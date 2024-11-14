RockDove Solutions, Inc.: RockDove Solutions to Showcase Security Innovations and Expertise at ISC East 2024

The developers of the In Case of Crisis 365 platform will lead a session on crisis management and continuity of operations at the East Coast's premier security industry event.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / RockDove Solutions announces that it will have a major presence at the International Security Conference & Exposition (ISC East), leading a featured discussion and showcasing its unique In Case of Crisis 365 critical event management platform.

ISC East is the premier East Coast event for the industry, bringing together security solutions developers and corporate and government public safety officials to network, learn and evaluate the latest technologies. The event runs November 19-21 at the Javits Center in New York City.

RockDove Solutions is a technology leader in continuity of operations, business continuity and crisis management, and the developer of In Case of Crisis 365. The platform is ground-breaking in how it unifies multiple essential crisis management tasks in one comprehensive solution.

"As threat levels continue to rise, our In Case of Crisis platform provides a game-changing, single-pane-of-glass approach to critical event management for security and risk professionals," said Christopher Britton, founder, COO and general manager of RockDove Solutions. "If you are tired of paying for and managing a collection of tools, come by Booth 1023 and see how we can help."

RockDove Solutions is presenting a featured session, "Crisis Management is NOT Just a Checklist," at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 19. Buffy Payne, senior consultant for RockDove Solutions, and Matt Payne, founder of the Outer Circle Foundation, will run an interactive walkthrough of a real crisis event, including audience participation and perspective.

Payne said: "I'm excited to attend and speak at ISC East this year, as it offers a unique opportunity to share insights, learn from experts, and collaborate with peers to advance our collective security efforts. The knowledge and connections gained here are invaluable for driving forward-thinking strategies and ensuring a safer future for all."

ISC East 2024 will highlight the latest content on the most current business trends and the latest security technologies and security developments from experts. Exhibitors will present hundreds of new cutting-edge products and solutions covering access control, biometrics, IoT-enabled devices, IT & cyber security, public security, and autonomous security. Participants can network and build valuable connections with thousands of industry professionals.

ISC East is part of RockDove Solutions's business continuity and strategic investment in security and professional growth with:

Access to innovations, including the latest security technologies and solutions that enhance an organization's security posture.

Expert knowledge and insights from industry experts on critical topics such as cybersecurity, access control, and emerging security trends.

Networking and building connections with other security professionals, leading to strategic partnerships and the exchange of best practices.

Professional development, taking advantage of educational sessions supporting continuous learning and adherence to industry standards.

Strategic advantage to stay ahead of security trends and threats, ensuring an organization is prepared and resilient in an ever-evolving landscape.

Showcasing RockDove Solutions' platform as a solution for responding to and managing all events.

For more information about ISC East 2024 and to register, visit the ISC East Conference. To learn more about RockDove Solutions, please visit www.rockdovesolutions.com or call 240-404-8155.

About RockDove Solutions

RockDove Solutions (www.rockdovesolutions.com) is the developer of the award-winning critical event management platform, In Case of Crisis 365. Used by hundreds of enterprise organizations globally, the platform helps you get a common operating picture, combining incident reporting, threat monitoring, and social listening in one pane of glass. Using an open system architecture, In Case of Crisis 365 breaks down the silos allowing you to connect existing services and systems, bringing the right teams and resources together to respond to emerging issues faster. Finally, the platform enables robust and effective communication with your key stakeholders.

