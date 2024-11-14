Rains Birchard Marketing: RevHD Celebrates 10th Anniversary

RevHD is among America's fastest-growing private companies and a true American success story

RevHD, LLC embodies the pursuit of the American dream. The company reflects the founders' values of hard work, perseverance, and a commitment to providing better products and services to customers. What began as a simple idea has evolved into one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., ranking No. 534 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list. Ten years after its launch, RevHD remains a relative newcomer in a mature industry but has earned a loyal customer base through a relentless focus on customer service, training, and direct engagement with distributors and end-users of their wheel end products.

In November 2014, after more than a decade of working for another seal manufacturer, founders Brian Beathard and Matt Stovall decided to strike out on their own to form a company whose purpose would be to create a heavy-duty wheel seal designed to meet real-world customer needs. Having worked in the field, they knew that seal failure could often occur due to damage during installation.

RevHD revolutionized the design process by creating a seal that accommodates the inherent variability in both installation and service conditions. This innovation led to the industry's first Flex Seal design, which helps prevent failure due to cocked seals, and a more robust top plate that allows for installation using any flat object-eliminating the need for special tools.

Despite having developed a "better mousetrap," the budding company did not achieve immediate success. Bootstrapping the business, Beathard spent the next three years living out of his van and in motels as he traveled across the country, meeting with shops, distributors, fleets, and anyone else willing to hear about his RevHD wheel seals. As the product proved itself in the field, orders increased, fleets began requesting RevHD by name, and distributors started stocking the products.

The COVID-19 pandemic proved to be an accelerant for RevHD. Deemed an essential business, RevHD was allowed to continue to travel and stayed in the field, doing ride-alongs with distributor reps, visiting fleets and independent truck repair shops, promoting the products, and highlighting the training available from RevHD. When competitors pulled back from fieldwork, RevHD leaned in. Distributors who may have been reluctant initially to carry RevHD products appreciated the attention. Complementary wheel-end products were introduced alongside the seals, including hub caps, spindle nuts, and a drain pan. Additionally, the wheel seals have continued to improve with the introduction of the Rev Max with its distinctive orange rubber top plate. Newer products are soon to be released as well, including spacers, bearings, and pinion seals to further build upon RevHD's commitment to designing products for the on and off-highway trucking industry.

With a sales force larger than that of any other seal manufacturer and a growing network of distributors across North and South America, RevHD is poised to continue innovating and meeting customer needs for the next decade and beyond. It seems the company is just getting started.

