-add to our engagements. Trullion's ability to automatically pull PBC documents as they are uploaded to Suralink and update tests within Trullion without any action from the user has saved us a lot of time and energy," says Tricia Katebini, Partner at GRF. "GRF loves working with technologies that collaborate to help us save even more time and allow us to truly serve our clients better. The collaboration between Suralink and Trullion is no exception! It provides great value to our team, and in turn, our clients as well."

The Suralink and Trullion integration is available now. For more information, visit www.suralink.com, www.trullion.com, or email sales@suralink.com.

About Suralink

Suralink provides professional services firms with a single, secure platform to collaborate with clients, exchange documents at scale, and track the progress of engagements. With enterprise-grade security and an easy-to-use interface, Suralink's award-winning client interaction portal helps firms increase efficiency and improve their relationships with their clients.

Suralink's open platform is leveraged by more than 600,000 users worldwide.

About Trullion

Trullion, an AI-powered accounting platform, automates financial workflows for accountants and auditors to increase efficiency, prevent costly oversights, and drive collaboration. Established in 2019, Trullion is headquartered in New York with offices in Tel Aviv and London. They are backed by Aleph, Third Point Ventures, Greycroft, StepStone Group, and leading global CFOs.

