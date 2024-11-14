Duke Energy Innovates for Expedited Restoration

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / I think it's funny when people say 'utilities aren't known as innovators'. They've not seen us in storm mode.

We adapt technology we built to the chaos of storms, and it's world class. I made this video to tell that story.

AIR is a tool that expedited restoration efforts during Hurricanes Helene and Milton. It was built in-house by Duke Energy Corporation employees who have a massive stake in the communities they serve because they live in them.

Thank you Maya Hutchins, Joe Santella, Brian Anderson and Tyler Johnson for sharing your story and the incredible work you do.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

