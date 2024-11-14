Sparta Group: Sparta's ERS First to Add Advanced A.I. Nanotechnology in the Recycling Stream - Significantly Improving the Identification and Sorting of Hard-to-Recycle Materials

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States of America. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") has just announced that its Environment division, ERS will be the first in the world to incorporate the advanced A.I nanotechnology, NeoSort into its recycling process. The disruptive technology offers an extremely high level of identification and sorting accuracy, thus enabling full circularity.

While NeoSort can be applied to all types of recycling operations, including plastics and glass, ERS management have confirmed that they have "exclusive rights" to implement and use the NeoSort technology for electronic waste recycling in Canada.

"We are beyond excited about NeoSort. It has the potential to catapult the recycling process in a way we wouldn't have imagined just a few years ago. This nanotechnology can do something conventional recycling has been unable to master until now - identify hard to recycle materials. In fact, NeoSort is designed to identify and sort almost any material. This is huge for ERS, our customers, and most importantly our planet," said, Director of Global Business Development for ERS, Joseph Cimorelli.

What is Nanotechnology?

Nanotechnology is an area of science and engineering focused on designing, producing and using systems by manipulating atoms and molecules at nanoscale. Nano literally means one-billionth.

The NeoSort Nanotechnology

NeoSort's founders describe their technology as a tool that offers unparalleled precision in material identification. The nanotechnology, powered by Artificial Intelligence (A.I), has been tested on a wide range of materials. It distinguishes materials based on their unique chemical properties. Each material has a molecular signature that NeoSort can identify, enabling detection of even subtle variations that would appear identical to the human eye.

"We are the first to use NeoSort, we are the first to have a high quality, verified carbon credit program, and we are the first to help develop a safe, efficient way to recycle lithium batteries. It is truly an incredible time in the history of our innovative company," said, Cimorelli.

About Sparta

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a technology-based company focused on integrating emerging technologies. It operates with a decentralized business model, with each active business functioning as a separate subsidiary. Sparta's business entities fall into three different divisions: Environment: ERS International, is a waste management operation with its state-of-the-art, proprietary e-waste processing technologies. ERS is dedicated to continuous innovation, as well as increased sustainability and security for both the company and its customers. It offers a unique carbon credit program and has attracted significant attention from companies that deal with big data and the need to reduce carbon footprint. ERS has operations in Canada, the Middle East and South America. Health: Sparta Health Corporation is a vertical harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Augmented Reality (AR), to develop technologies that enhance personalized patient care and improve treatment outcomes. Transportation: TruckSuite, is a comprehensive suite of products and services designed to keep trucks operational and drivers competitive. TruckSuite management believes their offerings can play a pivotal role in enhancing the logistics and transportation industry

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. under the symbol "SAY" (TSX.V:SAY). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information contact:

Tony Peticca, President

Email: tony@spartagroup.ca

Telephone: 416-648-6506

